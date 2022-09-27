Read full article on original website
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Proven Right After Halftime ‘Altercation’ With His Coach and Shocking Loss to Colts
Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy had a difference of opinion in the Colts game, and hindsight shows the QB was right. The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Proven Right After Halftime ‘Altercation’ With His Coach and Shocking Loss to Colts appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Chiefs Star Responds To ‘Disturbing Language’ At Matt Ryan Report
Had Chris Jones not flapped his gums at Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Chiefs might have left Indianapolis with a Week 3 win. A late-game, third-down sack of Ryan seemed like it was going to seal a road win for Kansas City, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Jones extended Indianapolis’ drive. Ryan and company took full advantage of Jones’ slip-up by scoring the go-ahead touchdown and the Colts ultimately held on for their first win of the 2022 NFL season.
Former KC Chiefs players sound off about Eric Bieniemy
In the days following Eric Bieniemy’s perceived on-field dust-up with Patrick Mahomes, former Chiefs players sound off on social media. You had to know the social media storm was coming after Sunday’s loss, particularly since CBS cameras caught Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes having what appeared to be a pretty spirited discussion about the direction the team went to end the first half.
Stefon Diggs on Florida heat during Week 3 vs. Dolphins: 'I was concerned... they had an IV in both my arms'
Florida may currently be bracing for Hurricane Ian , but on Sunday during the Miami Dolphins' Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, it was clear skies in the Sunshine State. With the contest kicking off at 1 p.m. ET, sunny skies beaming down on the players and temperatures soaring, at least one member of the visiting Bills had some struggles with the conditions.
What should be making Dolphins’ Ross very happy. And another area where Tua leads the NFL
A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Monday night:
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Report Reveals If Tom Brady, Gisele Are Living Together
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are reportedly continuing their separate living situation in Miami as they avoid Hurricane Ian hitting the Tampa Bay area, according to recent reports from Page Six. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are practicing in Miami to prepare for this weekend's Sunday night matchup...
NFL says there is 'every indication' Dolphins followed concussion protocol with Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a scary fall after hitting his head on the turf, but the NFL is saying that the team followed concussion protocols.
Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are ready to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs still don't know where they'll be playing on Sunday night, but they do know that they have a tall task ahead of them as they prepare for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With hurricane Ian making landfall in Tampa,...
Analysis: Mount Rushmore of QBs off to a rather rocky start
DENVER (AP) — That Mount Rushmore of Quarterbacks in the loaded AFC West is off to a rather rocky start. Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr all lost their Week 3 games, and Russell Wilson endured a career-high nine three-and-outs Sunday night before he finally flashed the magic that earned him a $245 million extension this month, quieting the Broncos' boobirds.
Chiefs hopeful star kicker Harrison Butker can play vs Bucs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are hopeful that Harrison Butker, their big-legged kicker whom they so sorely missed last week in Indianapolis, will be able to play when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Wherever the game is played. The Chiefs used journeyman...
Patriots face QB uncertainty as they head to Green Bay
The New England Patriots have an uncertain quarterback situation as they prepare to visit the Green Bay Packers
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa expected to play against Bengals: report
The Miami Dolphins are expected to have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Thursday night's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals after dealing with back soreness following Sunday's win.
NFL looks into filming of Dolphins' practice in Cincinnati
NFL security is looking into an issue that surfaced in Cincinnati, when someone filmed a closed Miami Dolphins practice and posted footage from it on social media, a league source told UPI on Thursday.
Greg Cote Dolphins Victory Tuesday
The show revisits the Dolphins’ win over the Buffalo Bills with Greg Cote. Are the Dolphins for real now? Is Thursday a letdown game for the Dolphins?
Bills, Chiefs & Jags get high marks in Colin's AFC Report Cards | THE HERD
Now that we're one month in to the season, Colin Cowherd hands out letter grades to all the NFL teams in the AFC. Teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills unsurprisingly receive high marks, but other teams like Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers and Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens are struggling to make the grade. Watch to see what letter grades these AFC teams receive from Colin.
Kansas Announces Details for 38th Annual Late Night in the Phog
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal and the unveiling of the 2022 Men’s Basketball National Championship banner will headline the 38th edition of Late Night in the Phog presented by HyVee and supported by adidas. This year’s event is set for Friday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m., inside historic Allen Fieldhouse.
‘I’ll play in trash bags’: Joe Burrow’s hilarious mic drop on playing in white alternate helmets vs. Dolphins
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are slated to don white alternate helmets for their Thursday Night Football clash against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4. The team will debut their all-white uniforms on Thursday, which Burrow was asked about by the media on Tuesday. The Bengals star quarterback delivered a hilarious mic drop moment, per Ben Baby of ESPN.
