Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
columbiabusinessreport.com
Buyers and renters both finding uneasy housing market
The seasons are changing in South Carolina and so are conditions on the residential real estate market, with recent statistics suggesting it is no longer exactly a buyer’s or seller’s market in many regions of the state. For buyers, home prices remain high while interest rates on mortgages...
WIS-TV
Management firm responds to litigation from tenant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four days after WIS published findings of hazardous living conditions at Spring Gardens Apartments, the management company agreed to a virtual interview. John Marti, President of Your Way Management Team, has overseen the Spring Garden complex on Percival Road since 2019. He said the complex was...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Child labor law violations on the rise
Summer job season for teenagers has come to an end. And once again, our next guest says the number of teenage-related federal employment law violations continued to increase. Mike Switzer interviews Lucyana Roldán, with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division in Columbia, SC. After almost...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: S.C. residents say hospitals are deducting from their taxes, checks
BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – In South Carolina, money is being taken from paychecks or tax returns, often without warning. That’s against state law. But it’s happened to 150 people who have reached out to our sister station, WBTV, in Charlotte. A Bamberg man told our I-TEAM he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Dives Deeper into the South: Opening in Columbia
Leader in Better-Chicken Segment Celebrates its First Location in South Carolina. September 28, 2022 // Franchising.com // COLUMBIA, S.C. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 7754 Garners Ferry Rd in Columbia. Seasoned multi-unit operating group, Bread Break Ventures, is at the forefront of the opening, spearheading 30 Slim Chickens locations across the Carolinas and Virginia.
WLTX.com
A boutique hotel isn't headed to Camden's clock tower just yet
CAMDEN, S.C. — The Camden clock tower is a historical marker that towers over the City of Camden, and in recent years the city has been working to find a way to use the building. Back in October 2021, and June of 2019, News19 spoke with city officials who...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Profile: Dr. Tywana Groce of Precision Dental knows you’re afraid of the dentist
Dr. Tywana Groce does not want you to hate visiting the dentist, but she understands if you do. After practicing dentistry for almost 10 years, she says her high self-esteem is the reason it doesn’t bother her when people say they dread the dentist. But she also aims to...
Feeling lucky? SC Education Lottery jackpots worth at least $300 million
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian will be making it rain later this week across South Carolina, but a the South Carolina Education Lottery draws could be raining cash on lucky ticket purchasers Tuesday or Wednesday nights. The South Carolina Education Lottery (SCEL) announced two back-to-back drawings worth at least...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Columbia watch repair shop finds a rush of old-school customers in a digital age
COLUMBIA — Kathy Jenkins is the owner of a new business — and an apprentice there at the same time. Jenkins is the owner of Watch Repair Station, with opened in August just off Garners Ferry Road at 761 Greenlawn Drive. She talked John Gawronski, a watchmaker of...
The Post and Courier
Chemical-free burials are growing more popular: 'This is traditional, and it's the future'
SWANSEA — Jeff and Laurie Ickes are glad to stretch their legs after driving to the Columbia area from northern Georgia. They hike up hills, through woods and fields and past graves marked with natural stones and wood. The Ickes have traveled for hours, across state lines to visit...
Columbia man describes "frantic" trip through FL airport amid Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian is creating travel chaos for those looking to get out of the Sunshine State. On Wednesday alone, FlightAware, a tracking service, said more than 900 flights were cancelled in Florida. Among those making the trip was Robert Reese, a Lower Richland native. He left...
abccolumbia.com
K9 Fundraiser for RCSD at Groucho’s Deli this Thursday!
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WOLO) – You can help our four legged officers at Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s K9 Fundraiser at Groucho’s Deli this Thursday!. It takes place at the restaurant on 730 University Village Drive in Blythewood from 4 to 8 p.m. Curtis spoke with Jessica Mayo,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wach.com
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in the Midlands, Jackpot rolls to $285 million
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Powerball players in the Midlands should check their tickets!. Someone matched all but one number to win $100,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | $300,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Columbia. Monday’s jackpot is an estimated $285 million. The...
coladaily.com
Five Halloween haunts around the Midlands
The spookiest time of the year is right around the corner, which means it is time to start making Halloween plans. Those who like a good scare can part in some frightening events around the Midlands. The haunted farm at Terror Falls is sure to create quite a scare this...
"We don’t know if our home is still there," Hurricane evacuees flee to Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Florida evacuees from Hurricane Ian are on the road, many stopping in Orangeburg County along the way. Carl and Terry Lamitie have lived in Florida for fourteen years and say they've never experienced anything like this. “Very scary yesterday morning. They had closed down our...
City of Columbia recommends avoid these flood-prone streets
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has compiled a list of known flood-prone streets that it advises motorists to avoid during periods of heavy rain. Use the map to view the intersections and plan a new route around potentially flooded streets and intersections. Remember, when operating a motor...
abccolumbia.com
Irmo High School collecting recyclable materials Oct. 15
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Irmo High School will be hosting a recycling event for Lexington and Richland counties on Oct. 15, from 8 am- 12 pm. Organizers say they will be accepting cooking oil, five boxes of paper for shredding, eight tires, eight electronics, and scrap metal. Paint and hazardous...
New development plans for Allen Benedict Court to be revealed at public meetings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Housing will be hosting two events open to the public to present conceptual plans for the redevelopment of Allen Benedict Court. The public design charrettes are scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on October 3 and October 17 at the Cecil Tillis Center, 2111 Simpkins Lane, in Columbia.
SC governor urges people to be prepared as Ian approaches state
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is urging people to be prepared as state officials continue to prepare for the effects of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to come to the state later this week. McMaster held a briefing with leaders of several key state agencies...
wach.com
LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This list will update as more information on school closures becomes available. Friday: Due to anticipated inclement weather associated with Tropical Storm Ian, all classes scheduled for the Columbia campus for Friday, Sept. 30 are canceled, including all in-person and virtual classes. Calhoun County School...
Comments / 0