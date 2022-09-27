Field hockey: Sept. 27-Oct. 1 schedule and recaps
Tuesday's games
Hackley at Masters, 4:30 p.m.
Pawling at Panas, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Carmel at Mahopac, 4:30 p.m.
Croton at White Plains, 4:30 p.m.
Greenwich Country Day at Holy Child, 4:30 p.m.
Hackley at Chapin, 4:30 p.m.
Hastings at Irvington, 4:30 p.m.
John Jay-Cross River at Fox Lane, 4;30 p.m.
John Jay-East Fishkill at Ketcham, 4:30 p.m.
Ossining at Clarkstown South, 4:30 p.m.
Putnam Valley at North Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Rye Country Day at Greens Farms, 4:30 p.m.
Sleepy Hollow at Edgemont, 4:30 p.m.
Valhalla at Rye Neck, 4:30 p.m.
Hen Hud at Somers, 5:30 p.m.
North Rockland at Clarkstown North, 6 p.m.
Thursday's games
Clarkstown South at North Rockland, 4 p.m.
Yorktown at Panas, 4 p.m.
Camel at Arlington, 4:30 p.m.
Pawling at Putnam Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Rye at Pelham, 4:30 p.m.
Scarsdale at Horace Greeley, 4:30 p.m.
Suffern at Ketcham, 4:30 p.m.
Pearl River at Nyack, 4:45 p.m.
Sleepy Hollow at Nanuet, 6:30 p.m.
Somers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Friday's games
Bronxville at Albertus Magnus, 4:30 p.m.
Hastings at Byram Hills, 4:30 p.m.
Ketcham at Carmel, 4:30 p.m.
Mahopac at Arlington, 4:30 p.m.
Mamaroneck at Fox Lane, 4:30 p.m.
Ossining at Irvington, 4:30 p.m.
Panas at John Jay-Cross River, 4:30 p.m.
Suffern at Clarkstown North, 4:30 p.m.
Ursuline at Scarsdale, 4:30 p.m.
White Plains at Horace Greeley, 4:30 p.m.
North Salem at Croton, 5 p.m.
Brewster at Hen Hud, 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Hastings at Putnam Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Hen Hud at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
Pelham at Edgemont, 3 p.m.
Pawling at Pleasantville, 4 p.m.
Rye at Scarsdale, 4:30 p.m.
Somers at Yorktown, 5:30 p.m.
Carmel at Ursuline, 10 p.m.
Nancy Haggerty covers cross-country, track & field, field hockey, skiing, ice hockey, girls lacrosse and other sporting events for The Journal News/lohud. Follow her on Twitter at both @HaggertyNancy and at @LoHudHockey.
Comments / 0