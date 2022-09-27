Read full article on original website
SFGate
Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns
PHOENIX (AP) — A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member, Richard Andrade, in the August...
The Longest-Serving Congresswoman Could Lose To A Republican Who Brought Jan. 6 Protesters To Washington
Rep. Marcy Kaptur has represented Toledo, Ohio, for nearly 40 years. J.R. Majewski, who was at the U.S. Capitol during the 2021 riot, might end her career.
Arizona GOP leader says Trump-backed pols may send U.S. ‘back to the dark ages’
The outgoing Republican leader of the Arizona House said Sunday that political candidates backed by former President Donald Trump might send the United States "back to the dark ages."
Mark Finchem's startling admission should disqualify him from being secretary of state
After nearly two years of waiting, Rep. Mark Finchem has at long last revealed the source of his certainty that Arizona’s 2020 election was stolen. The Oro Valley Republican who held Stop the Steal hearings and supported fake electors and rushed to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, to ask Vice President Mike Pence not...
AOL Corp
In heated debate, Arizona secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem reveals he sat for Jan. 6, DOJ interview
Arizona Republican secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem revealed during Thursday's debate that he has been interviewed by both the Justice Department and Jan. 6 committee about his alleged involvement in the Capitol attack. This was the first time Finchem has publicly confirmed speaking on the matter with federal officials.
Just 9 House Republicans broke ranks to vote for a bill from Liz Cheney and House Democrats that aims to prevent another January 6. All of them are retiring.
"It's always been this way. So why change it?" Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Insider of her vote against a bill to reform the Electoral Count Act.
Five things Republicans would do in a House majority
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The sprint to Election Day is fully underway, but House Republicans are looking past November and eyeing what they’ll do in the likely event of winning a majority in the upper chamber. They’ve hinted at parts of their agenda for months, but this week Minority...
Rep. Lauren Boebert, Adam Frisch quarrel in congressional race’s only live debate
Rep. Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch spent their first — and most likely only — live debate for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District seat criticizing each other’s records, unleashing opposition research and appealing to voters as to why they should represent the state’s geographically largest and one of its most diverse constituencies.
The Arizona Senate race is slipping from Republicans
(CNN) — Republicans' chances of beating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona are fading, a sign of the broader struggle the party is experiencing of late as it fights to retake the Senate majority, according to one prominent political handicapper. On Thursday, the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter...
Alaska US Senate hopeful drops bid, backs fellow Republican
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A little-known candidate for the U.S. Senate race in Alaska suspended his campaign Monday, hoping not to divide the GOP vote during the general election by throwing his support to a fellow Republican backed by former President Donald Trump. Buzz Kelley, who finished fourth in...
Republican ex-congressman suggests colleagues ‘had serious cognitive issues’
The Republican congressmen Louis Gohmert and Paul Gosar adopted such extreme, conspiracy-tinged positions, even before the US Capitol attack, that a fellow member of the rightwing Freedom Caucus thought they “may have had serious cognitive issues”. Denver Riggleman, once a US representative from Virginia, reports his impression of...
Voters will decide 129 statewide ballot measures this November
Welcome to the Tuesday, September 27, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Voters will decide 129 statewide ballot measures this November. Toss-up U.S. Senate, House, and gubernatorial elections in Nevada this year. Voters will decide 129 statewide ballot measures this November. We...
GOP congressional committee cancels ad reservations in key House race in Ohio
CNN — The National Republican Congressional Committee is canceling all their ad reservations in Ohio’s 9th Congressional District, according to CNN’s ad tracker AdImpact, a sign that Republicans are losing faith in J.R. Majewski’s controversial bid to unseat Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur. The committee had planned...
Bill Scher Opinion: GOP Path to Senate Majority Runs Through Nevada and Georgia
For Republicans to take control of the United States Senate after the midterm elections, they need to gain a net of just one seat. Yet several election modelers give the Democrats at least a two-thirds chance to keep control. Why have the GOP’s Senate chances been relegated to a one-in-three...
Dems Are Newly Bullish About Flipping These Statehouses
Despite still trailing their Republican counterparts in fundraising this cycle, a jolt of post Dobbs enthusiasm had the president of the Democrats’ main fundraising arm for state legislatures confident enough on Tuesday to declare optimism for flipping GOP majorities in three states.“We know what we're up against, but we are making a play to undercut GOP power in the Michigan House and Senate, the Minnesota Senate, and the New Hampshire House and Senate,” Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee President Jessica Post said on a conference call with reporters on Tuesday.Post added that the DLCC would be adding two more Republican candidates...
MSNBC
House Republicans reject bill to prevent future coup attempts
During the debate yesterday on the House floor over the Presidential Election Reform Act, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney told her colleagues, “If your aim is to prevent future efforts to steal elections, I would respectfully suggest that conservatives should support this bill.”. The good news for democracy advocates is...
