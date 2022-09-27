When it comes to thin and lightweight notebooks, Lenovo's ThinkPad Carbon line is iconic, but those carbon-fiber ultraportable laptops have been restricted to business users. The Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon ($1,119 as tested) brings that slim, ultralight construction to a compact consumer system. A 13.3-inch cousin to the 14-inch, AMD-based Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon, the Slim 7i offers Intel Core i7-powered performance, luxury features like a factory-calibrated display (though not the deluxe OLED screen of the Slim 7 Carbon), and even a USB-C hub to give you the additional ports you might be missing on other systems. It could use some more polish in areas such as a better webcam or longer battery life, but overall, it's a solid-effort ultraportable, if not in the upper tier.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO