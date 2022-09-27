Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian pummels southwest Florida, terrorizes Palm Beach County with at least one tornado
Hurricane Ian’s malice bullied across spans of sawgrass and cattails and cypress swamp Tuesday night to rend roofs from condominiums west of Delray Beach in a dark confusion of spiraling winds and supercell thunderstorms. In moments, a tornado tossed cars at the Kings Point community like confetti, cut palm trees in half, tore chunks from buildings and sliced off roofs in a surgical assault that left microwaves untouched on countertops and clothes hanging neatly in closets. ...
cw34.com
"As long as I'm alive:" West coast Floridians seek shelter in Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — "Why worry? What’s going to happen is going to happen, ya know? " said Port Charlotte resident Carl Stratmann. Originally from Baltimore, Stratmann came down south to Florida's west coast to pick up his RV and haul it out of Hurricane Ian's way. He drove to Okeechobee County.
Hurricane Ian live updates Wednesday: Palm Beach under tropical storm warning as Ian hits coast
The Palm Beach Post has continued our live coverage of Ian Thursday. Catch up with the latest here. The Palm Beach Post has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Consider supporting the Post with a digital subscription. A devastating high-end Category 4 Hurricane Ian continues to move inland across Florida's...
850wftl.com
Hurricane Ian: What’s Still Open?
As Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida services are being affected in South Florida. Public Schools in Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast, Okeechobee County, as well as Broward and Miami-Dade counties are closed on Wednesday. The decision to reopen schools will be revisited later Wednesday. County Services.
cw34.com
Tornado threat in South Florida as Cat. 4 Ian's eyewall moves onshore with 155 mph winds
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The extremely dangerous eyewall of Hurricane Ian was moving onshore at 11 a.m., according to the National Hurricane Center, and it "will cause catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding in the Florida peninsula soon." Ian strengthened into an extremely dangerous hurricane with maximum...
cw34.com
More than half of FPL's Okeechobee County customers without power
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Most of South Florida was spared the brunt of Hurricane Ian, but there were significant numbers of people left without electricity in our area. Thursday morning, more than 2.6 million Florida homes and businesses were left without electricity, according to PowerOutage.us. These are...
cw34.com
FWC warns of wildlife stirred by Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Strong winds and flooding are not the only dangers stirred up by now Tropical Storm Ian. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is warning Floridians to be on the look out for wildlife that may be more active due to the storm.
Hurricane Ian: What is open, closed in Palm Beach County, including schools, transportation
As Palm Beach County feels the impact of Hurricane Ian, here is what is open, closed from Jupiter to Boca Raton as of Tuesday, Sept. 27. Palm Beach County Schools ...
cw34.com
Hurricane evacuees with pets face trouble in Palm Beach County
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Several Floridians on the West Coast headed East towards Palm Beach County Tuesday. All of them looking for refuge but they ran into problems when arriving. Carolyn and Roger Martin headed to Jupiter from their home in Cape Coral. They planned ahead and made a...
As Gulf coast braces for Hurricane Ian landfall, South Florida feeling storm’s impact
As the west coast of Florida braces for massive and potentially deadly impacts from Hurricane Ian, due to make landfall Wednesday evening, South Florida is already feeling the impacts of heavy rains, strong wind gusts and flooding. The National Weather Service has issued tropical storm warnings for Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties as Hurricane Ian builds in the Gulf of Mexico and ...
Florida Hurricane Ian Watches, Warning, And School Closure Update
This afternoon, Governor Ron DeSantis issued updates on Hurricane Ian at the State Emergency Operations Center with Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie. Hurricane Ian strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane this evening and continues to rapidly intensify ahead of its impact
cw34.com
'Catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge,' Governor DeSantis warns
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Governor DeSantis gave an update in Tallahassee on Tuesday morning as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba. The Governor spoke at the State Emergency Operations Center at 11 a.m. and warned Floridians, especially those on the Gulf Coast, about the dangers of Hurricane Ian. "In...
Hurricane Ian: These restaurants are closed Wednesday for the storm in Palm Beach County
As reports of Hurricane Ian’s force intensified, a wave of local restaurants announced temporary closures, at least for Wednesday. Here’s a batch of them. We’ll update this list as news develops. More Hurricane Ian updates:What is open, closed Wednesday in Palm Beach County. Hurricane Ian:What Palm Beach...
cw34.com
Still windy on Thursday with a light shower chance
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Conditions will improve today as now Tropical Storm Ian passes north of south Florida and enters Atlantic waters and approaches the coast of South Carolina by the end of the week. We will see scattered showers from time to time today as moisture...
wqcs.org
FDOT Begins Locking Down State Drawbridges in Martin, St. Lucie and Palm Beach Counties
Treasure Coast - Tuesday September 27, 2022: In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), in coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has begun to lock down state drawbridges in Martin, St. Lucie and Palm Beach Counties. The bridges will be closed to marine navigation once...
click orlando
How to get your pool ready for Hurricane Ian
MIAMI – Hurricane Ian is getting closer and now is the time to get your pool ready to protect your home during the storm. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected to rip through Central Florida | County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
cw34.com
Ian's imminent impact: Treasure Coast nursery prepping for the storm
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Farmers and nurseries on the Treasure Coast and out west are bracing for impacts of Hurricane Ian. C.W. Willis Family Farms are clearing their drains and taking other precautions before they close down for the next few days. “There’s going to be a mess...
WPTV
Hurricane Ian likely to have severe impact on Florida air travel
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Ian's landfall could affect travel plans for anyone trying to fly in and out of the Sunshine State in the coming days, even though it doesn't appear that South Florida will get the worst of the storm. Flights at Palm Beach International Airport...
click orlando
Publix to close Central Florida stores Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – Publix Supermarkets announced store closing information for hundreds of Florida stores Tuesday, including most Central Florida counties, because of Hurricane Ian. Stores in Orange, Lake and Sumter counties will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and are expected to remain closed through Thursday, Sept....
cw34.com
FPL prepares for Hurricane Ian
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Power and Light activated its Command Center in Riviera Beach, as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. The Command Center is where FPL manages all of its resources around the state. Hurricane Ian has the potential to become a major hurricane. FPL is taking it...
