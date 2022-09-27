In 1993, Staten Island teen sipped soda, ate burger while confessing murder. Now cops say he’s killed again.

Read full article on original website
NYPD: Detective was bit by suspect during attempted arrest in South Beach
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y — An on-duty detective was bit and suffered other injuries when a suspect allegedly resisted arrest and fled from police in South Beach on Wednesday morning. The incident began when a detective tried to arrest a suspect in the vicinity of Hickory and Foch avenues around...
‘You should spend eternity in prison.’ Judge delivers hefty sentence to man convicted of raping, killing S.I. grandmother
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— It wasn’t just the “horrifying” rape and murder of a beloved Staten Island grandmother that factored into a hefty sentence delivered Wednesday to the man convicted of those crimes, explained Judge Mario Mattei to a packed courtroom in state Supreme Court, St. George.
Man who said he was beaten by Hasidic safety patrol in Brooklyn awarded $4.5 million: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man who alleged he was partially blinded in an attack by members of a Hasidic safety patrol in Brooklyn was awarded $4.5 million earlier this month by a state Civil Court judge, the Daily News reported. Taj Patterson, who is gay, reportedly told authorities...
A month ago, a man died after walking into a hospital on Staten Island. Officials are trying to identify him.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The identity and cause of death for a man remains a mystery more than a month after he walked into a hospital on Staten Island. The man became unresponsive and died on Aug. 20 after he sought medical care at an unnamed hospital on the borough for symptoms that included pain in his abdomen and chest, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) website.
Cops: Man, 38, arrested on gun charges after alleged shots-fired incident on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD arrested a 38-year-old man in Clifton after shots allegedly were fired on the North Shore of Staten Island. The Neighborhood Safety Team is credited with finding the gun while responding to a 911 call of shots fired, according to the post on the 120th Precinct Twitter feed.
NYPD investigating shooting in St. George that left 1 person injured
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating a shooting in St. George that left a 33-year-old man injured Friday night. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 101 Daniel Low Terrace at around 6:46 p.m., according to an NYPD spokesperson. A 33-year-old victim was shot in the...
Cops: Gunpoint robbery reported at store on Forest Avenue; $13K in cell phones, smart watches stolen
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A cell-phone store on Forest Avenue in Mariners Harbor reportedly was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday evening, according to police. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. at the T-Mobile store at 2031 Forest Ave. near Maple Parkway, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
2 women sought for questioning in connection with brazen attempted robbery at Staten Island Mall
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify two women sought for questioning in connection with an attempted robbery where a worker allegedly was threatened with a taser on a recent afternoon inside the Staten Island Mall. The incident reportedly occurred on...
Watch: Masked man pepper-sprays MTA bus driver in mysterious morning ambush in Manhattan
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are searching for a masked man who pepper-sprayed an MTA bus driver two weeks ago in Manhattan, in a mysterious ambush captured in surveillance video. The unidentified suspect flagged down the driver in Washington Heights at around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 15, at which...
‘I might not have gone to school like the prosecutors have,’ Staten Island defendant representing himself tells jury
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man with a history of wreaking havoc at the Staten Island Courthouse delivered his opening remarks Monday in state Supreme Court, St. George, on the first day of a trial in which he’s been granted the right to act as his own attorney.
Man sought for questioning in Sept. 14 robbery at smoke shop on Staten Island; business hit 2nd time Monday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking via social media for the public’s help to identify a man sought for questioning in connection with a prior alleged robbery at a smoke shop that also was targeted on Monday. Less than two weeks ago, on Sept. 14 around...
NYPD responds to shooting incident in St. George
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating a shooting in St. George Friday night. Officers were called in for a report of shooting around 6:46 p.m. at 101 Daniel Low Terrace, according to emergency radio transmissions. Detectives could be seen outside the building as well as canvasing further down...
Car careens into tree in Staten Island’s New Springville section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a car hit a tree in New Springville during the Wednesday morning rush hour, according to a source with knowledge of the crash. FDNY units responded to Richmond Avenue and Richmond Hill Road at...
NYPD to Staten Islanders: Don’t fall victim to check-cashing scam
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The NYPD is warning Staten Islanders to avoid falling victim to a check-cashing scam. A tweet from the 122nd Precinct said individuals are approaching victims on the street, asking for help in cashing a check. From there, the individual and victim go together to a...
Tips sought in reported theft of tools from vehicle in West Brighton
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD reached out on social media for tips in the alleged theft of about $3,000 in tools from a vehicle in West Brighton. Police responded on Sept. 13 around 8:35 a.m. to a 911 call of a burglary on Floyd Street near Raymond Place. A 32-year-old man told police that an unidentified individual forcibly entered his vehicle between the hours of 6 p.m. on September 12 and 6 a.m. the next day, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Protect your identity, shred confidential papers at ‘Secure Shred’ event
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Doing some fall cleaning and need to shred some confidential documents? Senator Andrew Lanza (R-South Shore) and Assemblymember Michael Cusick (D-Mid Island) have you covered. Lanza and Cusick are hosting their biannual “Secure Shred” event at the Staten Island Mall on Oct. 8. Courtesy...
Food show ‘Will It Swap?’ stars a S.I. Ferry security guard and retired corrections officer with a big personality
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Vic Zagami knows his food craft — at least that’s what oat milk producer Oatly maintains. The company picked the Staten Island Ferry security guard and retired NYC corrections officer to headline in “Will It Swap?”, a YouTube production by Oatly launched on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Alarming letter referencing ‘Nazis’ delivered to Staten Island Jewish man on Rosh Hashana
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Jewish man from Staten Island expressed outrage after an individual put a flyer referencing Nazis in his mailbox during the Jewish New Year holiday, Rosh Hashana. Charlie Greinsky of Dongan Hills told the Advance/SILive.com that he received the disturbing flyer on Monday. “This guy...
Never again: These were the horrors ‘Inside the Cages’ of Willowbrook
Children perpetually naked, left to sit in their own excrement, locked behind steel doors. It is exceptionally hard to relive, but the events that led up to the full exposure and eventual closure of the Willowbrook State School decades ago are as important as ever. There is nothing more impactful – or heartbreaking – than reading the original Staten Island Advance reporting, which first brought average Staten Islanders inside the institution. We are publishing the most meaningful stories from that time in full.
1 person hospitalized, 2 cars badly damaged in Hylan Blvd. collision
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police were seen responding to a multiple-car crash in Grasmere Tuesday that sent one person to the hospital and left two vehicles badly damaged. The collision, which was reported around 11:50 a.m., prompted an emergency response at the intersection of Hylan Boulevard and Narrows Road South.
