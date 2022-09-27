Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Des Moines Skydivers Club to Jump Saturday Morning
If you see parachutes over the Knoxville airport on Saturday, it will be members of the Des Moines Skydivers club. The club started in 1971 in Dallas Center. The organization moved to Knoxville in the mid-70s and left Knoxville in 1987 and went to Winterset. The Des Moines Skydivers Club will now be moving to back to Knoxville in April of 2023, with the Knoxville Airport being their home base.
kniakrls.com
Homecoming Parade Route Changes
Knoxville schools will be dismissed at 2 p.m. Friday for the downtown parade which is set for 3 p.m. It should be noted the parade route has changed due to construction. The parade route will start at the corner of Roche and Robinson Streets. The route goes down Robinson to Fourth Street. It will turn left to Main, then left on Main, and turn right on Second Street. The parade will end at Second and Marion, at the post office.
kniakrls.com
The Well Receives a Check From Marion County Bank
Marion County Bank presented The Well in Knoxville a check Tuesday. Larissa Van Donselaar, Resource Center Director at The Well tells KNIA/KRLS News the money will go towards financial literacy programs in Knoxville. Van Donselaar tells KNIA/KRLS News, “We have been blessed by Marion County Bank, who graciously gave The...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Trees Committee Offering Discounted Trees
The Indianola Community Trees Committee is offering discounted trees this month as part of the Indianola Shade Crusade, a crusade to increase Indianola’s tree diversity and urban tree canopy. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News a limited number of high quality native trees will be available at a reduced cost thanks to a generous subsidy by the Indianola Community Trees Committee. All participants must be Indianola residents and must agree to plant the trees on residential property within Indianola city limits, with the trees available for order September 30th through Wednesday, October 12th; however quantities are limited. For more information, click below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kniakrls.com
Stanley’s Service Ribbon Cutting Held
The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony at Stanley’s Service Friday. The gas station is located at 615 East Main Street in Knoxville. Stanley’s Service, formerly known as Thompson’s Service, is a full-service gas station. Stanley’s Service recently came under new ownership when it was purchased by Dalton Stanley and Nicole Del Re in June.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Parks and Rec Beginning “Find Scooter” Program in October
Indianola and area residents who use local trails can participate in the annual “Find Scooter” program hosted by Indianola Parks and Rec. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News there will be 25 hidden pictures of their mascot Scooter the Squirrel along the McVay Trail, located between 9th and 15th streets, during the month of October. The public is invited to find all of the pictures as they walk or ride the trail, then leave them for others to enjoy. For more information, click below.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Crowning of King and Queen is Tonight
The Knoxville Homecoming King and Queen will be selected tonight. The Pep Rally starts at 6:30 p.m. at Ken Locke Stadium. Knoxville High School teacher Rhonda Douglas tells KNIA/KRLS News, “Staff gets involved and all of the elementary and middle schools also gets involved with Homecoming.”. The Queen candidates...
kniakrls.com
Indianola High School Homecoming Parade Tonight
The Indianola High School Homecoming Game is Friday as they host Warren County rival Norwalk. Part of the weekly festivities will include the annual Homecoming Parade this afternoon featuring local businesses, volunteer organizations, and the Pride of Indianola Marching Band. The route begins at Indianola High School traveling west on Ashland, north on 9th, west on Euclid, south on 5th, west on Ashland, south on N 3rd, then east on 1st Ave back to the school. Lineup begins at 5:30pm, parade starts at 6pm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kniakrls.com
Warren County Chambers of Commerce Hosting Mentoring with Women Workshop
The Indianola, Carlisle, and Norwalk area chambers of commerce are partnering to host the Warren County Mentoring with Women Workshop tomorrow. The event will include a networking breakfast, a panel Q&A session, mentoring breakouts, and a feedback session. Speakers will include Rochelle Hunt from Luana Savings Bank, Alicia Benson from AB Coaching, and Jill Anderson with the Norwalk Community School District.
kniakrls.com
Sitting Up High Program for Knoxville Kindergarten
Sitting Up High is a program that is geared towards students in kindergarten and pre-school. It is a GTSB (Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau) program that teaches young children to stay in their seats while traveling in a vehicle and stay buckled up. Kyle Keller, Knoxville School Resource Officer, will...
kniakrls.com
Pella Library Hosting “Out of This World” Event on October 8th
Families in Pella are invited for a program including several activities related to space at an event coming up in October. Youth Services Librarian Katie Dreyer says “Reading is Out of This World!” is coming to the Pella Community Center’s Room 206 on Saturday, October 7th from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and includes several themed programs aimed toward children. She says the special guest is Dan Hoy, a NASA Solar Systems Ambassador from Clive.
kniakrls.com
A Walk to Remember Returning October 16
A memorial event for the Empty Cradle program at Pella Regional Health Center is returning. A Walk to Remember will be held on Sunday, October 16 at 4:00 pm at the Scholte Church in Pella Historical Village. Empty Cradle supports and connects families who have lost a baby due to miscarriage, stillbirth or infant death. Family and friends are invited to join the group for a time of remembering these precious babies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kniakrls.com
Indianola Library Hosting Multiple Activities in October
The Indianola Public Library is hosting multiple activities throughout the fall, including pizza and painting, family NERF events, and a Vampire Murder Mystery, in addition to their weekly events such as storytime and the clubs. Janis Comer with the library tells KNIA News the club Monday events are very popular and a ton of fun.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Crowning of King and Queen will be Thursday
The Knoxville Homecoming King and Queen will be selected tomorrow. Teacher Rhonda Douglas tells KNIA/KRLS News, The Pep Rally starts at 6:30 p.m. at Ken Locke Stadium. The Queen candidates are Norah Pearson, Melanie Sullivan, Emma Dunkin, Kaliyah Wilder and Hanna Linsley. The King candidates this year are Mason Hatch, Kade Bellon, Luke Spaur, Ethan Morgan and Luka DeJong.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Cassi Pearson, Kayla Roberts and Addison Dunkin
Our guests on Let’s Talk Knoxville today are Cassi Pearson, Knoxville School Superintendent, Kayla Roberts, 8th grade teacher and Addison Dunkin 8th grade student, as we discuss the new Knoxville Middle School. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
kniakrls.com
Former Statler Brother to Perform in Knoxville
Jimmy Fortune, a former member of the legendary Statler Brothers will be bringing his show to Knoxville next month at the Knoxville Performing Arts Center. Fortune toured, sang and performed with the legendary Statler Brothers for 21 years, and has continued to perform on the road after other members of the band retired.
kniakrls.com
Alb Stursma Van Wyk
Funeral services for Alb Stursma Van Wyk, 90, of Pella, IA will be held on Friday, September 30th at 2:00 pm at Calvary Christian Reformed Church, Pella. Interment will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery, Pella. Visitation will begin Thursday at 3:00 pm with the family present from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Calvary Christian Reformed Church. Memorial contributions are preferred for the Calvary Christian Reformed Church memorial fund or Hospice of Pella. Van Dyk- Duven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Gary Lloyd Shilling
Memorial services for Gary Lloyd Shilling age 83 will be held on Saturday, October 1st at the Knoxville Armory at 11:00am. Military honors will be held following services with a luncheon will at the Armory. A private burial will be held at Gosport Cemetery. Winfield Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Girls Take Top Honors In Knoxville Cross Country Meet
Indianola Girls won the Knoxville Cross Country Invitational while Winterset ran away with the boys title Tuesday night at Pine Knolls Golf Club. The Indians placed five runners in the top ten led by Emily Naughton, who placed 2nd behind Twin Cedars Rylee Dunkin in a time of 20:56. Dunkin’s time was 20:30. Other Indianola runners in the top ten were Taylor Hoger in 3rd at 21:12, Bree Tenges in 5th in 21:21 withy Lead Hartford in 7th with a time of 21:49, and Remy Sivertsen 22:01, Knoxville was 5th overall led by Natalie Collins 11th with a time of 22:36. Pella Christian ran a 2nd team at Knoxville and placed 6th. The Eagles were led over the line by Julia Shmaics placing 31st in a time of 24:21. Twin Cedars and Melcher-Dallas did not have complete teams and were not a part of the team standings. For the Saints, freshman Hailey Stegman placed 36th in a time of 25:01. Winterset easily won the boys race placing all five runners in the top ten, however Knoxville’s Isaac Rankin continued his brilliant freshman year by placing 2nd overall in a time of 17:25. Rankin told KNIA/KRLS Sports while a freshman, he knows he has to stay patient and still put in the work to get to where he wants to be.
kniakrls.com
City of Indianola Hires Brian Sher as Indianola Police Chief
The City of Indianola has announced that Interim Indianola Police Department Chief Brian Sher has been selected to take over the position permanently. City Manager Ben Reeves said in a statement:. “Since assuming the role of Interim Chief, Brian and his leadership team have transformed the IPD through innovative advancements...
Comments / 0