Hundreds turn out for christening of Mary Ann Market at Put-in-Bay

By Daniel Carson, Fremont News-Messenger
 2 days ago
PUT-IN-BAY — Miller Boat Line celebrated the newest vessel in its fleet Sunday, as community members gathered for the christening of the Mary Ann Market.

The new vessel is named in honor of longtime company owner Mary Ann Market, who with her husband, Bill, purchased Miller Boat Line from Mary Miller in 1978.

Mary Ann Market died in 2010.

Family members and guest speakers at Sunday's christening ceremony praised Market's role as a family matriarch and her numerous civic contributions to the Put-in-Bay community.

"She loved her island home with a passion," said Julene Market, Mary Ann Market's daughter and one of the co-owners of the family operated business.

Hundreds of community members toured the ferry after the christening ceremony, which was held at Put-in-Bay Yacht Club

According to the Miller Boat Line, the Mary Ann Market is a drive on/drive off passenger and vehicle ferry, with a length of 140 feet, a width of 38.5 feet, and with a draft of seven feet.

The fifth and largest vessel in the Miller Ferry fleet, the ferry has a capacity up to 600 passengers and approximately 28 vehicles.

It was completed by Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding and Seacraft Design.

The Mary Ann Market project managers were Miller Boat Line Capt. Jake Market and Capt. David Bianchi.

The new ferry left Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., July 8 and arrived to her home port on South Bass Island July 10.

Billy Market, a co-owner of the Miller Boat Line and one of Mary Ann Market's sons, said his mother was the backbone of the family and his father's biggest supporter.

He also thanked the boat line's staff and crew.

"Every single one of you that work for us, you're part of our family," Market said.

Larry Fletcher, executive director of Shores and Islands Ohio, talked about the Mary Ann Market and the other ferries that bring thousands of passengers to and from Put-in-Bay as being part of the experience visitors seek and remember when they plan trips to South Bass Island.

"For a lot of visitors, it's the first time they've seen Lake Erie," Fletcher said.

#Mary Ann#Christening#South Bass Island#Gannett#Miller Boat Line Capt#The Miller Boat Line
