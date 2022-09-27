ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NBC Chicago

Waffle House Closed 21 Florida Locations Ahead of Hurricane Ian Landfall

In a sign of the severity of Hurricane Ian, Waffle House told NBC News on Wednesday it had closed 21 Florida locations that are in the path of the Category 4 storm. Waffle House has gained a reputation over the years for staying open in all but the most extreme circumstances, offering food and beverages to emergency crews and individuals riding out natural disasters.
NBC Chicago

Hurricane Ian Forecast

Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Florida on Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 storm, with sustained winds in excess of 150 miles per hour, and it’s expected to continue to churn slowly toward the north, leaving flooding and devastation in its wake.
Dramatic Video Shows Hurricane Hunters' Plane Flying Into the Eye of Ian

Before Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, hurricane hunters headed out into the storm. Engineer Nick Underwood, with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, has been a part of these missions for more than six years, starting with Hurricane Matthew back in 2016. Since then, he’s flown in nearly 2 dozen hurricanes, and he says this was the toughest ride he’s ever experienced.
