My Favorite Guitar: He owns 25 guitars, but Legendary Hucklebucks' Johnny Relich says 'Lone Star' is his favorite

By Scott Tady, Beaver County Times
 2 days ago

(Each month, The Times asks a notable local guitarist to share the story behind his or her No. 1 favorite guitar. This month we spotlight Johnny Relich.)

If you go see a rockabilly band, you can count on high energy and hard twang.

A genre dating to the early-to-mid-1950s, rockabilly gets toes tapping and heads bobbing, guaranteed. Especially the rockabilly bands that infuse punk-rock attitude and garage-rock edge as heard in one of Pittsburgh's absolute best purveyors of rockabilly, The Legendary Hucklebucks.

We caught up with Legendary Hucklebucks guitarist Johnny Relich, a Monaca High School graduate, who owns 25 guitars. But only one can be his absolute favorite, and he calls it "Lone Star."

We'll get to that, but first, here's some background.

Relich played guitar for the late, great Beaver County rockabilly band Those Poor Devils from its 2003 formation, till the band called it quits in 2009.

A year later, Relich joined Pittsburgh's Legendary Hucklebucks, a group forged in 2001, which went on to open shows for national headliners The Cramps, Wanda Jackson, Southern Culture on the Skids and Los Straitjackets.

Relich reached the realm of rockabilly through a variety of musical side streets.

"At a young age, I was obsessed with 'oldies' music and that’s probably thanks to all of the 1950s-themed movies that came out in the 1980s," Relich said. "Growing up, the records that would play in our house were a mix of The Beatles, Black Sabbath and Deep Purple. Then my dad got into country western music, where I discovered Hank Williams, Stonewall Jackson and Patsy Cline. Following the bandwagon of my peers, I listened to pop radio in the late '80s/early '90s, but that was short-lived. After hearing Metallica, I wanted a guitar."

Relich went through a few $50 guitars, until one year for Christmas, his dad surprised him with a Fender Stratocaster.

"I started listening to punk bands, and formed my first band at the age of 14. Fast forward a few years, and I was growing tired of punk and was not into any of the new music that was being played on the radio. I went back to listening to the music of the 1950s and '60s. It was then when I discovered rockabilly. It blew my mind. Here was this blend of country and rock 'n' roll. It had this punk rock attitude. This was the music that I needed in my life."

He started greasing his hair back, but knew he needed one of those big hollow-body guitars wielded by rockabilly heroes like Brian Setzer and Jim Heath, aka Rev. Horton Heat.

"I couldn’t afford a Gretsch, but I saw a beautiful white Galveston Jazz guitar at Hawkins Music (in New Brighton). I scraped together enough money to buy the guitar, and shortly after, I formed a three-piece group called Those Poor Devils. I wrote all the songs on that guitar and used it at every show we played. When the band called it quits in 2009, I retired the guitar."

In 2010, when he joined The Legendary Hucklebucks, he felt he needed a new guitar. At that same time, one of his musical buddies needed an amp.

"We ended up trading my amp for his 1990s Gretsch guitar. The guitar was wrecked. It was filthy, had holes cut into it, and the wiring was a complete mess. I fell in love with it. I filled in the holes, hot-rodded the wiring, added new pickups, and it became my No. 1 guitar. I played countless shows with it, recorded the album 'Hillbilly Death Wrock Vol. 1' and it also appeared in a horror movie by Nevermore Productions titled 'The Barn.'"

Relich glued onto the guitar's headstock a label from a Lone Star beer bottle he drank in Austin, Texas, attaching Lone Star bottle caps to cover the holes for the control knobs.

"Of course, the guitar had to be referred to as Lone Star. I have since retired the guitar from shows. When I turned 40, my amazing wife, Nicole, surprised me with a beautiful Gretsch Country Club that has been one of my main stage guitars. For Christmas, she bought me a gold sparkle Deke Dickerson Hallmark guitar. Deke (a respected rockabilly artist) made a video of himself playing the guitar and then autographed it. That guitar stays at home. My wife has great taste in guitars."

Johnny Relich in 'My Favorite Guitar'

My favorite guitar is ... “Lone Star,” my 1990s G3135 Gretsch Historic model, made by Peerless.

It’s my favorite because. .. It’s unique, it has been used and abused and still plays and looks great.

The most memorable place I’ve played it. .. Countless shows at the 31st Street Pub and Howlers, car shows and in movies.

See me play my guitar again... We are taking a break from shows to focus on our new upcoming record, but you can see me and my guitar in the sequel “The Barn II” set to release on DVD/Blu-ray in October.

Scott Tady is entertainment editor at The Times and easy to reach at stady@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: My Favorite Guitar: He owns 25 guitars, but Legendary Hucklebucks' Johnny Relich says 'Lone Star' is his favorite

Beaver County Times

