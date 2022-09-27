ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Donnelly
Nursing Times

Care home nurses asked to inform new survey on laundry policies

Nurses and colleagues across the care sector are being asked to inform a new study around how laundry is managed in their workplace. The research is centred on infection prevention and control and aims to help staff identify knowledge gaps and recognise best practice in regards to laundry processes. The...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Iconic Mass General Hospital in Boston posts $900 million quarterly loss as report reveals up to 70% of US hospitals will lose money in 2022 as rocketing costs and staff shortages leave facilities 'bleeding red'

An iconic American hospital is under extreme financial pressure, reporting a loss of nearly $1 billion in only a three month period - a signal of how dire a situation many hospitals are in coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic,. Mass General Hospital (MGH) in Boston, Massachusetts, which posted $949...
HEALTH
rsvplive.ie

Cost of living: Everything workers will receive as Budget 2023 is confirmed

After months of speculations and reports, Budget 2023 has finally been confirmed by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe. Hoards of information was announced from energy credits for Irish households, changes in store for the hospitality sector and cuts and increases for petrol and diesel. Workers across the country have been...
INCOME TAX
BBC

Face mask requirement scrapped at Isle of Man health and care sites

People attending health care appointments on the Isle of Man are no longer required to wear a face mask, Manx Care has confirmed. The healthcare provider said the move was in line with guidance from the UK Health Security Agency. The relaxation covers hospitals, GP practices, outpatient clinics, dentists, opticians...
WORLD
The Hill

Walmart adding fertility treatments to employee benefit plan

Walmart has announced it will add fertility treatments to its employee benefits package. The major U.S. retailer said in a news release Tuesday that through its new Center of Excellence initiative, company associates and their families will have access to services from U.S.-based fertility clinic network Kindbody, which include fertility assessments and education, fertility preservation, genetic testing, in vitro fertilization and intrauterine insemination.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
POZ

Long-Acting Injectables May Help With Adherence to HIV Meds

Long-acting Cabenuva (injectable cabotegravir and rilpivirine), which is administered by a health care provider once monthly or every other month, is currently approved for people whose HIV is already under control, but it may also be an option for those who have been unable to achieve viral suppression because of adherence challenges.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Hill

Young people overwhelmingly struggle to access birth control: study

Story at a glance Young people overwhelmingly struggle to access birth control, according to new national survey data from Advocates for Youth.  Fifty-five percent of survey respondents said they experienced so many barriers that they were unable to start taking birth control on their preferred timeline. Of those respondents, 58 percent experienced a pregnancy scare,…
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

UK government media risks spurning regulations on promotion of prescription medications

Recent media releases/statements on new prescription-only medicines (POMs), issued by the UK Department of Health and Social Care and its executive NHS agencies, risks spurning the strict regulations on the promotion of these drugs, warns Dr. James Cave, editor in chief of the Drug and Therapeutics Bulletin (DTB), now in its 60th year, in this month's edition.
PHARMACEUTICALS
poz.com

HIV Treatment and Prevention Messages for the Older Adult Living with HIV

Today the older adult living with HIV constitutes 50% of all persons living with HIV in the United States. It is projected that in 2030 it will be 70%. It is also projected that by 2030 the HIV 50+ individual will deal with two to three co-morbidities on top of HIV. In addition, multi-morbidities could be seen at an earlier age compared to their HIV-negative contemporaries that present with co-morbidities approximately 15 years later. These two issues, early and multi-morbidity, combined with all the other socioeconomic and mental problems this population confronts, are enough reasons for governments to start developing medical and socioeconomic services that address the needs of this vulnerable and neglected population.
HEALTH

