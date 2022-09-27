ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uhrichsville, OH

Claymont bandmates to be in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42URZy_0iBnp8xl00

UHRICHSVILLE – Three Claymont High School band members ― Dawson Cox, Alex Douglas and Naomi Hallman ― auditioned for and have been selected to march in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The three seniors will travel to New York City on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. Cox, Douglas and Hallman will play the tuba, saxophone and clarinet, respectively, in the Macy’s Great American Marching Band. The honor is afforded to about 185 of the nation's top high school musicians.

Students are selected based on their musical ability and past achievements. The opportunity is open to students from more than 14,000 high schools across the United States. Students had to prepare a solo on their instrument and were judged on technical proficiency, tone quality, and overall general musicianship.

“So, the opportunity was brought to us by the band director, and she basically gave us the opportunity to audition where you have to record yourself playing a piece of music and record yourself marching and send in on YouTube," Cox said. "They then select you from there.”

The 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will begin at 9 a.m. Nov. 24 and will be broadcast live on NBC. According to macys.com, more than 3.5 million people in New York City and over 50 million people at home watch the parade annually.

“It’s just a really, really big event and it's exciting to know that I’m going to be on TV somewhere. My family’s gonna watch. I’m really excited," Cox said.

Claymont Band Director April Linard said it's her first year working with the students "but they have shown their high levels of musicianship and leadership skills already. This is a high honor for these kids and for us. I have had students selected to participate in the Macy’s Great American Marching Band at my previous school district, but it means a lot for students from my hometown.”

Linard was the band director for Union Local Schools in Belmont, Ohio, prior to returning to her alma mater this school year.

"I’m excited to meet some new friends there," Hallman said.

Anyone wishing to help sponsor the students can send donations to Claymont High School, c/o April Linard, Band Director, 4205 Indian Hill Road, Uhrichsville, OH 44683.

T-R Staff Photographer can be reached at adolph3@gannett.com, or on Twitter: @andrewdolph.

View the photo gallery from Claymont's football game against Garaway High School below.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

King Pumpkin breaks record for size and price

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – This year’s King Pumpkin from the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is now spending the week outside Chick-fil-A at the Ohio Valley Mall. Every year, the King Pumpkin is sold, and this year it brought the highest price yet of $13,000. That makes it the most expensive pumpkin ever. A group of […]
BARNESVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, et cetera?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you're downtown, you should visit this bakery, which serves great baked goods made from scratch. Patrons highly recommend the cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting, croissants with layers upon layers of buttery flaky goodness, scones that come in flavors like blackberry Earl Grey and espresso chocolate chip pecan, glazed donut coffeecake, and more. If you're looking for more savory options, you can't go wrong with their hand-rolled bagels with cream cheese spreads that are made in house, focaccia, and chicken salad sandwiches.
AKRON, OH
newsymom.com

Introducing the New Fair Queen from the Tuscarawas County Fair

Introducing the New Fair Queen from the Tuscarawas County Fair – The Tuscarawas County Fair appoints a new fair queen each year to reign on and inspire the community on the importance of agriculture in our lives, as well as represent Tuscarawas County! Check out this year’s contestants running for Fair Queen and the winner from the Tuscarawas County Fair right here on Newsymom!
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Belmont, OH
City
Uhrichsville, OH
sciotopost.com

Giant Pumpkin Breaks Records in Ohio Pumpkin Festival

BARNESVILLE – Yeah I said Pumpkin Festival, a man from Pennsylvania crossed state lines and weighed in at the other Pumpkin festival in Ohio, Barnesville this weekend, breaking several records. Erik Sunstrom and his family from Harrison City Pennsylvania has weighed out their massive orange gourd at 2,405 pounds...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Former WTRF employee, now living in path of Hurricane Ian

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) One of our Former Reporters Dave Elias now lives and works in Fort Myers, Cape Coral Florida where Hurricane Ian is suspected to make land fall. Hurricane Ian is a Category 3 right now but it is expected to strengthen. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall late Wednesday night into early […]
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Localevent#Parade#Thanksgiving#Festival#Macy#High School#Claymont#Nbc
theccmonline.com

Growing up in Malvern, 1960s style

Dr. Tom Romano shared his insider’s view of his father’s Red’s Night Club and Bowling Alley as well as a bird’s eye view of 1960s Malvern hosted by The Malvern Historical Society on Sept. 16. Romano is a professor at Miami University of Ohio and has...
MALVERN, OH
barbertonherald.com

Walk of Fame class of 2022 inducted

The second outing post-plague, it was time once again to celebrate Barbertonians who’ve made good. The Walk of Fame class of 2022, unveiled Sept. 23, had three inductees. The first was football great John Mackovic. Mackovic had been a Barberton Magic before heading to college at Wake Forest, where he quarterbacked for the legendary Brian Piccolo. The two turned a team that had been all but winless for two seasons around to win five victories, including four ACC wins. Mackovic was the 1964 league leader in total offense.
BARBERTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
cleveland19.com

Truck carrying 50,000 pounds of potatoes catches fire on Ohio Turnpike (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders from around the Hudson area helped extinguish a fire that engulfed a tractor-trailer carrying tons of potatoes. The Hudson Fire Department said Tuesday’s incident occurred on the Ohio Turnpike. The truck was hauling approximately 50,000 pounds of potatoes, according to the Hudson Fire...
HUDSON, OH
huroninsider.com

Man allegedly found sleeping in Cedar Point employee shed

SANDUSKY – A 31-year-old Akron man was arrested Sunday morning after Cedar Point staff allegedly found him sleeping shirtless in an employee shed. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when staff reported that a male was found sleeping in an employee shed at the campground and was now walking away with a blanket. Police soon located the man near Steel Vengeance, the report states.
SANDUSKY, OH
whbc.com

Report: Family, Friends End Protest at TimkenSteel Plant

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – TimkenSteel employee Joe Ferral spent 24 days in the hospital fighting for his life, starting on July 26th. That’s the day he was severely burned in a furnace explosion at the Faircrest plant. And 24 is the same number of days...
CANTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio County bar a loss after early morning fire

UPDATE — OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — J&B Bar is a total loss after an early morning fire Wednesday on Dallas Pike Road. Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo tells 7NEWS at the scene that the fire started a little after 5 AM. He says no one was inside the bar at the time of […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
whbc.com

New Sheriff in Carroll, Election in November

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A rapid succession for the top law enforcement post in Carroll County. Lt Calvin Graham was sworn in on Monday to succeed 74-year-old Sheriff Dale Williams who passed away over the weekend. Common Pleas Judge Michael Reppela administered the oath of office.
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
656K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy