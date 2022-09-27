Read full article on original website
Related
2 Syracuse men found with handgun and Taco Bell bag filled with drugs, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two Syracuse men were arrested after a traffic stop during which officers found a handgun and a bag of drugs, police said. The officers found 90 glassine envelopes of fentanyl in a Taco Bell bag along with a stolen handgun, according to a Syracuse Police Department post on its Facebook page Wednesday.
iheart.com
Syracuse Man Arrested For Weekend Shooting Death In Solvay
Solvay, N.Y. - A Syracuse man has been arrested for shooting a man to death in Solvay this weekend. The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Curtis Hudgins is facing murder charges after shooting 34-year-old Richard Anderson to death inside of a home on Charles Avenue Saturday. Investigators say that...
Woman, man walking in Syracuse’s Lincoln Park robbed at gunpoint; suspects leave in victim’s car
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man and woman were taking a walk through Lincoln Park just after sunset Monday when three men approached. Two of the men had handguns, Syracuse police said. The suspects demanded the 23-year-old man and 20-year-old woman give them what they were carrying at the time,...
whcuradio.com
Enfield man leads police on chase in City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A high-speed chase in the City of Ithaca. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies saw an uninsured 2012 black Mercedes Benz driving on North Meadow Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday. When they attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off at a high rate of speed. The Mercedes came to a stop on Cascadilla Street, where the driver fled on foot. When deputies caught up with the driver, they say they saw him throw something into the Cayuga Lake Inlet before he was apprehended. Deputies located the item and it was later identified as crack/cocaine. 54-year-old John Orak, of Enfield, was arrested and charged with felony evidence tampering and several misdemeanors, including unlawful fleeing and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man robs Camillus bank, police looking for suspect
Camillus, N.Y. — Camillus police are looking for a man who robbed a Citizens Bank branch this afternoon in Camillus. The bank robbery was reported at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the branch at 3524 W. Genesee St. in the town of Camillus, according to police and the Onondaga County 911 Center.
syracuse.com
Syracuse man charged with killing man in Solvay apartment, deputies say
Solvay, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was charged Tuesday with fatally shooting a man in a Solvay home over the weekend, deputies said. Curtis Hudgins, 33, was arrested Tuesday morning in Syracuse and was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Jon Seeber said.
Shotgun round goes through upstairs apartment, Syracuse man arrested, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man putting away a shotgun Sunday night accidentally fired a round that went through the ceiling and into the dining room of an apartment, police said. The residents upstairs told police they were watching football Sunday night when they heard a loud noise and saw smoke coming from the dining room of their apartment in the 900 block of Park Avenue, Syracuse police said in a news release.
Disgruntled employee drives van through CNY nail salon, police say
New Hartford, N.Y. — A disgruntled employee drove a van through an Oneida County nail salon Tuesday night, police said. When New Hartford police officers arrived at the salon at about 10:20 p.m., Wenzhu Hong’s Toyota Sienna had crashed through the entrance and was driving inside, wrecking desks, chairs and equipment, Sgt. Matthew Sica said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police say shooting threats to various CNY school were likely sent by different people
Multiple Central New York schools were targeted by texts this week sent to students threatening violence using racist language, but the messages probably were not sent by the same person, according to police. The threats were sent to students of East-Syracuse Minoa Central High School, Solvay High School and three...
On the Lookout: Camillus bank robber
(WSYR-TV) — Camillus Police are asking NewsChannel 9 viewers to be “On the Lookout” for a man who robbed the Citizens Bank on W. Genesee Street, on Wednesday afternoon, September 28. Police say they are looking for a man wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans, black shoes, and a blue surgical mask. This investigation is […]
Syracuse shooting victim arrives at Upstate Community Hospital, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say they are investigating a shooting Monday night after a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers responded to Upstate University Hospital’s Community General campus on Onondaga Hill at 6:37 p.m. for a shooting with injuries call, city police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. When they arrived, officers found a 30-year-old man shot in the ear, he said. The victim is expected to survive.
Syracuse man brings loaded gun into Rochester airport, charged with felonies
The gun had been concealed in a sling around the man's arm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKTV
Police investigating after vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – A vehicle was stolen at gunpoint on the 1000 block of Liberty Street in Rome Tuesday evening, according to Rome police. The victim told police that he was outside his SUV, which was parked in his driveway, when a Black male approached him from behind, put a gun to his head and demanded the keys.
ESM student made threat to shoot Black students at school, youth arrested, police say
East Syracuse, N.Y. — An East Syracuse Minoa high school student was charged Wednesday with making racist shooting threats that forced the high school to go remote this week, police said. The threatening text message said a shooting targeting Black students would happen at the school Monday. The shooting...
localsyr.com
Detectives arrest Solvay homicide suspect
(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 33-year-old Curtis Hudgins of Syracuse for the connection to a deadly shooting that took place on Saturday, September 24 inside a home in the Village of Solvay. Deputies say Hudgins was apprehended without incident on Tuesday morning, September 27 in the...
cnycentral.com
Former Syracuse mayoral candidate explains arrest at Rochester airport
Rochester, N.Y. — A former Syracuse mayoral candidate accused of bringing a loaded gun into the Frederick Douglass Rochester International Airport called Tuesday’s incident an honest mistake. Authorities said Alfonso Davis, 56, had the weapon concealed in his arm sling, when it was detected at the security checkpoint.
Cicero native describes ghostly island as he evacuates Hurricane Ian
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Cicero native Chris Altier finished hunkering down his Treasure Island home Wednesday morning before joining his family in Spring Hill, Florida to wait out Hurricane Ian. “I left about 5:30 this morning, I’ll say it was a little surreal, it was very, very quiet.” Chris Altier, Cicero native evacuating Hurricane Ian The […]
Staffing crisis forces Syracuse hospitals to turn away thousands. An ambulance to Schenectady?
Syracuse, N.Y. — William “Bucky” Smith languished in an Oswego Hospital bed for 42 days this summer, waiting to be transferred to a bigger hospital with specialists who could replace his infected pacemaker. St. Joseph’s in Syracuse, where Smith previously had heart valve surgery and a pacemaker...
WHEC TV-10
Syracuse man in custody for carrying a loaded gun into airport security
Update: A man was arrested on Tuesday after he entered the security checkpoint at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport with a firearm. At about 4:15 a.m. Alfonso Davis, 56, of Syracuse, entered the security checkpoint and set the metal detector alarm off. Inspection revealed that he had loaded 9mm pistol hidden inside a sling on his arm.
cnycentral.com
Rome Police searching for group of teens who stole woman's purse in church parking lot
ROME, N.Y. — Rome Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a group of four teens that they say stole an 83-year-old woman’s purse out of her car as she was leaving church on Monday evening. Officers responded to the parking lot of Transfiguration Church on...
Comments / 0