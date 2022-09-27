ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

columbiabusinessreport.com

Buyers and renters both finding uneasy housing market

The seasons are changing in South Carolina and so are conditions on the residential real estate market, with recent statistics suggesting it is no longer exactly a buyer’s or seller’s market in many regions of the state. For buyers, home prices remain high while interest rates on mortgages...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Management firm responds to litigation from tenant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four days after WIS published findings of hazardous living conditions at Spring Gardens Apartments, the management company agreed to a virtual interview. John Marti, President of Your Way Management Team, has overseen the Spring Garden complex on Percival Road since 2019. He said the complex was...
COLUMBIA, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Child labor law violations on the rise

Summer job season for teenagers has come to an end. And once again, our next guest says the number of teenage-related federal employment law violations continued to increase. Mike Switzer interviews Lucyana Roldán, with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division in Columbia, SC. After almost...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Business
City
Columbia, SC
franchising.com

Slim Chickens Dives Deeper into the South: Opening in Columbia

Leader in Better-Chicken Segment Celebrates its First Location in South Carolina. September 28, 2022 // Franchising.com // COLUMBIA, S.C. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 7754 Garners Ferry Rd in Columbia. Seasoned multi-unit operating group, Bread Break Ventures, is at the forefront of the opening, spearheading 30 Slim Chickens locations across the Carolinas and Virginia.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

K9 Fundraiser for RCSD at Groucho’s Deli this Thursday!

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WOLO) – You can help our four legged officers at Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s K9 Fundraiser at Groucho’s Deli this Thursday!. It takes place at the restaurant on 730 University Village Drive in Blythewood from 4 to 8 p.m. Curtis spoke with Jessica Mayo,...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
coladaily.com

Five Halloween haunts around the Midlands

The spookiest time of the year is right around the corner, which means it is time to start making Halloween plans. Those who like a good scare can part in some frightening events around the Midlands. The haunted farm at Terror Falls is sure to create quite a scare this...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

City of Columbia recommends avoid these flood-prone streets

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has compiled a list of known flood-prone streets that it advises motorists to avoid during periods of heavy rain. Use the map to view the intersections and plan a new route around potentially flooded streets and intersections. Remember, when operating a motor...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Irmo High School collecting recyclable materials Oct. 15

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Irmo High School will be hosting a recycling event for Lexington and Richland counties on Oct. 15, from 8 am- 12 pm. Organizers say they will be accepting cooking oil, five boxes of paper for shredding, eight tires, eight electronics, and scrap metal. Paint and hazardous...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This list will update as more information on school closures becomes available. Friday: Due to anticipated inclement weather associated with Tropical Storm Ian, all classes scheduled for the Columbia campus for Friday, Sept. 30 are canceled, including all in-person and virtual classes. Calhoun County School...

