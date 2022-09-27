Malik Bryant doubles down on Miami Hurricanes commitment after watching Saturday loss in person

Chico Smoke is a quickly rising artist from the heart of Miami, Florida, . Coming out the gate with a fresh sound and message to the world, he focuses on producing vivid images that reflect his trials and tribulations through his sound and his visuals. On his way up Chico is bringing his sound of Miami to the world . His biggest influence is none other than himself, being the one who paved the way out. Having many years in the background going on tour with Johnny Oz & other ventures in the industry, he’s ready to make his debut. Although his sound is new, Chico Smoke sees a huge future ahead of him.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO