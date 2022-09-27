Governor Baker announce grants at Westfield Technical Academy

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker announced that $24 million in Skills Capital Grants will benefit 14 different high schools.

Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Education Secretary James Peyser visited students Tuesday at Westfield Technical Academy to announce more than $1 million to modernize labs and expand student enrollment The school will also launch a Career Technical Initiative program, supported by this funding.

“Since taking office, our administration has made significant investments through the Skills Capital Grant program to help more young people and adults gain the education, training and skills necessary for successful careers in rapidly growing industry sectors,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “We are proud of the impact these grants have had on both students’ educations and their futures in the Massachusetts workforce.”

“As a result of the Skills Capital Grants, high schools, colleges and other educational institutions have modernized how students learn and provided crucial experiential learning that serves students and employers well,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “We appreciate the continued support of our partners in the Legislature, and we look forward to the continued growth and expansion of hands-on, career technical education programs made possible by Skills Capital Grants.”

“ Upgrading equipment and providing hands-on learning experiences ensures that our students – both young people and adults – graduate with vital skills and knowledge,” said Education Secretary James Peyser. “Through the Skills Capital Grants, thousands of young people and adults have been provided with educational opportunities to be successful in high-demand careers that are growing in the Commonwealth.”

The following organizations received awards in this round:

Assabet Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School, Marlborough – $1,268,229

HVAC :The school will modernize and expand HVAC instructional lab space to triple enrollment at the school over the next three years. The grant will enable the purchase of equipment such as work benches, project tools, oil burners, furnaces, and heat pump training equipment. The improvements will support traditional high school students and expand the Career Technical Initiative (CTI) adult training programming.

Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School, Taunton – $1,000,000

Culinary Arts : The school will use Skills Capital funds, along with funds from the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) to construct a new school that will expand culinary arts instruction. More than 100 high school students and adult program students will be taught professional cooking techniques, bakery and pastry art fundamentals, food sanitation and safety, and hospitality skills. The school will host a school restaurant and hospitality functions for the local community.

Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School, Danvers – $1,725,000

Culinary Arts and Animal Sciences : The school will modernize and expand Culinary Arts and Animal Sciences instructional labs impacting more than 500 high school students and CTI adult students, through afternoon training programs for students from Beverly, Swampscott, Gloucester, and Marblehead.

Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School, Fall River – $2,500,000

Advanced Manufacturing and Dental Assisting : The school will renovate its Advanced Manufacturing and Dental Assisting instructional lab space, impacting 175 school students, as well as launch adult CTI training programs. The lab space will also feature equipment such as dental chairs, sterilization equipment, and imaging X-ray equipment for students to get hands-on experience.

Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School, New Bedford – $1,800,000

Culinary Arts and HVAC : The school will modernize and expand Culinary Arts and HVAC instructional labs, supporting 280 high students. The school will also expand CTI adult training programming.

Madison Park Technical Vocational High School, Boston – $1,000,000

Carpentry and Information Support Services and Networking : The school will modernize carpentry as well as the Information Support Services and Networking (ISSN) instructional labs to support 140 additional high school students, which will double enrollment in the Information Technology and Security Networking programs. The school will also launch a new CTI adult training program.

Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School, Fitchburg – $1,887,127 Electrical and Carpentry : The school will repurpose and remodel space to create expanded Electrical and Carpentry instructional lab capacity, partnering with Fitchburg Public Schools, Gardner Public Schools, and Narragansett Regional School District to develop a new afternoon program projected to serve 800 high school students as well as expand the schools’ evening CTI adult training program.

Nashoba Valley Technical High School, Westford – $2,500,000

Electrical and Veterinary Science : The school will modernize and expand instructional lab space in the Electrical and Veterinary Science programs to increase enrollment by 50 percent, creating the capability to support 180 high school students and expand the school’s CTI adult training programs. Equipment will include new renewable energy training equipment, including solar panel installation, Li-Ion battery storage Unit, Hydrogen Fuel Cell battery storage unit and wind turbines.

Salem High School, Salem – $1,034,398

Culinary Arts and Medical Assistance : The school will modernize the Culinary Arts and Medical Assisting instructional labs to double student enrollment. The Culinary Arts equipment to be purchased includes advanced technology multi-use ovens with remote monitoring and cooking controls, high-efficiency ranges, ovens, fryers, steamers, dishwashers, and serving systems. Funding for Medical Assisting equipment includes innovative simulation and virtual learning technology.

Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School, Northampton – $2,121,200 Horticulture and Animal Science : The school will modernize and expand space for Horticulture and Animal Science instructional labs to expand student enrollment by 25 percent. The funding will support 120 additional students during the day programs and provide new capabilities for future CTI adult training programming. Students will receive simulator training on construction machines such as excavators, graders, dump trucks, and cranes.

South Shore Regional Vocational Technical High School, Hanover – $2,500,000 Carpentry and Culinary Arts : The school will modernize and expand square footage for Carpentry and Culinary Arts instructional lab space to increase enrollment by 45 percent. The funding will impact 197 students as well as the school’s CTI adult training programs.

Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School, Bourne – $2,496,500

Environmental Science and Technology : The school will modernize and update the infrastructure of Environmental Science and Technology instructional labs supporting 100 high school and adult training program students, with new laboratory equipment such as microscopes, HAZMAT/oil spill simulators, and field equipment including sampling devices, field and marine access vehicles, cameras, and weather stations.

Westfield Technical Academy, Westfield – $1,014,665

Advanced Manufacturing and Electrical : The school will modernize and update infrastructure for Advanced Manufacturing and Electrical instructional labs supporting 110 high school students, with new equipment such as Proto TRAK Lathes and Mills, Haas Mini Mills, CAD Workstations, Fire Alarm, Burglar and Access Control Trainers. The school will also launch a CTI training program.

Worcester Technical High School, Worcester – $1,100,031

Automotive Technician : The school will renovate and modernize the Automotive Technician instructional lab supporting 145 high school students and provide new capabilities to expand the school’s CTI adult training programming. New equipment includes auto lifts, brake lathe machines, tire balancers, alignment machines, bench racks, paint booths, and hybrid auto system tools.

