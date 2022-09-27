ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Time Out Global

Netflix doesn’t want you to binge watch its shows anymore

Everyone loves the ‘just one more…’-ness of allowing a Netflix series to drift serenely from one episode and into the next, even as the clock ticks by and bedtime comes and goes. But that binge model may be coming to an end. A new piece by tech...
TV & VIDEOS
Phone Arena

25% of Netflix subscribers in the U.S. plan to leave the service this year

Reviews.org surveyed 1,000 Americans to get a handle on their streaming plans for this year and 25% of Netflix subscribers responding said that they plan on dropping the service in 2022. This isn't good news for Netflix which has been overtaken by Disney+; the latter now has 221.1 million global subscribers among its streaming units (Disney+ Hotstar, ESPN+, and Hulu) vs. 220.67 million for Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Trends

If you have a Netflix subscription, don’t sleep on the service’s games

When Netflix first announced it was pushing into video games, the news was met with some healthy skepticism. By that point, we’d seen a few non-gaming companies like Google and Amazon try to elbow into the space with services that struggled to deliver strong, consistent content. Netflix seemed doomed to go down the same path when it launched its first batch of games, an unimpressive list that included mobile games. That slow start may have put the steamer on the wrong foot as only 1% of subscribers were reportedly engaging with its gaming offerings earlier this year.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix

Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Netflix made this change after a huge backlash in response to the #1 show in the US

After signing him up to a $300 million deal that produced a string of duds so far, Netflix appears to finally have a Ryan Murphy hit on its hands. The #1 Netflix series in the US at the moment, after its debut on the streamer on September 21, is the awkwardly titled Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which revisits the crimes and victims of the titular serial killer.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Smile’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Smile, a new horror movie coming to theaters this weekend, capitalizes on a concept anyone who did a senior year photo shoot knows all too well: Forced smiles are really, really creepy. Written and directed by first-time feature filmmaker Parker Finn—based on his 2020 short film Laura Hasn’t Slept—this supernatural...
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Netflix: Easily Remove Shows From Your Continue Watching List

Netflix is considered one of the best streaming services, despite raising its prices and considering charging more for password sharing. Thanks to shows like Stranger Things and Squid Game, it's easy to see how Netflix has stayed on top. However, you might not like every Netflix show. You've probably given something a shot and failed to see the appeal, but the show keeps showing up in your Continue Watching list.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Canceled: Netflix axes big-budget Grendel before show is even finished

Netflix executives have canceled Grendel, a new big-budget adaptation of the hit Dark Horse comicbook series, before the show has even finished production. Despite the fact that the show, which was given an eight-episode order in September of 2021, had completed the bulk of its filming, Netflix's executives have pulled the plug on the show.
TV SERIES
Yardbarker

Netflix Game Studio Onboards ex-EA Exec

Netflix is building a games studio from scratch in Finland and brought in someone experienced in the field to lead it. Amir Rahimi, Vice President of Netflix Game Studios, shared this news on the official Netflix site. “We are establishing an internal games studio in Helsinki, Finland, with Marko Lastikka...
BUSINESS
msn.com

41 movies and shows start streaming on Netflix this weekend

Some of the biggest Netflix originals in recent memory have just hit the streaming service over the past several days. The streamer’s #1 TV show globally, as well as its #2 movie, include the just-released DAHMER: Monster — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Lou, respectively. The much-anticipated Marilyn Monroe sort-of biopic Blonde also debuted on Netflix on Wednesday, September 28. But as you look at titles like these and others when considering what to watch on Netflix next, there’s also one more thing to keep in mind:
TV SHOWS
TheWrap

New, Older Netflix Subscribers Are More Likely to Switch to Ad Tier – But Gen Z Isn’t Interested

Nearly half of current Netflix subscribers (46%) would consider a shift to the platform’s ad-supported model once it’s available, according to a survey of 1,300 current users conducted by Samba TV and Harris X. The data collected also showcases that those willing to make the move tend to skew older and make less per capita, with Gen Z respondents being the least interested (at 38%) in making the switch.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Canceled by Prime: All the shows ditched by Amazon in 2022

While the executives at Prime Video haven't been as trigger happy as their counterparts at Netflix and HBO in terms of canceling shows, they have sent a few packing during 2022. Given Amazon's size, as it's currently worth over $1.3 trillion, made $470 billion in 2021 and employs over 1.6...
TV SHOWS
Tyla

‘Disgusted’ Netflix viewers turn off Blonde after 20 minutes

Netflix users are claiming they had to turn off new Marilyn Monroe drama Blonde after just 20 minutes, saying it left them feeling 'disgusted.'. The highly anticipated film, based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, received a 14-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival earlier this month but, after tuning in, viewers at home are struggling to understand why.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Netflix Top 10: The most-watched shows in the world right now

Back when Netflix was still writing fat checks to tastemakers and big-name creators, the streamer was handing over gobs of money to showrunners like Shonda Rhimes and the Game of Thrones creators — thinking that, by locking them into output deals, the streaming version of the Midas touch would theoretically follow. Shondaland, for example, delivered massive hits in the form of Bridgerton and Inventing Anna. The #1 show on this week’s global Netflix Top 10 chart data, meanwhile, comes from another such creator and another such deal with the streaming giant.
TV SERIES
Motley Fool

Better Buy: Warner Bros. Discovery vs. Netflix

Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix have taken significant hits to their shares in 2022. Warner had to contend with an expensive merger while Netflix lost its first subscribers in a decade. However, both companies have a strategy to turn their luck around. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

ITV CEO Previews Launch of Its Free Streaming Service As Disney, Netflix Ready Ad-Tiers

U.K. TV giant ITV said the fact that Netflix and Disney+ are preparing advertising tiers could expand the broader ad market and “is kind of about how powerful TV is,” CEO Carolyn McCall said on Tuesday in London. “We will have to monitor very carefully,” she added though. Speaking at the Royal Television Society (RTS) London Convention 2022, the exec noted that “they could be complementary to our audience.” So, ITV will “deliver a mass audience,” while Netflix could be more of an “add-on” for marketers to their key TV ad buys when looking for more younger audiences.More from The Hollywood...
TV & VIDEOS
TechCrunch

Lionsgate to spin off studio biz, announces new ‘Lionsgate+’ brand for international streaming

The SEC filing states, “[Lionsgate] remains on a path to separating our Starz and studio businesses. As negotiations progress, we have increased our focus on the possibility of spinning out our studio business, creating a number of financial and strategic benefits. In that regard, we are continuing productive negotiations with prospective strategic and financial partners on both sides of our business.”
BUSINESS

