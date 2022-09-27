Read full article on original website
Ian Now Tropical Storm, on Path Across Central Florida After Ravaging Coast
Ian continued to batter Florida Thursday morning after it made landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm Wednesday, bringing "catastrophic" storm surge, winds and flooding as one of the strongest recorded storms to ever hit the state. The storm has winds of 65 miles per hour and was about...
Hurricane Ian Barrels Toward Florida as Extremely Dangerous Category 4 Storm
Florida's west coast was being hit with "catastrophic" storm surge, winds and flooding from Hurricane Ian, which strengthened to a dangerous Category 4 hurricane as it was about to make landfall Wednesday. With maximum sustained winds at 155 mph, just 2 mph short of a Category 5 hurricane, Ian was...
Portion of Sanibel Causeway Collapses After Ian Makes Landfall on Southwest Florida
A portion of a major roadway in southwest Florida collapsed after the impacts from the devastating landfall of what was Hurricane Ian. Video from NBC affiliate WBBH-TV showed a portion of the Sanibel Causeway that collapsed as a result of Ian's impact on the area. The collapse cut off access...
How to Help the Victims of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the most powerful storms in decades, leaving residents without electricity, submerging streets and sweeping homes off their foundations. Many residents boarded up their homes and fled to shelters ahead of the storm. Here's how you can help. The American Red Cross.
Branford Family Evacuated During Florida Vacation Due to Ian
A Branford family got more than what they bargained for during what was supposed to be a relaxing two-week trip to the island of Captiva in Florida. Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday as a category 4 hurricane and became a tropical storm over land early Thursday. Around 5 a.m....
Watch: Images Show Waters in Florida Receding as Hurricane Ian Approaches
Images captured in Tampa Bay ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Wednesday showed waters receding, leaving exposed parts of the bay's sandy bottom. The phenomenon is known as a “negative surge,” “blowout tide,” or “water level set-down,” as the strong winds from an approaching storm push water out. Then, once the eye of the storm passes, a storm surge usually will push all of the water back in.
Hurricane Ian Affecting Families With Ties to Connecticut
Rob Perotti was glued to the forecast on Wednesday as he watched Hurricane Ian take aim at Florida’s west coast, where his daughter Ali is. She works as a manager at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa in Bonita Springs, Florida, which is south of Fort Myers.
California Job-Seekers Will Soon See Salary Ranges on Job Postings
California job postings will soon include pay ranges, thanks to a new salary transparency bill signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday. The law, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023, will require nearly 200,000 companies with 15 or more employees to start disclosing pay ranges on ads for jobs that will be done in the state. The move makes California the largest state where job listings will require salary information by law. It's home to 19 million workers and some of the most influential companies in the world including Apple, Disney, Google and Meta.
CT Drivers Being Advised to Watch Out for Moose After Recent Sightings
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is telling Connecticut drivers to be on the lookout for moose after recent sightings across the state. Officials said there have been recent moose sightings in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown and New Fairfield. Though it's believed to be the same moose, people are being reminded to be aware of increased moose activity near roadways.
Virginia Students Stage Walkout in Protest of Governor's School Transgender Policy
Crowds of students walked out of Northern Virginia schools on Tuesday in protest of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed restrictions on transgender students’ rights. Students streamed out of their classrooms to decry the model policies unveiled earlier this month. If adopted by school districts, the policies would require parental signoff on the use of any name or pronoun other than what's in a student's official record. They say participation in certain school programming and use of school facilities should be based on a student's biological sex, with modifications offered only to the extent required under federal law.
Body of Virginia 17-Year-Old Who Went Missing in 1975 Identified
A family finally has some answers about what happened to a 17-year-old girl who went missing from Northern Virginia nearly 50 years ago. Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as Choubi, was last seen on Feb. 8, 1975. Human remains found in McLean in 2001 have now been identified as hers, Fairfax County police said Monday.
Educators Oppose State's New Remote Learning Guidance
Educators across the state are against a pandemic-born teaching practice that may make its way back to the classroom. It's known as dual instruction, which causes teachers to instruct students in-person and online at the same time. The proposed guidance follows a 2022 law passed by the legislature that prohibits...
$100,000 Winning Keno Ticket Sold in New Britain to Expire Today
Someone who played Keno in Connecticut in March won $100,000, but today is the deadline to claim the prize. The ticket was purchased on March 30 at Cassella’s Package Store at 270 Newington Ave. in New Britain. CT Lottery says to claim the prize before it expires, go to...
