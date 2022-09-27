ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

These companies are employing the most NJ workers in 2022

No one is comparing quantity versus quality, but lists of New Jersey's "best" employers, like the yearly survey released by Forbes, only tell so much of the employment story in the Garden State. The statewide unemployment rate now hovers around 4%, with New Jersey having made up all of its...
ECONOMY
New Jersey 101.5

The FLIP Circus is coming back to New Jersey

The FLIP Circus will be coming to the Freehold Raceway Mall Oct. 13-17. After previous engagements at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus and at the Menlo Park Mall, the circus is coming back to New Jersey. According to a release:. Taking place inside its distinctive red and white-striped climate-conditioned...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
insidernj.com

Gottheimer Tries to Shore up Sussex County

NEWTON – On the drive north to this historic Sussex County town, one sees an enormous sign alongside Route 206 for Josh Gottheimer. The congressman’s name is in huge letters and the punchline is “Jersey Values, Lower Taxes.”. Sussex is Republican terrain, so large sign or not,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Ian impacts for NJ: 3″ rain, 30+ mph gusts, minor tidal flooding

Unsurprisingly, this forecast is all about Ian. We have one more calm, dry day in New Jersey before things start turning rainy and windy through early next week. Much of Florida is windswept and underwater, after powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday. Power outages measured in the millions, and estimated rainfall totals over a foot in several places.
ENVIRONMENT
New Jersey 101.5

More New Jersey towns move to ban ATVs and dirt bikes

A growing number of New Jersey towns are cracking down on or outright banning ATVs and dirt bikes. Paterson is the latest, joining Jersey City, Trenton and Atlantic City with restrictive actions. Mayor Andre Sayegh is announcing the ban of "ATVs, dirt bikes, minibikes and snowmobiles" on all public property...
PATERSON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Bill Spadea crossing the Hudson to promote common sense

There's an election fast approaching. And as I make my way around the state, it's crystal clear that parents, teachers, cops, small business owners and everyone in between are fed up. They're fed up with over-regulation and intrusion of government in our daily lives. Fed up with absurd regulations that...
EDUCATION
New Jersey 101.5

SEPTA train derails at Trenton Transit Center

A SEPTA train headed for Philadelphia derailed near the Trenton Transit Center late Wednesday morning. The train carrying 25 passengers traveling at a low speed left the tracks just after 11 a.m., according to SEPTA spokesman John Golden. No one was injured and all the passengers were taken via a shuttle bus to the next station.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The NJ congressional race to watch in November (Opinion)

New Jersey's 11th Congressional District is one to watch on Nov. 8, 2022. Covering parts of Morris, Passaic, Essex and Sussex counties, the district is in play this year. Incumbent Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is under fire for her strong support of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi in a political climate that is shifting toward Republican challengers.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Summit, NJ police officer in need of a kidney

My friend Toniann, a former colleague at New Jersey 101.5, reached out this week to alert us about the immediate need for a kidney donor for a Summit police officer. As you know, I've been highlighting the great work of our hero cops in New Jersey every week for the past seven years.
SUMMIT, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

