2 PM UPDATE: Ian to approach Florida as ‘extremely dangerous hurricane,’ track shifts just south of Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian, now a Category 3 storm emerged in the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday morning with its sights set on the Tampa Bay area, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tampa Bay is currently under a hurricane warning, meaning hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected in the area in the next 48 hours.

On Monday, several Tampa Bay area counties issued evacuation orders on Monday. Residents living in Zones A and B in Hillsborough County, Zone A in Manatee County, Zones A, B and C in Pinellas County , and in Level A in Sarasota County are affected.

In its 2 p.m. advisory, the NHC said Ian was about 265 miles south of Sarasota and 65 south-southwest of the Dry Tortugas.

The storm was moving north at 10 mph with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph.

Hurricane-storm-force winds extended outward up to 35 miles from its center, and tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 140 miles from the eye.

The system is now a major hurricane in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to strengthen on Tuesday night and Wednesday and approach the Gulf Coast as an “extremely dangerous hurricane,” the NHC said.

The path would put Ian just west of the Florida Keys Tuesday evening and near the west coast of Florida in the hurricane warning area on Wednesday.

“This morning two of our forecast models, the GFS and European models, came closer to agreeing. Both models turn the storm earlier to the east, potentially making landfall somewhere between Pinellas and Sarasota counties late Wednesday into early Thursday,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann.

The area could see 12 to 16 inches of rain with some areas seeing isolated amounts of up to 24 inches. Heavy rainfall could lead to considerable flash, urban, and prolonged river flooding.

The NHC said that a few tornadoes will be possible across parts of Florida Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tampa Bay and other parts of Florida are also under a storm surge warning, meaning the storm could raise water levels above normal tides.

According to the NHC, water could reach the following heights above ground in the following areas:

Middle of Longboat Key to Bonita Beach, including Charlotte Harbor — 8-12 ft

Bonita Beach to Chokoloskee — 6-9 ft

Anclote River to Middle of Longboat Key, including Tampa Bay — 4-7 ft

Suwannee River to Anclote River — 3-5 ft

Mouth of the St. Mary’s River to Altamaha Sound 4-6 ft

Chokoloskee to East Cape Sable — 4-6 ft

Dry Tortugas — 3-5 ft

Marineland to Mouth of the St. Mary’s River, including St. Johns River — 3-5 ft

Altamaha Sound to Savannah River — 3-5 ft

St. Johns River south of Julington 0151 2-4 ft

Savannah River to South Santee River 01512-4 ft

Flagler/Volusia County Line to Marineland — 2-4 ft

East Cape Sable to Card Sound Bridge — 2-4 ft

Aucilla River to Suwannee River — 2-4 ft

Patrick Air Force Base to Flagler/Volusia County Line —1-3 ft

Indian Pass to Aucilla River — 1-3 ft

Here is a list of watches and warnings in effect as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for :

Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio, and Artemisa

Bonita Beach to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay

Dry Tortugas

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Suwanee River southward to Flamingo

Tampa Bay

Dry Tortugas

Marineland to the mouth of the St. Mary’s River

St. Johns River

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for :

Cuban provinces of La Habana, Mayabeque, and Matanzas

Suwannee River to the Anclote River

Flamingo to Bonita Beach

Lower and Middle Florida Keys

Boca Raton to Altamaha Sound

Lake Okeechobee

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for :

Florida Keys from the Card Sound Bridge westward to Key West

Florida Bay

Aucilla River to Suwanee River

Mouth of St. Mary’s River to South Santee River

South of Marineland to the Volusia/Flagler county line

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for :

North of Anclote River to Suwannee River

South of Bonita Beach to Chokoloskee

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for :

North of Suwannee River to Indian Pass

North of Altamaha Sound to South Santee River

South of Boca Raton to east of Flamingo

Upper Florida Keys

Florida Bay

