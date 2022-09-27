Read full article on original website
Waterbury residents get inside look at law enforcement through citizens’ academy
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are giving residents a closer look at how officers do their job at its Citizens’ Police Academy. The goal is for residents to leave this program with a new understanding of the police and the duties they perform daily. It’s part of a class the department holds annually for a decade. […]
Know Him? Man Wanted For Exposing Himself To Woman At Norwalk Pharmacy, Police Say
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman at an area pharmacy. The incident took place in Norwalk on Monday, Sept. 26. According to Sgt. Sofia Gulino, of the Norwalk Police, the man approached a woman at a...
3rd suspect charged in Bridgeport double homicide, held on $5M bond
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a double homicide in early July, according to an announcement Wednesday from the Bridgeport Police Department. Everton Brooks is facing charges of murder with special circumstances, along with two counts of murder. He is being held on a $5 million bond. Ramon […]
Teen Accused of Carjacking Ride-Share Drivers, Stealing Cars Listed for Sale on Social Media
A New Haven teen is accused of stealing several cars while posing as a potential buyer, then selling them, as well as carjacking two ride-share drivers, according to Wallingford police. Police said a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a 19-year-old from New Haven with carjacking, firearm and conspiracy...
Police: Darien man propositioned undercover officer posing as 14-year-old girl online
Greenwich police went undercover to catch a sex predator. They say one suspect thought he was going to get sex, but instead the police were there waiting for him.
Police Seek Information After Stolen ATM Found Emptied Of Cash In Bridgeport
Police are investigating after a stolen ATM was found emptied of cash in Fairfield County. Connecticut Department of Transportation crew members located an ATM in Bridgeport on the morning of Monday, Sept. 26, on Route 8, and called police, Connecticut State Police reported. Troopers determined that the ATM had been...
Officials: Child approached by stranger while walking with grandmother from Elmont school
The Elmont School District says a child was approached by a stranger at Covert Avenue School while walking home last Thursday afternoon.
Yonkers holding emergency training classes for residents, families
The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is a joint effort between the city, police and the Office of Emergency Management to teach residents how to plan for a disaster, how to respond to emergencies and how to help your neighbor and community during one.
Violence Robs Mom A 2nd Time
“Mom,” Antonio Jones told his mother Sandy Mesquita on the phone. “I’m on my way home.”. “Hurry up and come home,” Mesquita responded. Antonio didn’t make it home. Instead Mesquita learned she will be burying her second child in two years. Antonio Jones made...
45-year member of Harrison fire department passes away
A longtime firefighter from Harrison has passed away. The Harrison Fire Department announced on Facebook that is with “great sadness we announce the passing of Fire Fighter Albert Mazzullo. Albert served The Harrison Fire Department and Engine and Hose company for 45 years as a Fire Fighter and Department Warden.”
NYPD officer dragged by suspect's car after traffic stop in the Bronx
An NYPD officer is suffering injuries after making a traffic stop in the Bronx, police say.
Man Crossing Roadway In Stamford Killed After Being Struck By Vehicle
An 84-year-old Fairfield County resident was killed after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a city street. The crash took place in Stamford around 7:20 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28 on Courtland Avenue. Stamford Police responded to the area of Courtland Avenue near the junction with Seaton Road on the...
Police seek suspect who allegedly shoplifted from Kohl’s in Orange
Police are trying to identify the person accused of shoplifting at a Kohl's in Orange.
17-year-old injured in New Haven Read Street shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old boy was injured in a shooting on Read Street in New Haven Monday night, according to police. The New Haven Police Department responded to an alert of gunfire on Read Street between Winchester Avenue and Newhall Street around 5:21 p.m. Officers were notified on scene that a 17-year-old […]
East Haven police searching for man who used machete to rob adult store
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who used a machete to rob an adult boutique. The robbery happened at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Romantix, located at 815 Foxon Rd., according to authorities. The suspect entered the store with the machete and then […]
17-Year-old Shot & Injured In Newhallville
City police are investigating a shooting in Newhallville that sent an injured 17-year-old to the hospital. New Haven police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway described that shooting in an email press release sent out Tuesday morning. He wrote that, on Monday at around 5:21 p.m., city police received a Shotspotter alert...
Yorktown police arrest 2 in car chase; 1 sought for attempted murder in NYC
Authorities say two suspects were caught following a car chase, including one suspect wanted for an attempted murder in New York City.
Norwalkers protest outside City Hall
NORWALK, Conn. — A About 20 people, including some political candidates, gathered Tuesday outside City Hall in a dual protest against NPS’ planned switch to Middle School Choice and the Board of Education’s holding meetings on Zoom. In a Friday announcement about the latest “choice” development, Norwalk...
Police: 4 men arrested for selling THC gummies at Bellmore store
According to detectives, officers executed a search warrant at Bellmore Cigars, Vapor, Lotto Store located at 2825 Merrick Road.
Abuse survivor is using her 'dream salon' in Milford to help those escaping domestic violence
MILFORD — Jennifer Devine always dreamed of opening her own salon and spa. But her hopes appeared dashed, as personal issues played a role in delaying her road to salon success. It was not until the height of the pandemic — with only three clients in hand — when Devine finally decided to embark on the journey toward entrepreneurship. Last week, she celebrated as her dream became reality.
