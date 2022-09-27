ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Yankees, DJ LeMahieu come to decision on return

TORONTO — Yankees manager Aaron Boone talked things out with DJ LeMahieu, the training staff and probably a lot of others before a final decision was made. Wednesday was a possibility for a return, especially after the Yankees clinched the AL East the night before with a 5-2 win over the Blue Jays, but the final verdict was to wait until Friday to activate LeMahieu from the injured list.
Yardbarker

Marlins reportedly asking Mets fans to fill ballpark for Braves series

The Miami Marlins began Tuesday at 63-90 and in fourth place in the National League East standings as they attempt to essentially run out the clock on the 2022 MLB season. It appears some within the organization found an interesting way to try to fill LoanDepot Park during the campaign-closing series against the division-rival Atlanta Braves from Oct. 3-5.
NJ.com

Yankees’ road to World Series set to go through Houston ... again

Houston, we have a problem. The road to the 2022 World Series is set to go through Minute Maid Park as the Astros are closing in on the No. 1 seed in the American League. What’s at stake today: The Houston Astros can clinch the No. 1 seed in the American League tonight with a win vs. Arizona OR a loss by the Yankees at Toronto. The Toronto Blue Jays can clinch a Postseason berth tonight with a win vs. New York AND a loss by the Orioles at Boston.
Yardbarker

Buster Olney denies report that ESPN pressured Yankees to keep rain delay going for Aaron Judge's home run chase

Baseball fans who stayed up extra late on Sunday night in hopes of seeing New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge get one last crack at hitting his 61st home run of the season were left disappointed, as the contest against the Boston Red Sox was called after six innings, resulting in a 2-0 New York victory. If the game had resumed, the action would've restarted at the beginning of the top of the seventh inning, before Judge was scheduled to lead off the bottom of the seventh frame.
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022

The New York Yankees are over the border to face the Toronto Blue Jays in the second of a three-game series on Tuesday night at the Rogers Centre. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Blue Jays prediction and pick, laid out below.
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Braves vs. Nationals prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022

The Atlanta Braves (97-58) will attempt to complete a series sweep of the Washington Nationals (53-101) when the teams face off Wednesday evening. Veteran Jake Odorizzi (5-6) is projected to start for the Braves while righty Josiah Gray (7-10) will take the bump for the Nationals. First pitch is slated for 7:05 ET. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Nationals prediction and pick.
