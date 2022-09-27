Read full article on original website
Ian Moves Across Florida After Leaving Path of Destruction Along Gulf Coast
Ian continued to batter Florida Thursday morning after it made landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm Wednesday, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis saying authorities have found two deaths believed to be related to the storm. At 8 a.m. Thursday, the storm was about 40 miles east of Orlando...
Ian Now Tropical Storm, on Path Across Central Florida After Ravaging Coast
Ian continued to batter Florida Thursday morning after it made landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm Wednesday, bringing "catastrophic" storm surge, winds and flooding as one of the strongest recorded storms to ever hit the state. The storm has winds of 65 miles per hour and was about...
‘My Street Is a River': Heavy Flooding as Hurricane Ian Inundates Southwest Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamping city streets with water and smashing trees along the coast. The hurricane's center struck Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, a protected barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort...
Hurricane Ian Barrels Toward Florida as Extremely Dangerous Category 4 Storm
Florida's west coast was bracing for a potentially "catastrophic" hit from Hurricane Ian, which strengthened to a dangerous Category 4 hurricane Wednesday and was set to make landfall later in the day. With maximum sustained winds at 155 mph, just 2 mph short of a Category 5 hurricane, Ian was...
As Hurricane Ian Blasts Florida, Here's Where Forecasters Think It Could Move Next
Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Florida on Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 storm, with sustained winds in excess of 150 miles per hour, and it’s expected to continue to churn slowly toward the north, leaving flooding and devastation in its wake. According to the National Hurricane Center,...
Florida Residents Prepare for Long Night as Hurricane Ian Slowly Churns Across State
As Hurricane Ian slowly crawls across the state of Florida, moving at less than 10 miles per hour, officials are telling residents to expect major flooding problems, and warning them that it’s too dangerous for most emergency workers to attempt rescues. As a result, some communities are telling residents...
Waffle House Closed 21 Florida Locations Ahead of Hurricane Ian Landfall
In a sign of the severity of Hurricane Ian, Waffle House told NBC News on Wednesday it had closed 21 Florida locations that are in the path of the Category 4 storm. Waffle House has gained a reputation over the years for staying open in all but the most extreme circumstances, offering food and beverages to emergency crews and individuals riding out natural disasters.
Hurricane Ian Forecast
Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Florida on Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 storm, with sustained winds in excess of 150 miles per hour, and it’s expected to continue to churn slowly toward the north, leaving flooding and devastation in its wake.
Dramatic Video Shows Hurricane Hunters' Plane Flying Into the Eye of Ian
Before Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, hurricane hunters headed out into the storm. Engineer Nick Underwood, with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, has been a part of these missions for more than six years, starting with Hurricane Matthew back in 2016. Since then, he’s flown in nearly 2 dozen hurricanes, and he says this was the toughest ride he’s ever experienced.
The Safest College in the US is in the Midwest, According to a New Ranking
In a new ranking of the safest college campuses in America, a Midwest school was dubbed top of its class. According to Niche, a website that offers reviews of schools and colleges across the country, the safest college campus in the U.S. is Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota. The...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Moderna COVID Booster Shot Supply, Bivalent Timing
There's good news for people who may have had problems getting Moderna's updated COVID-19 booster shot. But when is the best time to get the new vaccine? Chicago's top doctor weighed in. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Having Trouble Getting Moderna's New...
Virginia Gov. Youngkin Predicts GOP Midterm Wins Could Help Ease Recession Fears
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin predicted Republicans will win back the House and are likely to regain control of the Senate. If they do, it would have a "calming influence" on the country's economy, Youngkin said. Youngkin, a former co-CEO of The Carlyle Group, made his remarks at CNBC's Delivering Alpha...
Highland Park Shooting Victims Sue Gun Maker, Gunman and His Father, Gun Sellers
The gun-maker Smith & Wesson illegally targeted young men at risk of violence with ads for firearms — including the 22-year-old gunman accused of opening fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago and killing seven people, according to several lawsuits filed Wednesday in Illinois. The lawsuits filed...
Early Voting For the 2022 Illinois General Election is Now Open. Here's How to Find Your Chicago-Area Voting Site
The 2022 Midterms are closer than you think. Although Election Day isn't until Nov. 8, early voting in nearly every Chicago-area county begins Thursday. Under Illinois law, early voting can begin up to 40 days prior to an election, with that date falling on Sept. 29 for the 2022 general election.
Class Action Complaint Filed Against Walmart Under Same Illinois Law Behind $650 Million Facebook Settlement
A class action complaint was filed earlier this month against Walmart, alleging the retail giant violated Illinois' Biometric Privacy Act by improperly using "cameras and advanced video surveillance systems." James Luthe, an Illinois resident, filed the suit on Sept. 1, alleging that the store's video surveillance obtains biometric data of...
CDC's Updated Hospital Masking Guidance May Not Be What You Think, as Top Doc Explains
News that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had changed its masking guidelines for health care settings has been headlines this week, but how exactly has it changed?. Chicago's top doctor said the answer is more complex than many may know. "This is a little bit of a complicated...
The Law Behind a $650M Facebook Settlement is Now Behind a Suit Against Walmart
An Illinois law behind several recent class action settlements against various social media platforms -- including a $650 million one against Facebook that paid out hundreds of dollars to more than a million residents -- is now behind a new class action complaint. However, this lawsuit isn't against a social...
Virginia Students Stage Walkout in Protest of Governor's School Transgender Policy
Crowds of students walked out of Northern Virginia schools on Tuesday in protest of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed restrictions on transgender students’ rights. Students streamed out of their classrooms to decry the model policies unveiled earlier this month. If adopted by school districts, the policies would require parental signoff on the use of any name or pronoun other than what's in a student's official record. They say participation in certain school programming and use of school facilities should be based on a student's biological sex, with modifications offered only to the extent required under federal law.
Check the Status of Your Illinois Tax Rebates, State Sen. Celina Villanueva Advises. Here's How
Roughly six million Illinois residents are eyeing the arrival of income and property tax rebates, and state sen. Celina Villanueva is urging those who are waiting to check the status of their rebates. Villaneuva assured residents in a statement Wednesday that "rebates are on the way," as the checks started...
Here's When Illinois ComEd Customers Might See a Rebate
Last month, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved a plan requiring ComEd to issue $38 million in rebate to customers amid a high-profile bribery scandal that saw the indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan. The ICC approved the rebate during its regularly-scheduled meeting on Aug. 17. A $31 million...
