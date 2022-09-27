ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs Star Responds To ‘Disturbing Language’ At Matt Ryan Report

Had Chris Jones not flapped his gums at Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Chiefs might have left Indianapolis with a Week 3 win. A late-game, third-down sack of Ryan seemed like it was going to seal a road win for Kansas City, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Jones extended Indianapolis’ drive. Ryan and company took full advantage of Jones’ slip-up by scoring the go-ahead touchdown and the Colts ultimately held on for their first win of the 2022 NFL season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Former KC Chiefs players sound off about Eric Bieniemy

In the days following Eric Bieniemy’s perceived on-field dust-up with Patrick Mahomes, former Chiefs players sound off on social media. You had to know the social media storm was coming after Sunday’s loss, particularly since CBS cameras caught Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes having what appeared to be a pretty spirited discussion about the direction the team went to end the first half.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Stefon Diggs on Florida heat during Week 3 vs. Dolphins: 'I was concerned... they had an IV in both my arms'

Florida may currently be bracing for Hurricane Ian , but on Sunday during the Miami Dolphins' Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, it was clear skies in the Sunshine State. With the contest kicking off at 1 p.m. ET, sunny skies beaming down on the players and temperatures soaring, at least one member of the visiting Bills had some struggles with the conditions.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Report Reveals If Tom Brady, Gisele Are Living Together

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are reportedly continuing their separate living situation in Miami as they avoid Hurricane Ian hitting the Tampa Bay area, according to recent reports from Page Six. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are practicing in Miami to prepare for this weekend's Sunday night matchup...
TAMPA, FL
Great Bend Post

Analysis: Mount Rushmore of QBs off to a rather rocky start

DENVER (AP) — That Mount Rushmore of Quarterbacks in the loaded AFC West is off to a rather rocky start. Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr all lost their Week 3 games, and Russell Wilson endured a career-high nine three-and-outs Sunday night before he finally flashed the magic that earned him a $245 million extension this month, quieting the Broncos' boobirds.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Greg Cote Dolphins Victory Tuesday

The show revisits the Dolphins’ win over the Buffalo Bills with Greg Cote. Are the Dolphins for real now? Is Thursday a letdown game for the Dolphins?
NFL
FOX Sports

Bills, Chiefs & Jags get high marks in Colin's AFC Report Cards | THE HERD

Now that we're one month in to the season, Colin Cowherd hands out letter grades to all the NFL teams in the AFC. Teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills unsurprisingly receive high marks, but other teams like Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers and Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens are struggling to make the grade. Watch to see what letter grades these AFC teams receive from Colin.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend Post

Kansas Announces Details for 38th Annual Late Night in the Phog

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal and the unveiling of the 2022 Men’s Basketball National Championship banner will headline the 38th edition of Late Night in the Phog presented by HyVee and supported by adidas. This year’s event is set for Friday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m., inside historic Allen Fieldhouse.
LAWRENCE, KS
Yardbarker

‘I’ll play in trash bags’: Joe Burrow’s hilarious mic drop on playing in white alternate helmets vs. Dolphins

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are slated to don white alternate helmets for their Thursday Night Football clash against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4. The team will debut their all-white uniforms on Thursday, which Burrow was asked about by the media on Tuesday. The Bengals star quarterback delivered a hilarious mic drop moment, per Ben Baby of ESPN.
CINCINNATI, OH
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

