Energy Industry

Daily Mail

Are electric blankets the answer to sky-high energy bills? As UK households look for ways to cut costs amid soaring prices, how the heated appliances may save you money

As wholesale gas prices are on the rise, energy bills in the UK are set to soar, with a typical household's annual payment set to soar. The government has announced an energy price guarantee to help people manage their bills, but from 1 October an average household in the UK will pay rates that equate to £2,500 a year.
CBS Boston

Mass. fuel assistance customers brace for massive energy bill increase

BOSTON – Annmarie Taylor-Alleyne says she'll be lowering her thermostat this winter and turning the lights off more frequently just to try to make ends meet with her energy bills.  "Sometimes I wonder how do I make it? I have my kids but it's not every time I can ask them for help," Taylor-Alleyne told WBZ-TV.  She worries now how she'll afford a 64% increase in her electric bill from National Grid, which the utility said it has to pass on to customers starting November 1 due to rising costs of obtaining fuel.  "I say, 'Wow.' I have to buy...
TheStreet

Why Your Electric Bill Will Be More Expensive, and Soon

Depending on where you live in the US, your electricity bill has likely risen at a rate higher than at the same time in 2021. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, electricity bills rise 15.8% in August, 2022 compared to August, 2021. Natural gas bills rose even higher in August, at a 33% clip compared to the same period in 2021.
Liz Truss
The Independent

Which? and Ofcom call on firms to ‘do more’ to help in cost-of-living crisis

Which? is calling on businesses to do more to help consumers as an “alarming” number of households struggle with the financial and emotional impact of the cost-of-living crisis.The watchdog said supermarkets, telecoms and energy firms “can and should do more to help” after a survey suggested 65% of households had resorted to measures such as cutting back on essentials, selling items or dipping into savings to pay their bills.This is the highest level the consumer group champion has recorded in the last decade and equates to an estimated 18.2 million households.The survey suggests an estimated 12.4 million households have had...
TheConversationAU

If your landlord wants to increase your rent, here are your rights

Inflation is pushing up interest rates. Interest rates are pushing up mortgage costs. There’s talk of a rental supply crisis. This means there’s a good chance your landlord wants to increase your rent. So what are your rights as a renter? That depends on where you live, because residential tenancy laws are determined by state and territory governments. There are, however, many commonalities. Here’s a rundown. When can your landlord raise the rent? In every state and territory there are limits on when and how often your landlord can raise the rent. If you are on a fixed-term lease your rent cannot be increased...
TheConversationAU

Heat pumps can cut your energy costs by up to 90%. It’s not magic, just a smart use of the laws of physics

Heat pumps are becoming all the rage around a world that has to slash carbon emissions rapidly while cutting energy costs. In buildings, they replace space heating and water heating – and provide cooling as a bonus. A heat pump extracts heat from outside, concentrates it (using an electric compressor) to raise the temperature, and pumps the heat to where it is needed. Indeed, millions of Australian homes already have heat pumps in the form of refrigerators and reverse-cycle air conditioners bought for cooling. They can heat as well, and save a lot of money compared with other forms...
Interesting Engineering

A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity

Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
FOXBusiness

Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines

The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
Markets Insider

'Firewood is the new gold' - prices and theft jump in Europe as Russia's gas cutoff boosts wood demand ahead of winter

Soaring energy prices in Europe are pushing the continent to revert to heating sources like coal and firewood, according to a report from the Washington Post. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has upended global energy markets and forced consumers to cut back exceptionally to make up for the sharp increase in energy costs. With winter approaching, the report says, countries in Europe are facing a stark reality of rationing, thievery and a reliance on wood.
Food & Wine

A Butter Shortage Is Sending Prices Through the Roof Just Before Peak Baking Season

Post-pandemic inflation has driven up the price of everything, including groceries. Consumers can look for ways to ease the pain – perhaps cutting down on name brands – but cost increasings are hard to avoid when they affect underlying food staples. It's why a butter shortage is so hard to stomach. Butter seems to be in everything… or at least everything that tastes delicious.
