ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Barton men's golf places 8th at NJCAA Championship Preview

Fresh off record best performances the last time on the links, the Barton Community College men's golf team stayed hot through two rounds of the NJCAA National Championship Preview before tougher conditions during Wednesday's final haul around Newton's Sand Creek Station Golf Course dropped the Cougars into a final 8th place.
NEWTON, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas family braces for impact of Hurricane Ian after move to Florida

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Angie Scott’s family has only called the Orlando area ‘home’ for a few months. The family moved from Wichita over the summer, meaning this will be their first hurricane. Scott said the family isn’t sure what to expect, but they hope the severe weather they experienced in Kansas will help prepare them for Hurricane Ian.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Alex Nunez

There is concern for the mental health of a runaway central-Kansas teenager who appears to be on the move. Alex Nunez was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Great Bend. It's believed he is on his way to Wichita, his family shares. Alex was last seen wearing a black...
GREAT BEND, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hutchinson, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Hutchinson, KS
Great Bend Post

Hundreds gather in Salina to see Budwiser Clydesdales

To say that the Budweiser Clydesdales are popular in Salina might just be an understatement. Hundreds of people young and old lined Santa Fe Avenue Wednesday evening to see and hear the world famous horse team clomp down the street. In fact, people were securing spots along the route from Chuck's Bar at 600 N. Santa Fe Avenue to The Temple at 336 S. Santa Fe Avenue before the horses even arrived in their trailers on N. Santa Fe Avenue.
SALINA, KS
KAKE TV

Former Wichita residents brace for Hurricane Ian

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As Floridians brace for the storm, former Kansans are preparing for their first hurricane. Two former Wichita residents tell us they boarded up their windows and stocked up on food and gas as they hunker down for Hurricane Ian. “It's scary, your family's safety is something...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita man dies after south side collision

Police are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian incident that killed a Wichita man early Tuesday. Officers said a man in a motorized wheelchair was going north on Broadway when he was hit by an eastbound pickup at MacArthur. That happened around 7:30 a.m Tuesday. 68-year-old Charlie Jones was taken to a hospital,...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barton Volleyball#Kjccc#Dragons#Blue Dragon
kfdi.com

Semi crash closes highway in south Wichita

A section of K-15 was closed to traffic in south Wichita Tuesday afternoon after a semi overturned on the roadway. The crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. on K-15 near the interchange with I-135. Traffic was being diverted at Wassall. There were no reports of injuries from the crash. K-15...
WICHITA, KS
ksal.com

Budweiser Clydesdales to Parade Through Salina

The “clip clop” of hooves will be in the air in Downtown Salina Wednesday evening as a special team will be making special deliveries. The world famous Budweiser hitch, a team of eight Clydesdale horses pulling a turn of the century beer wagon, will take a trip down Santa Fe, making multiple stops at bars along the route.
SALINA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KAKE TV

Scheels set on July 2023 for new store opening in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - SCHEELS is on track to open its new east Wichita location in July 2023, the company said. The sports retailer announced in last summer that the store in Towne East Square will open in spring 2023. New ads on social media state the company will open the store in July. An exact date was not provided.
WICHITA, KS
St. Joseph Post

One critically injured after Kansas apartment fire

HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an apartment fire Sunday in Newton. The fire at Fox Meadows Apartments, 720 West 12th Street, included 12 units and was isolated to one fourplex building, according to Newton Fire and Rescue. EMS transported one person in critical condition to a Wichita hospital....
NEWTON, KS
KWCH.com

Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It hasn’t been a typical beginning of the week for Wichita residents Steve and Evelyn Sandell. They realized something was wrong when they observed small black bugs swarming up and down their driveway and the exterior of their house. “I got up [Monday]. I opened...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

14-year-old girl accused of making shooting threat at Salina South

SALINA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 14-year-old girl is in custody after allegedly making a shooting threat in Salina. On September 26, 2022, police say a school resource officer was made aware of a threatening statement written on one of the women’s bathroom walls at Salina South High School. The statement indicated that a school shooting would take place on September 27, 2022, at 8:30 a.m.
SALINA, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy