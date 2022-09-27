Today the older adult living with HIV constitutes 50% of all persons living with HIV in the United States. It is projected that in 2030 it will be 70%. It is also projected that by 2030 the HIV 50+ individual will deal with two to three co-morbidities on top of HIV. In addition, multi-morbidities could be seen at an earlier age compared to their HIV-negative contemporaries that present with co-morbidities approximately 15 years later. These two issues, early and multi-morbidity, combined with all the other socioeconomic and mental problems this population confronts, are enough reasons for governments to start developing medical and socioeconomic services that address the needs of this vulnerable and neglected population.

HEALTH ・ 22 HOURS AGO