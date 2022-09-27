Claymont bandmates to be in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

UHRICHSVILLE – Three Claymont High School band members ― Dawson Cox, Alex Douglas and Naomi Hallman ― auditioned for and have been selected to march in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The three seniors will travel to New York City on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. Cox, Douglas and Hallman will play the tuba, saxophone and clarinet, respectively, in the Macy’s Great American Marching Band. The honor is afforded to about 185 of the nation's top high school musicians.

Students are selected based on their musical ability and past achievements. The opportunity is open to students from more than 14,000 high schools across the United States. Students had to prepare a solo on their instrument and were judged on technical proficiency, tone quality, and overall general musicianship.

“So, the opportunity was brought to us by the band director, and she basically gave us the opportunity to audition where you have to record yourself playing a piece of music and record yourself marching and send in on YouTube," Cox said. "They then select you from there.”

The 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will begin at 9 a.m. Nov. 24 and will be broadcast live on NBC. According to macys.com, more than 3.5 million people in New York City and over 50 million people at home watch the parade annually.

“It’s just a really, really big event and it's exciting to know that I’m going to be on TV somewhere. My family’s gonna watch. I’m really excited," Cox said.

Claymont Band Director April Linard said it's her first year working with the students "but they have shown their high levels of musicianship and leadership skills already. This is a high honor for these kids and for us. I have had students selected to participate in the Macy’s Great American Marching Band at my previous school district, but it means a lot for students from my hometown.”

Linard was the band director for Union Local Schools in Belmont, Ohio, prior to returning to her alma mater this school year.

"I’m excited to meet some new friends there," Hallman said.

Anyone wishing to help sponsor the students can send donations to Claymont High School, c/o April Linard, Band Director, 4205 Indian Hill Road, Uhrichsville, OH 44683.

