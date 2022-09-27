Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Ian live tracker: With hundreds feared dead, east Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas are still in the storm's path
Track the path of Tropical Storm Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
Hurricane Ian updates: Category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida, path to track into NC mountains
Nearly 2 million customers in Florida are without power as Hurricane Ian, now a Category 2 storm, marches steadily across the state.
Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall
On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
Hurricane Ian: DeSantis says ‘we’ve never seen a flood like this’ as Biden declares disaster – live
Governor says there have been many 911 calls from residents trapped in their homes by flood waters, as president makes federal funds available to help
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?
As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
How Hurricane Ian compares to the strongest hurricanes that hit Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida on Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, per the NHC, bringing with it "catastrophic" winds and storm surge. The big picture: Ian is the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Florida since Hurricane Michael devastated the Florida panhandle in 2018.
RELATED PEOPLE
Surveillance footage captures missing Texas middle school teacher getting out of her Lexus SUV in New Orleans - amid fears 'confused' mother-of-three has 'wandered into the Mississippi River in a delirious state'
A missing Texas middle school teacher was caught on surveillance footage parking her Lexus SUV in New Orleans and walking away just one day after she disappeared. Those looking are concerned that Reynolds may have wandered into the water in a delirious state. A nonprofit search and rescue organization is...
Hurricane Ian: Photos Emerge After ‘Catastrophic’ Storm Makes Landfall in Florida
The eyewall of Hurricane Ian began moving onto Florida shores on Wednesday afternoon. And, though the eye only recently made landfall, photos have emerged showing the devastating effects of the Category 4 system. Already, Hurricane Ian has begun to topple massive trees as the storm slams Florida’s west coast. More...
Ian downgraded to tropical storm, set to drench North Carolina on Friday
Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but it could regain some strength before making another U.S. landfall Friday.
What North Carolina needs to know as Hurricane Ian threatens landfall in Florida
Hurricane Ian is on a collision course with Florida, but we could see some impacts as far north as North Carolina.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida Hit With Tornadoes Hours Before Hurricane Ian Set to Make Landfall
The Miami National Weather Service confirmed to Newsweek that as many as eight tornadoes touched down in Florida on Tuesday.
Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
Biden declares state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens into hurricane
President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian is on track to strengthen into a major hurricane over the coming few days.The emergency declaration authorises the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance if or when Ian makes landfall on the Sunshine State.Mr Biden has also postponed a trip to southern Florida which was scheduled for Tuesday in anticipation of the extreme weather event.The president had been expected to give a speech about Medicare and Social Security in Fort Lauderdale...
NBC Los Angeles
Waffle House Closed 21 Florida Locations Ahead of Hurricane Ian Landfall
In a sign of the severity of Hurricane Ian, Waffle House told NBC News on Wednesday it had closed 21 Florida locations that are in the path of the Category 4 storm. Waffle House has gained a reputation over the years for staying open in all but the most extreme circumstances, offering food and beverages to emergency crews and individuals riding out natural disasters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Los Angeles
Florida, USF, South Carolina move home games ahead of Hurricane Ian
Florida's home football game against Eastern Washington scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Sunday because of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to hit the state's southwest coast on Wednesday. The Gators and Eagles will kick off at noon in Gainesville shortly before NFL games around the country. Playing the...
Hurricane Ian downgraded to tropical storm as it continues to batter Florida
Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning, but officials have warned the powerful storm that brought life-threatening storm surges, floods that left people stranded in their homes and knocked out power to more than 2.5 million customers was not over. President Joe Biden on Thursday declared a...
Hurricane Ian Leaves More Than 2 Million Without Power; Storm Surges Break Records
At least two deaths are likely linked to the storm, which made landfall as a Category 4 beast and lumbered northward as a still-powerful tropical storm.
Strengthening Hurricane Ian closes in on Cuba and Florida
Hurricane Ian was nearing Cuba on Monday night as Florida began being lashed by the outer bands of the Category 2 storm — which the National Hurricane Center warns could rapidly intensify into a Category 4 by midweek. State of play: Ian was packing maximum sustained winds of 105...
Comments / 0