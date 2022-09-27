ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

iheart.com

Syracuse Man Arrested For Weekend Shooting Death In Solvay

Solvay, N.Y. - A Syracuse man has been arrested for shooting a man to death in Solvay this weekend. The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Curtis Hudgins is facing murder charges after shooting 34-year-old Richard Anderson to death inside of a home on Charles Avenue Saturday. Investigators say that...
SOLVAY, NY
whcuradio.com

Enfield man leads police on chase in City of Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A high-speed chase in the City of Ithaca. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies saw an uninsured 2012 black Mercedes Benz driving on North Meadow Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday. When they attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off at a high rate of speed. The Mercedes came to a stop on Cascadilla Street, where the driver fled on foot. When deputies caught up with the driver, they say they saw him throw something into the Cayuga Lake Inlet before he was apprehended. Deputies located the item and it was later identified as crack/cocaine. 54-year-old John Orak, of Enfield, was arrested and charged with felony evidence tampering and several misdemeanors, including unlawful fleeing and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Man robs Camillus bank, police looking for suspect

Camillus, N.Y. — Camillus police are looking for a man who robbed a Citizens Bank branch this afternoon in Camillus. The bank robbery was reported at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the branch at 3524 W. Genesee St. in the town of Camillus, according to police and the Onondaga County 911 Center.
CAMILLUS, NY
syracuse.com

Syracuse man charged with killing man in Solvay apartment, deputies say

Solvay, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was charged Tuesday with fatally shooting a man in a Solvay home over the weekend, deputies said. Curtis Hudgins, 33, was arrested Tuesday morning in Syracuse and was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Jon Seeber said.
Syracuse.com

Shotgun round goes through upstairs apartment, Syracuse man arrested, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A man putting away a shotgun Sunday night accidentally fired a round that went through the ceiling and into the dining room of an apartment, police said. The residents upstairs told police they were watching football Sunday night when they heard a loud noise and saw smoke coming from the dining room of their apartment in the 900 block of Park Avenue, Syracuse police said in a news release.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Camillus bank robber

(WSYR-TV) — Camillus Police are asking NewsChannel 9 viewers to be “On the Lookout” for a man who robbed the Citizens Bank on W. Genesee Street, on Wednesday afternoon, September 28. Police say they are looking for a man wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans, black shoes, and a blue surgical mask. This investigation is […]
CAMILLUS, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse shooting victim arrives at Upstate Community Hospital, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say they are investigating a shooting Monday night after a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers responded to Upstate University Hospital’s Community General campus on Onondaga Hill at 6:37 p.m. for a shooting with injuries call, city police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. When they arrived, officers found a 30-year-old man shot in the ear, he said. The victim is expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Police investigating after vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A vehicle was stolen at gunpoint on the 1000 block of Liberty Street in Rome Tuesday evening, according to Rome police. The victim told police that he was outside his SUV, which was parked in his driveway, when a Black male approached him from behind, put a gun to his head and demanded the keys.
ROME, NY
localsyr.com

Detectives arrest Solvay homicide suspect

(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 33-year-old Curtis Hudgins of Syracuse for the connection to a deadly shooting that took place on Saturday, September 24 inside a home in the Village of Solvay. Deputies say Hudgins was apprehended without incident on Tuesday morning, September 27 in the...
SOLVAY, NY
cnycentral.com

Former Syracuse mayoral candidate explains arrest at Rochester airport

Rochester, N.Y. — A former Syracuse mayoral candidate accused of bringing a loaded gun into the Frederick Douglass Rochester International Airport called Tuesday’s incident an honest mistake. Authorities said Alfonso Davis, 56, had the weapon concealed in his arm sling, when it was detected at the security checkpoint.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Syracuse man in custody for carrying a loaded gun into airport security

Update: A man was arrested on Tuesday after he entered the security checkpoint at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport with a firearm. At about 4:15 a.m. Alfonso Davis, 56, of Syracuse, entered the security checkpoint and set the metal detector alarm off. Inspection revealed that he had loaded 9mm pistol hidden inside a sling on his arm.
SYRACUSE, NY

