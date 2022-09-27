ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NBC Connecticut

How to Help the Victims of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the most powerful storms in decades, leaving residents without electricity, submerging streets and sweeping homes off their foundations. Many residents boarded up their homes and fled to shelters ahead of the storm. Here's how you can help. The American Red Cross.
NBC Connecticut

Branford Family Evacuated During Florida Vacation Due to Ian

A Branford family got more than what they bargained for during what was supposed to be a relaxing two-week trip to the island of Captiva in Florida. Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday as a category 4 hurricane and became a tropical storm over land early Thursday. Around 5 a.m....
NBC Connecticut

Watch: Images Show Waters in Florida Receding as Hurricane Ian Approaches

Images captured in Tampa Bay ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Wednesday showed waters receding, leaving exposed parts of the bay's sandy bottom. The phenomenon is known as a “negative surge,” “blowout tide,” or “water level set-down,” as the strong winds from an approaching storm push water out. Then, once the eye of the storm passes, a storm surge usually will push all of the water back in.
NBC Connecticut

Hurricane Ian Affecting Families With Ties to Connecticut

Rob Perotti was glued to the forecast on Wednesday as he watched Hurricane Ian take aim at Florida’s west coast, where his daughter Ali is. She works as a manager at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa in Bonita Springs, Florida, which is south of Fort Myers.
NBC Connecticut

NBC Connecticut

NBC Connecticut

NBC Connecticut

NBC Connecticut

