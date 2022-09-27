Bill Miller, Jr. co-founded Carlisle Events in 1974. While his name has been attached to America’s Automotive Hometown of Carlisle, Pennsylvania for nearly 50 years, his passion for all things automotive goes back to his early years as an enthusiast. As one can imagine, someone as passionate as Bill has amassed quite the collection of automotive items and as part of this year’s Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction, select pieces of that collection can be yours! No, Bill is NOT retiring! He has simply decided to sell off items from his personal life-long collection.

CARLISLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO