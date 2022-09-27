Effective: 2022-09-29 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-29 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River RED FLAG WARNING FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS IN PARTS OF SOUTHEAST MISSISSIPPI .The combination of low relative humidity and winds near 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts, a high fire danger is expected in southeast Mississippi. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEASTERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Pearl River, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson. * WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO