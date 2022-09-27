Read full article on original website
Lawmaker blames ‘weak-on-crime’ Dems for fatal car ‘riot’ in Wildwood, NJ
WILDWOOD — New Jersey Republicans are pointing the finger at their colleagues across the aisle for this weekend's unsanctioned pop-up car rally that left two people dead and a father of four hospitalized in critical condition. U.S. Rep Jeff Van Drew, a former Democrat, blamed "far-left Democrats" for the...
Will Murphy send help to potential presidential rival DeSantis?
New Jersey is lending a hand as Florida begins clean-up from Hurricane Ian. The full extent of damage may not be clear for days as flood waters remain high. A storm surge as high as 18 feet has been reported where Ian came ashore as a massive category 4 hurricane.
Spadea bringing the fight for normal to South Jersey (Opinion)
As you know, I spend a lot of time helping out local candidates in Bergen County and Ocean County and the areas in between. We're getting larger and larger crowds joining me on the trail as we build momentum for common sense ideas that will restore liberty, prosperity and, yes, sanity to the Garden State.
NJ prepares to receive migrants from Florida or Texas
If Texas or Florida were to send migrants to New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy says we will welcome them. Murphy confirmed on Wednesday that he held a meeting with multiple state agencies to prepare for arrival, but did not say there was any evidence such an arrival was imminent. Many...
Florida hurricane brings back horrifying memories of Sandy in NJ
Everyone in New Jersey who was of age can remember the terrifying night of Oct. 29, 2012. It's hard to believe that it's almost ten years since Superstorm Sandy hit the Jersey coast with a force that no one could imagine. Some folks are still not whole from the experience...
These companies are employing the most NJ workers in 2022
No one is comparing quantity versus quality, but lists of New Jersey's "best" employers, like the yearly survey released by Forbes, only tell so much of the employment story in the Garden State. The statewide unemployment rate now hovers around 4%, with New Jersey having made up all of its...
Does NJ support these leaders? Your turn to see if your views match poll results
TRENTON – Results from the latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll show opinions of Gov. Phil Murphy are rebounding after a spring slump. (Scroll down for an interactive spin through the poll questions. And if you don't want to be spoiled by seeing a few of the results, click 'page down' a couple of times to skip the next five paragraphs.)
The FLIP Circus is coming back to New Jersey
The FLIP Circus will be coming to the Freehold Raceway Mall Oct. 13-17. After previous engagements at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus and at the Menlo Park Mall, the circus is coming back to New Jersey. According to a release:. Taking place inside its distinctive red and white-striped climate-conditioned...
insidernj.com
Gottheimer Tries to Shore up Sussex County
NEWTON – On the drive north to this historic Sussex County town, one sees an enormous sign alongside Route 206 for Josh Gottheimer. The congressman’s name is in huge letters and the punchline is “Jersey Values, Lower Taxes.”. Sussex is Republican terrain, so large sign or not,...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy dedicates New Jersey Department of Health Building in honor of Commissioner Judith M. Persichilli
TRENTON, NJ (Mercer County) – Governor Phil Murphy Wednesday joined state officials, public employees, and health care professionals in a ceremony to dedicate the New Jersey Department of Health’s office building in Trenton as the “Judith M. Persichilli Building.”. Governor Murphy unveiled the new name following his...
Ian impacts for NJ: 3″ rain, 30+ mph gusts, minor tidal flooding
Unsurprisingly, this forecast is all about Ian. We have one more calm, dry day in New Jersey before things start turning rainy and windy through early next week. Much of Florida is windswept and underwater, after powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday. Power outages measured in the millions, and estimated rainfall totals over a foot in several places.
More New Jersey towns move to ban ATVs and dirt bikes
A growing number of New Jersey towns are cracking down on or outright banning ATVs and dirt bikes. Paterson is the latest, joining Jersey City, Trenton and Atlantic City with restrictive actions. Mayor Andre Sayegh is announcing the ban of "ATVs, dirt bikes, minibikes and snowmobiles" on all public property...
Following 2 lifeguard deaths, NJ beach patrols flagged for violations
Compliance officers within the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development uncovered violations related to boat hazards, lightning policies, and record keeping, in a large-scale inspection of beach patrols that was prompted by the deaths of two young lifeguards. But the municipalities found to be in violation won't face...
Bill Spadea crossing the Hudson to promote common sense
There's an election fast approaching. And as I make my way around the state, it's crystal clear that parents, teachers, cops, small business owners and everyone in between are fed up. They're fed up with over-regulation and intrusion of government in our daily lives. Fed up with absurd regulations that...
SEPTA train derails at Trenton Transit Center
A SEPTA train headed for Philadelphia derailed near the Trenton Transit Center late Wednesday morning. The train carrying 25 passengers traveling at a low speed left the tracks just after 11 a.m., according to SEPTA spokesman John Golden. No one was injured and all the passengers were taken via a shuttle bus to the next station.
Residents fight Toms River, NJ law that could lower home values (Opinion)
Late last year the Township Council in Toms River led by Mayor Mo Hill adopted an ordinance that increases the fees paid by home sellers and potentially jeopardizes the sale altogether. In addition to the inspections typically sought by buyers before closing on a house and banks before committing financing,...
Fun murder mystery with the Golden Girls coming to Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City has upped its game immensely when it comes to quality entertainment and its diverse variety of unique events. In the old days, fun in Atlantic City outside of gambling was “dinner and a show.”. Now they have everything from drag shows to theme nights to air shows...
The NJ congressional race to watch in November (Opinion)
New Jersey's 11th Congressional District is one to watch on Nov. 8, 2022. Covering parts of Morris, Passaic, Essex and Sussex counties, the district is in play this year. Incumbent Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is under fire for her strong support of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi in a political climate that is shifting toward Republican challengers.
NJ minds are made up about January 6th despite House probe, polls say
Two new polls from New Jersey colleges this week shed light on the Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the United States Capitol, and reactions to both it and the ensuing House of Representatives investigation from New Jerseyans and all Americans alike. The Rutgers-Eagleton poll out Wednesday found that 56% of...
Summit, NJ police officer in need of a kidney
My friend Toniann, a former colleague at New Jersey 101.5, reached out this week to alert us about the immediate need for a kidney donor for a Summit police officer. As you know, I've been highlighting the great work of our hero cops in New Jersey every week for the past seven years.
