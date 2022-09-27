ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3rd suspect charged in Bridgeport double homicide, held on $5M bond

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a double homicide in early July, according to an announcement Wednesday from the Bridgeport Police Department. Everton Brooks is facing charges of murder with special circumstances, along with two counts of murder. He is being held on a $5 million bond. Ramon […]
New Haven Independent

Violence Robs Mom A 2nd Time

“Mom,” Antonio Jones told his mother Sandy Mesquita on the phone. ​“I’m on my way home.”. “Hurry up and come home,” Mesquita responded. Antonio didn’t make it home. Instead Mesquita learned she will be burying her second child in two years. Antonio Jones made...
News 12

45-year member of Harrison fire department passes away

A longtime firefighter from Harrison has passed away. The Harrison Fire Department announced on Facebook that is with “great sadness we announce the passing of Fire Fighter Albert Mazzullo. Albert served The Harrison Fire Department and Engine and Hose company for 45 years as a Fire Fighter and Department Warden.”
WTNH

17-year-old injured in New Haven Read Street shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old boy was injured in a shooting on Read Street in New Haven Monday night, according to police. The New Haven Police Department responded to an alert of gunfire on Read Street between Winchester Avenue and Newhall Street around 5:21 p.m. Officers were notified on scene that a 17-year-old […]
New Haven Independent

17-Year-old Shot & Injured In Newhallville

City police are investigating a shooting in Newhallville that sent an injured 17-year-old to the hospital. New Haven police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway described that shooting in an email press release sent out Tuesday morning. He wrote that, on Monday at around 5:21 p.m., city police received a Shotspotter alert...
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalkers protest outside City Hall

NORWALK, Conn. — A About 20 people, including some political candidates, gathered Tuesday outside City Hall in a dual protest against NPS’ planned switch to Middle School Choice and the Board of Education’s holding meetings on Zoom. In a Friday announcement about the latest “choice” development, Norwalk...
Register Citizen

Abuse survivor is using her 'dream salon' in Milford to help those escaping domestic violence

MILFORD — Jennifer Devine always dreamed of opening her own salon and spa. But her hopes appeared dashed, as personal issues played a role in delaying her road to salon success. It was not until the height of the pandemic — with only three clients in hand — when Devine finally decided to embark on the journey toward entrepreneurship. Last week, she celebrated as her dream became reality.
