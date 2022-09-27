TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Walmart announced Wednesday it is planning to hire 40,000 associates for the holiday season and beyond.Senior Vice President Maren Waggoner stated in a corporate blog post that the retail giant will be welcoming associates "in a variety of seasonal and full-time roles."They will begin, she said, by offering current employees more hours and then extending the offer to those who would prefer to work on a temporary basis.The new roles will include: Seasonal store associatesFull-time truck driversCustomer care associates Customer care associates will operate in Walmart's call centers this season which are located in Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Orlando, Phoenix, Northwest Arkansas and Draper, Utah. Those interested in applying can find more information here.

