MLB insiders predict Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s contract, where he’ll sign; AL East rival in the mix?
Aaron Judge is set to get paid. It’s just a matter of how much and by whom. The New York Yankees outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract before Opening Day and will become a free agent after the season. And Judge is having a walk season for the...
Yankees broadcaster obliterated Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after NY clinched division
The New York Yankees clinched the AL East division in Toronto on Tuesday night, and a Yankees broadcaster referenced Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The New York Yankees clinched the AL East division in Toronto on Tuesday night, and New York broadcaster Michael Kay broadcaster had a great response in reference to Toronto Blue Jays player Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Yankees, DJ LeMahieu come to decision on return
TORONTO — Yankees manager Aaron Boone talked things out with DJ LeMahieu, the training staff and probably a lot of others before a final decision was made. Wednesday was a possibility for a return, especially after the Yankees clinched the AL East the night before with a 5-2 win over the Blue Jays, but the final verdict was to wait until Friday to activate LeMahieu from the injured list.
Marlins reportedly asking Mets fans to fill ballpark for Braves series
The Miami Marlins began Tuesday at 63-90 and in fourth place in the National League East standings as they attempt to essentially run out the clock on the 2022 MLB season. It appears some within the organization found an interesting way to try to fill LoanDepot Park during the campaign-closing series against the division-rival Atlanta Braves from Oct. 3-5.
Mets make big change to starting rotation ahead of Braves series
The New York Mets are moving all their chips to the middle of the table, changing the date of ace Jacob deGrom’s next start. MLB.com’s Anthoy DiComo reports “The Mets are moving Jacob deGrom up to start Friday’s series opener against the Braves, per Buck Showalter.”
Yankees’ road to World Series set to go through Houston ... again
Houston, we have a problem. The road to the 2022 World Series is set to go through Minute Maid Park as the Astros are closing in on the No. 1 seed in the American League. What’s at stake today: The Houston Astros can clinch the No. 1 seed in the American League tonight with a win vs. Arizona OR a loss by the Yankees at Toronto. The Toronto Blue Jays can clinch a Postseason berth tonight with a win vs. New York AND a loss by the Orioles at Boston.
Buster Olney denies report that ESPN pressured Yankees to keep rain delay going for Aaron Judge's home run chase
Baseball fans who stayed up extra late on Sunday night in hopes of seeing New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge get one last crack at hitting his 61st home run of the season were left disappointed, as the contest against the Boston Red Sox was called after six innings, resulting in a 2-0 New York victory. If the game had resumed, the action would've restarted at the beginning of the top of the seventh inning, before Judge was scheduled to lead off the bottom of the seventh frame.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022
The New York Yankees are over the border to face the Toronto Blue Jays in the second of a three-game series on Tuesday night at the Rogers Centre. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Blue Jays prediction and pick, laid out below.
Happy National Coffee Day to These Sports Figures
There are certain sports figures you automatically associate with coffee.
Yankees vs. Orioles tickets: How to get tickets to every Yankees vs. Orioles game amid Aaron Judge’s home run chase | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The New York Yankees, led by right fielder Aaron Judge, who is closing in on breaking Roger Maris’ AL home run record, face the Baltimore Orioles in a regular season game on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 (9/30/22) at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. Fans who want to...
MLB Odds: Braves vs. Nationals prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022
The Atlanta Braves (97-58) will attempt to complete a series sweep of the Washington Nationals (53-101) when the teams face off Wednesday evening. Veteran Jake Odorizzi (5-6) is projected to start for the Braves while righty Josiah Gray (7-10) will take the bump for the Nationals. First pitch is slated for 7:05 ET. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Nationals prediction and pick.
