Fall is in the air in south central Iowa, and the Iowa DNR has issued its first regular Fall Color report. Although nothing has been reported locally, colors are starting to change elsewhere in the state, with peak viewing along and south of Interstate 80 between the 2nd and 3rd week of October. Dr. Paul Weihe is a Professor of Biology at Central College, and says there have been several years in a row with a drought in the summer, which creates stress on trees, and could nullify the strength of the showing this fall again.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO