Field hockey: Sept. 27-Oct. 1 schedule and recaps

By Nancy Haggerty, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 2 days ago
Tuesday's games

Hackley at Masters, 4:30 p.m.

Pawling at Panas, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Carmel at Mahopac, 4:30 p.m.

Croton at White Plains, 4:30 p.m.

Greenwich Country Day at Holy Child, 4:30 p.m.

Hackley at Chapin, 4:30 p.m.

Hastings at Irvington, 4:30 p.m.

John Jay-Cross River at Fox Lane, 4;30 p.m.

John Jay-East Fishkill at Ketcham, 4:30 p.m.

Ossining at Clarkstown South, 4:30 p.m.

Putnam Valley at North Salem, 4:30 p.m.

Rye Country Day at Greens Farms, 4:30 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow at Edgemont, 4:30 p.m.

Valhalla at Rye Neck, 4:30 p.m.

Hen Hud at Somers, 5:30 p.m.

North Rockland at Clarkstown North, 6 p.m.

Thursday's games

Clarkstown South at North Rockland, 4 p.m.

Yorktown at Panas, 4 p.m.

Camel at Arlington, 4:30 p.m.

Pawling at Putnam Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Rye at Pelham, 4:30 p.m.

Scarsdale at Horace Greeley, 4:30 p.m.

Suffern at Ketcham, 4:30 p.m.

Pearl River at Nyack, 4:45 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow at Nanuet, 6:30 p.m.

Somers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Friday's games

Bronxville at Albertus Magnus, 4:30 p.m.

Hastings at Byram Hills, 4:30 p.m.

Ketcham at Carmel, 4:30 p.m.

Mahopac at Arlington, 4:30 p.m.

Mamaroneck at Fox Lane, 4:30 p.m.

Ossining at Irvington, 4:30 p.m.

Panas at John Jay-Cross River, 4:30 p.m.

Suffern at Clarkstown North, 4:30 p.m.

Ursuline at Scarsdale, 4:30 p.m.

White Plains at Horace Greeley, 4:30 p.m.

North Salem at Croton, 5 p.m.

Brewster at Hen Hud, 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Hastings at Putnam Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Hen Hud at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Pelham at Edgemont, 3 p.m.

Pawling at Pleasantville, 4 p.m.

Rye at Scarsdale, 4:30 p.m.

Somers at Yorktown, 5:30 p.m.

Carmel at Ursuline, 10 p.m.

Nancy Haggerty covers cross-country, track & field, field hockey, skiing, ice hockey, girls lacrosse and other sporting events for The Journal News/lohud. Follow her on Twitter at both @HaggertyNancy and at @LoHudHockey.

Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

