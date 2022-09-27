Read full article on original website
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
According to a Feminist Writer, Men Fail When They Refuse to Adapt to a Changing World
Meanwhile, women are getting ahead because they're flexible. Photo by Fernanda Latronico. The gender playing field is evening out and it’s not just because of #MeToo. More and more women are getting an education and therefore improving their lot in life.
psychologytoday.com
Dealbreakers That Ruin Passion and Connection
Dealbreakers can make potential partners appear unappealing for a short-term fling, a long-term relationship, or any type of romance in general. General dealbreakers focus on avoiding partners who are unavailable, unhealthy, or abusive. Short-term fling dealbreakers disqualify hookups who are unattractive, judgmental, or uninspiring in the bedroom. Long-term dealbreakers steer...
psychologytoday.com
Phobias: A Tool of Cult Indoctrination
Phobias are always irrational, sometimes nonsensical, fears whereby people believe they are in great danger. Phobias are powerful tools of authoritarian cult programming to enslave believers psychologically. Phobias can be cleverly implanted, so people do not realize they have any. Our fears are supposed to protect us from real danger....
Voices: The Try Guys drama and what happens when a wife guy’s brand backfires
A lot of people have learned Ned Fulmer’s name over the past couple of days. Fulmer, up until very recently, was part of a group of four YouTubers known as the Try Guys. Their channel is exactly what it sounds like: videos of the guys trying things. In their first ever clip, filmed in 2014 when the guys worked at BuzzFeed, they tried on Victoria’s Secret underwear — since then, they’ve tried everything from hypnosis to stand-up comedy to colonics. The group parted with BuzzFeed in 2018, and has since evolved into a YouTube channel with 7.8 million subscribers, complete...
The Difference Between Self-Love and Narcissism
Oscar WildeDarlene Lancer (This post has an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.) “To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance,” wrote Oscar Wilde. Known for his wit and irony, was Wilde referring to narcissistic love or real self-love and healthy narcissism? There is a difference. Wilde's use of the word “romance” suggests the former. That’s a key to differentiating the two concepts.
In 'Intimacies, Received,' moments of intimacy come tangled with moments of violence
Taneum Bambrick's second collection of poems portrays how moments of intimacy can represent moments of violence – and how difficult it can be to untangle the two from each other.
NYLON
Ask A Witch: The Truth About Love Magic
True divine unions are orchestrated by spirit, often far before we become consciously aware of it. The path along the way can be rocky for some, and coming into alignment with what you’re truly looking for takes immense discernment. As with any life concern, people sometimes seek magical solutions to their trials and tribulations. In this era of social media oversaturation, plenty of misguided information is spread on huge platforms, much of which is far removed from a grounded magical and spiritual practice. Most seasoned spiritual guides won’t be found on TikTok.
psychologytoday.com
5 Misconceptions About Mindfulness
Mindfulness is inseparable from the intentions of the person practicing it. Practicing mindfulness outside of meditation has many benefits. The present moment is not always a pleasant moment. The practice of mindfulness does not conflict with religious beliefs. “Mindfulness” has entered the mainstream culture. Many definitions are floating around, but...
6 simple ways to spot and use irony in your literature.
One of the most quotable forms of language, irony, is incredibly useful for developing character and adding depth to novels. An illustration of a young woman in a yellow shirt writing on a notepad.The author created a design on Canva.
Next Avenue
No Longer Having Dinner with Loneliness
A widower recalls many difficult mealtimes after he lost his wife, and how he now keeps loneliness away from the table. When I lost my wife to a sudden and unexpected illness, loneliness claimed her side of our bed. I no longer slept enfolded in the warmth of Muriel's soft curves. Instead, the sharp edges of loneliness pierced me awake. Loneliness slept when I did, but awakened in a fury, replacing Muriel's smile and kiss with its icy grip.
The Last Unicorn as a Metaphor for Menopause
The Last Unicorn as a metaphor for Menopause. The Last Unicorn is one of my favorite movies of all time. I experienced this animated “kids film” shortly after its theater release in 1982.
