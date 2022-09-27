Read full article on original website
Barton men's golf places 8th at NJCAA Championship Preview
Fresh off record best performances the last time on the links, the Barton Community College men's golf team stayed hot through two rounds of the NJCAA National Championship Preview before tougher conditions during Wednesday's final haul around Newton's Sand Creek Station Golf Course dropped the Cougars into a final 8th place.
KWCH.com
Kansas family braces for impact of Hurricane Ian after move to Florida
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Angie Scott’s family has only called the Orlando area ‘home’ for a few months. The family moved from Wichita over the summer, meaning this will be their first hurricane. Scott said the family isn’t sure what to expect, but they hope the severe weather they experienced in Kansas will help prepare them for Hurricane Ian.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alex Nunez
There is concern for the mental health of a runaway central-Kansas teenager who appears to be on the move. Alex Nunez was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Great Bend. It's believed he is on his way to Wichita, his family shares. Alex was last seen wearing a black...
KAKE TV
'We’re trying to come up with stuff to do while we're stuck': Student from Andover bracing for Hurricane Ian
GAINSVILLE, Fla. (KAKE) - An Andover student is bracing for her first hurricane. She’s a student at the University of Florida in Gainsville which is in the path of Hurricane Ian. “I bought a flashlight and candles,” said Korynn Haetten. Korynn Haetten is from Andover rooming with three...
Hundreds gather in Salina to see Budwiser Clydesdales
To say that the Budweiser Clydesdales are popular in Salina might just be an understatement. Hundreds of people young and old lined Santa Fe Avenue Wednesday evening to see and hear the world famous horse team clomp down the street. In fact, people were securing spots along the route from Chuck's Bar at 600 N. Santa Fe Avenue to The Temple at 336 S. Santa Fe Avenue before the horses even arrived in their trailers on N. Santa Fe Avenue.
KAKE TV
Former Wichita residents brace for Hurricane Ian
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As Floridians brace for the storm, former Kansans are preparing for their first hurricane. Two former Wichita residents tell us they boarded up their windows and stocked up on food and gas as they hunker down for Hurricane Ian. “It's scary, your family's safety is something...
Wichita band flirted with success. 40 years later, these ‘nerds’ are having a moment
The so-called “dean of American rock critics” called them a “great lost American band.” Their fans refuse to let them die.
kfdi.com
Wichita man dies after south side collision
Police are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian incident that killed a Wichita man early Tuesday. Officers said a man in a motorized wheelchair was going north on Broadway when he was hit by an eastbound pickup at MacArthur. That happened around 7:30 a.m Tuesday. 68-year-old Charlie Jones was taken to a hospital,...
kfdi.com
Semi crash closes highway in south Wichita
A section of K-15 was closed to traffic in south Wichita Tuesday afternoon after a semi overturned on the roadway. The crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. on K-15 near the interchange with I-135. Traffic was being diverted at Wassall. There were no reports of injuries from the crash. K-15...
Kansas politicians react to New York mayor’s ‘no brand’ comment
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Politicians, as well a Kansas sports team and even Eric Stonestreet all had something to say about New York Mayor Eric Adams’s comment about Kansas having no brand. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Adams held a news conference about his recent trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in the aftermath […]
ksal.com
Budweiser Clydesdales to Parade Through Salina
The “clip clop” of hooves will be in the air in Downtown Salina Wednesday evening as a special team will be making special deliveries. The world famous Budweiser hitch, a team of eight Clydesdale horses pulling a turn of the century beer wagon, will take a trip down Santa Fe, making multiple stops at bars along the route.
Former Kansan hunkers down ahead of possible Hurricane Ian flooding
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While there is concern over Hurricane Ian causing massive waves on the coast of Florida, one former Kansan who retired in central Florida is already taking action for possible floods. “We have heard it could be a big issue. That’s the way we understand it,” said former Sedgwick County Sheriff Robert […]
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County Zoo announces death of ‘American Cream Draft Horse’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo announced the death of one of its animals on Wednesday. The zoo said, Shasta, an American Cream Draft Horse, died after struggling with health issues over the past month. Shasta arrived at the zoo in 2003, she was five months old. The...
KAKE TV
Scheels set on July 2023 for new store opening in east Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - SCHEELS is on track to open its new east Wichita location in July 2023, the company said. The sports retailer announced in last summer that the store in Towne East Square will open in spring 2023. New ads on social media state the company will open the store in July. An exact date was not provided.
One critically injured after Kansas apartment fire
HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an apartment fire Sunday in Newton. The fire at Fox Meadows Apartments, 720 West 12th Street, included 12 units and was isolated to one fourplex building, according to Newton Fire and Rescue. EMS transported one person in critical condition to a Wichita hospital....
Mural at historic Wichita building set to be demolished, but artist wants to save it
Steve Murillo says the mural at Eaton Place can be removed and stored until a new home can be found.
Thousands of tires collected during North Salina Community Development event
Nearly 4,000 tires were collected during a North Salina Community Development (NSCD) event Saturday. NSCD's Barb Young told Salina Post Sunday that a tally of all the sign-in sheets shows that 3,973 tires were collected. That total was more than four times the number collected in 2019, she noted. "Despite...
KWCH.com
Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It hasn’t been a typical beginning of the week for Wichita residents Steve and Evelyn Sandell. They realized something was wrong when they observed small black bugs swarming up and down their driveway and the exterior of their house. “I got up [Monday]. I opened...
KAKE TV
14-year-old girl accused of making shooting threat at Salina South
SALINA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 14-year-old girl is in custody after allegedly making a shooting threat in Salina. On September 26, 2022, police say a school resource officer was made aware of a threatening statement written on one of the women’s bathroom walls at Salina South High School. The statement indicated that a school shooting would take place on September 27, 2022, at 8:30 a.m.
Wichita man sentenced in fatal 2017 swatting
In May, Shane Gaskill pled guilty to one count of wire fraud. On Monday, a judge sentenced him to 18 months in prison.
