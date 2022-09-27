Read full article on original website
Related
nbcboston.com
Ian Now Tropical Storm, on Path Across Central Florida After Ravaging Coast
Ian continued to batter Florida Thursday morning after it made landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm Wednesday, bringing "catastrophic" storm surge, winds and flooding as one of the strongest recorded storms to ever hit the state. The storm has winds of 65 miles per hour and was about...
nbcboston.com
Hurricane Ian Barrels Toward Florida as Extremely Dangerous Category 4 Storm
Florida's west coast was being hit with "catastrophic" storm surge, winds and flooding from Hurricane Ian, which strengthened to a dangerous Category 4 hurricane as it was about to make landfall Wednesday. With maximum sustained winds at 155 mph, just 2 mph short of a Category 5 hurricane, Ian was...
nbcboston.com
Ian Batters Florida With Life-Threatening Storm Surge, Winds, Flooding
Hurricane Ian continued to batter Florida after it made landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm Wednesday, bringing "catastrophic" storm surge, winds and flooding as one of the strongest recorded storms to ever hit the state. With maximum sustained winds at 150 mph, just 7 mph short of a...
nbcboston.com
Hurricane Ian Continues Toward Southwest Florida as Powerful Category 3 Storm
Hurricane Ian has been a multifaceted storm with varying impacts as it roars in the Gulf of Mexico. As of midday Tuesday, Ian is a Category 3 hurricane with winds at 115 miles an hour. The storm made its first landfall over western Cuba with 125 mph winds. The next landfall is seemingly imminent. Hurricane warnings are now posted for Florida’s Gulf coast between Bonita Springs and Fort Myers to Tampa and Tarpon Springs. The National Hurricane Center’s intensity forecast calls for the storm to be extremely dangerous at landfall for southwestern Florida.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcboston.com
Watch: Images Show Waters in Florida Receding as Hurricane Ian Approaches
Images captured in Tampa Bay ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Wednesday showed waters receding, leaving exposed parts of the bay's sandy bottom. The phenomenon is known as a “negative surge,” “blowout tide,” or “water level set-down,” as the strong winds from an approaching storm push water out. Then, once the eye of the storm passes, a storm surge usually will push all of the water back in.
nbcboston.com
Mass. National Guard Soldier Allegedly Pursued, Harassed Bus He Thought Was Full of Migrants
A Massachusetts National Guard soldier is accused of aggressively pursuing and harassing a tour bus full of senior citizens because he thought they were migrants sent from Florida. Christopher Hoffman, 51, is accused of following a tour bus arriving to Cape Cod for more than 10 miles on Route 28....
nbcboston.com
Partial Human Remains Wash Ashore Near Popular Cape Cod Resort
Police are investigating after partial human remains washed ashore near a popular Cape Cod resort over the weekend. Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, a person walking along the shore near the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster, Massachusetts, discovered the partial remains of a human body, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Brewster police and state police detectives responded to the scene.
nbcboston.com
Watch: Arizona Family of Six Rescued From Monsoon Floodwaters
They held on for their lives as flood waters rushed past them. Two parents and their four children were seen on top of their partially submerged SUV in Maricopa, Arizona, during a monsoon storm last week. A video by the Arizona Department of Public Safety shows the dangerous rescue as...
RELATED PEOPLE
nbcboston.com
COVID Wastewater Metrics Trending Up in Greater Boston
The amount of COVID-19 being detected in Greater Boston's wastewater has been on the rise recently, as the weather begins to get colder and wintertime approaches. Data that was updated Wednesday from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority shows the amount of virus copies per milliliter of wastewater is trending upward in communities on both the north and south systems, according to samples collected through Monday.
nbcboston.com
New Hampshire Native Competes on Hit Reality Series ‘Survivor'
New Hampshire native Noelle Lambert has started her run on the 43rd season of “Survivor.”. Lambert is the show’s first above-knee amputee to compete. She is excited to show people that despite a limb difference she is capable of competing with the rest of the castaways. Lambert has...
nbcboston.com
A Closer Look at the 2022 Massachusetts Ballot Questions
With Massachusetts' primaries over, the ballots are set for the general election — including what proposed laws voters will get to approve or reject. There will be four questions on the ballot on Nov. 8: whether to add an additional tax on income over $1 million, change the dental insurance regulation, expand accessibility of alcohol licenses or make immigrants in the country illegally eligible to obtain driver's licenses.
nbcboston.com
Virginia Students Stage Walkout in Protest of Governor's School Transgender Policy
Crowds of students walked out of Northern Virginia schools on Tuesday in protest of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed restrictions on transgender students’ rights. Students streamed out of their classrooms to decry the model policies unveiled earlier this month. If adopted by school districts, the policies would require parental signoff on the use of any name or pronoun other than what's in a student's official record. They say participation in certain school programming and use of school facilities should be based on a student's biological sex, with modifications offered only to the extent required under federal law.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcboston.com
Massachusetts SNAP Benefits to Increase in Response to Rising Cost of Living
People in Massachusetts who participate in SNAP will see an increase their benefits increase starting in October, in response to the rising cost of living, Governor Charlie Baker's office announced in a news release Wednesday. The benefits will increase 12%, as SNAP amounts are adjusted to the current cost of...
nbcboston.com
Mass. AG Slaps Cleaning Company With Over $65K in Labor Violations Citations
A cleaning company is facing over $65,000 in citations for allegedly violating state labor laws, the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office announced in a news release Monday. MP Star Professionals, which operates as Cleaning Pros, and its owner Christian Perez, were issued the citations for several alleged violations, including failure to...
Comments / 0