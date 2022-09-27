Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Ian Makes Landfall in Southwest Florida as ‘Catastrophic' 150 MPH Hurricane
Hurricane Ian continued to batter Florida after it made landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm Wednesday, bringing "catastrophic" storm surge, winds and flooding as one of the strongest recorded storms to ever hit the state. With maximum sustained winds at 150 mph, just 7 mph short of a...
NBC Bay Area
Watch: Images Show Waters in Florida Receding as Hurricane Ian Approaches
Images captured in Tampa Bay ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Wednesday showed waters receding, leaving exposed parts of the bay's sandy bottom. The phenomenon is known as a “negative surge,” “blowout tide,” or “water level set-down,” as the strong winds from an approaching storm push water out. Then, once the eye of the storm passes, a storm surge usually will push all of the water back in.
NBC Bay Area
Some Florida Residents Escape to the Bay Area Amid Hurricane Ian
The entire state of Florida is under a state of emergency, with Hurricane Ian about to deliver a direct and destructive hit along the southwestern part of the state. More than two million people live in the evacuation zone and some of them escaped to the Bay Area in last-minute flights.
Views from space show massive size of Hurricane Ian
As Florida braces for impact from Hurricane Ian on the ground, astronauts on the International Space Station got a view of the huge storm from up above.
SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area
California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
NBC Bay Area
Brown Pelicans Starving Due to Warmer Ocean
The impacts of warmer ocean temperatures are affecting brown pelicans along the California coast. They’re washing ashore many starving, weighing half their normal body weight, or are already dead. Rebecca Duerr at the International Bird Rescue Wildlife Center explains that fish are going deeper into the ocean in search...
NBC Bay Area
Hoping to Buy a Home in the Bay Area? Here's How Much You Need to Earn Annually to Afford a Starter House
Owning property in the Bay Area is a far-off dream for many residents. New data from realtor.com gives a glimpse into just how much cash it takes to land a starter home in the Bay Area's biggest cities. Researchers looked at the average cost of a two-bedroom home in the...
NBC Bay Area
Governor Signs ‘CA ID for All' Bill. Here's All About AB 1766
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill called AB 1766, known as the "CA ID for All," which would allow for undocumented persons to get California identification cards. The cards are intended for people who are non-drivers, and therefore don't have a restricted driver's license to use as a form of ID.
East Bay’s worst water waster used 3,191 gallons daily, EBMUD says
Water officials are cracking down on East Bay residents who used thousands of gallons of water at home daily in the midst of California's severe drought.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.4-magnitude earthquake strikes near San Jose and rattles part of California
A 3.4-magnitude earthquake shook part of California on Wednesday, Sept. 28, geologists said. The earthquake rattled Alum Rock, about 6 miles northeast of San Jose, at about 10 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Weak shaking from the earthquake could be felt near San Francisco, Fremont and Sunnyvale, geologists...
ucr.edu
Massive Mexican earthquakes warn Southern Californians
A pair of massive earthquakes in Mexico — 7.6 on Sept. 19 and 6.8 on Sept. 22 — have some in Southern California on edge, wondering whether the Golden State is next. Here, UC Riverside seismologist Abhijit Ghosh weighs in on the likelihood of more shakers, and how to prepare for them. Ghosh is an associate professor of geophysics in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences. His work is broadly focused on understanding the physics of earthquakes, the processes that control them, and their associated hazards.
Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
KTVU FOX 2
Large earthquake the size of Loma Prieta possible in Silicon Valley
STANFORD, Calif. - Scientists at Stanford warned of a large earthquake possibly brewing in Silicon Valley. The new study found that two faults, known together as Foothill Thrust Belt, could produce a quake as big as the Loma Prieta that rattled the Bay Area in 1989. They said the 6.9...
Fly from SF to Hawaii for as cheap as $237 roundtrip
The deals last all the way through early February.
NBC Bay Area
‘Horrifying Act of Violence:' Gov. Newsom Reacts to Oakland School Shooting
The office of Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement following Wednesday's school shooting in Oakland's Eastmont Hills. The governor's office posted a statement on its Twitter page, calling the shooting a "a horrifying act of violence that has grown too familiar. Yet again, our kids were in the crossfire." The office added the gun violence has "taken too much from our communities" and it cannot continue.
NBC Bay Area
Watch: Arizona Family of Six Rescued From Monsoon Floodwaters
They held on for their lives as flood waters rushed past them. Two parents and their four children were seen on top of their partially submerged SUV in Maricopa, Arizona, during a monsoon storm last week. A video by the Arizona Department of Public Safety shows the dangerous rescue as...
NBC Bay Area
Most Teachers in California Burned Out, Considering Other Professions: Survey
A majority of teachers in California say they are burned out and thinking of leaving the profession, a new survey shows. More than 60% of teachers surveyed described their work as "exhausting" and "stressful" while less than 30% said it was "fulfilling" or "enjoyable." The survey, conducted by the California...
NBC Bay Area
Gov. Newsom Signs Laws to Boost Housing Production
They’ve become a familiar sight along the wide commercial corridors of America — empty buildings once filled by big retailers who have closed their doors, in part because many of their customers shop online. Now, two new laws in California would let developers build housing on that land...
