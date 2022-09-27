Read full article on original website
rsvplive.ie
Cost of living Ireland: When the electricity credit will be paid to households, how much and how
The Government yesterday confirmed that all households will receive another three electricity credit payments, with the first being paid this year. This follows a €200 credit given to households earlier this year. The aim of the payment is to ease costs after many electricity providers have hiked up bills...
rsvplive.ie
Social welfare Ireland: Parents have just hours to apply for €385 cash boost as deadline approaches
Irish parents looking to receive the Back To School payment, if they have not already, have just hours to apply. Over 120,000 people have signed up for the cash boost, which could be worth up to €385, when applications opened back in July. The welfare payment was increased by...
Urgent prescription warning as thousands harmed and 29 killed by NHS mistakes
BRITS have been warned to check their prescriptions after 29 people died following mistakes to their medication. Data shows that almost 6,000 people were harmed due to errors. Millions of Brits rely on their regular prescriptions to keep them healthy and to control illness. The new NHS data shows that...
Travel nurses' gold rush is over. Now, some are joining other nurses in leaving the profession altogether.
Working as a travel nurse in the early days of the Covid pandemic was emotionally exhausting for Reese Brown — she was forced to leave her young daughter with her family as she moved from one gig to the next, and she watched too many of her intensive care patients die.
Nursing Times
Care home nurses asked to inform new survey on laundry policies
Nurses and colleagues across the care sector are being asked to inform a new study around how laundry is managed in their workplace. The research is centred on infection prevention and control and aims to help staff identify knowledge gaps and recognise best practice in regards to laundry processes. The...
Iconic Mass General Hospital in Boston posts $900 million quarterly loss as report reveals up to 70% of US hospitals will lose money in 2022 as rocketing costs and staff shortages leave facilities 'bleeding red'
An iconic American hospital is under extreme financial pressure, reporting a loss of nearly $1 billion in only a three month period - a signal of how dire a situation many hospitals are in coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic,. Mass General Hospital (MGH) in Boston, Massachusetts, which posted $949...
rsvplive.ie
Cost of living: Everything workers will receive as Budget 2023 is confirmed
After months of speculations and reports, Budget 2023 has finally been confirmed by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe. Hoards of information was announced from energy credits for Irish households, changes in store for the hospitality sector and cuts and increases for petrol and diesel. Workers across the country have been...
Almost 6,000 people harmed by prescription errors in NHS last year
Figures from NHS England also show 29 people were killed by prescription errors in 2021
rsvplive.ie
Cost of living: Everything parents and families will receive as Budget 2023 is announced
It’s that time of year again when the budget is finally announced after months of reports and rumoured changes are finally confirmed. Budget 2023 has been described as a “cost-of-living Budget” by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe. It was explained that with a variety of measures added to...
Abortion pills are being widely used in Nigeria: women and suppliers talk about their experiences
Unintended pregnancy is common among women of reproductive age in Nigeria and a substantial number end in abortion. Annually between 2015 and 2019, almost three million pregnancies were unintended. Forty eight per cent ended in abortion. Many of these abortions are unsafe and some result in serious maternal morbidity or...
BBC
Face mask requirement scrapped at Isle of Man health and care sites
People attending health care appointments on the Isle of Man are no longer required to wear a face mask, Manx Care has confirmed. The healthcare provider said the move was in line with guidance from the UK Health Security Agency. The relaxation covers hospitals, GP practices, outpatient clinics, dentists, opticians...
Walmart adding fertility treatments to employee benefit plan
Walmart has announced it will add fertility treatments to its employee benefits package. The major U.S. retailer said in a news release Tuesday that through its new Center of Excellence initiative, company associates and their families will have access to services from U.S.-based fertility clinic network Kindbody, which include fertility assessments and education, fertility preservation, genetic testing, in vitro fertilization and intrauterine insemination.
Long-Acting Injectables May Help With Adherence to HIV Meds
Long-acting Cabenuva (injectable cabotegravir and rilpivirine), which is administered by a health care provider once monthly or every other month, is currently approved for people whose HIV is already under control, but it may also be an option for those who have been unable to achieve viral suppression because of adherence challenges.
Young people overwhelmingly struggle to access birth control: study
Story at a glance Young people overwhelmingly struggle to access birth control, according to new national survey data from Advocates for Youth. Fifty-five percent of survey respondents said they experienced so many barriers that they were unable to start taking birth control on their preferred timeline. Of those respondents, 58 percent experienced a pregnancy scare,…
Tax cuts funded on backs of poor ‘morally indefensible’, say campaigners
Poverty campaigners have said it would be “morally indefensible” for ministers to fund tax cuts for the richest on the backs of the poor, amid speculation ministers may reduce welfare benefits in the wake of last week’s ill-received fiscal statement. Friday’s mini-budget announced billions of tax cuts...
rsvplive.ie
Social welfare Ireland: Who is eligible for Halloween and Christmas bonuses and when will it be paid
Details of Budget 2023 have officially been announced as the Government try to tackle the cost of living crisis. Measures taken to help the public cope with inflation include €600 worth of energy credits for all households, free contraception for women up to 30 and tax band changes. Changes...
MedicalXpress
UK government media risks spurning regulations on promotion of prescription medications
Recent media releases/statements on new prescription-only medicines (POMs), issued by the UK Department of Health and Social Care and its executive NHS agencies, risks spurning the strict regulations on the promotion of these drugs, warns Dr. James Cave, editor in chief of the Drug and Therapeutics Bulletin (DTB), now in its 60th year, in this month's edition.
'Food as medicine': White House pilot program would bring medically tailored meals under Medicare
Medically tailored meals are one of many new programs proposed Tuesday by the Biden administration to reduce hunger and diet-related diseases.
poz.com
HIV Treatment and Prevention Messages for the Older Adult Living with HIV
Today the older adult living with HIV constitutes 50% of all persons living with HIV in the United States. It is projected that in 2030 it will be 70%. It is also projected that by 2030 the HIV 50+ individual will deal with two to three co-morbidities on top of HIV. In addition, multi-morbidities could be seen at an earlier age compared to their HIV-negative contemporaries that present with co-morbidities approximately 15 years later. These two issues, early and multi-morbidity, combined with all the other socioeconomic and mental problems this population confronts, are enough reasons for governments to start developing medical and socioeconomic services that address the needs of this vulnerable and neglected population.
rsvplive.ie
Cost of living: Make an important step to save money on your energy bills before deadline this week
In order to avoid overpaying on gas and electricity prices, customers are being urged to submit a meter reading. Bord Gais Energy and Electric Ireland are raising their prices from October 1st so you must submit your reading before then to ensure you avoid the worst of impending price hikes.
