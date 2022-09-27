Read full article on original website
Texas Hunter Catches Legendary 'Man-Eating Dinosaur' Crocodile on Holiday
The enormous reptile was 15 feet long and weighed over 1,000 lbs.
20,000,000,000,000,000 ants are crawling around Earth, researchers find, weighing more in total than all birds and mammals combined
Researchers have worked out an estimate for the number of ants crawling around Earth — and the total is "astounding." Scientists at the University of Hong Kong say there are 20,000,000,000,000,000 — that's 20 quadrillion — of the critters around the globe. The combined weight of those ants is more than all of the wild birds and mammals on the planet.
This ancient reptile was discovered in Arizona's 'Triassic Park'. Now it has a new name
PETRIFIED FOREST NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A new dinosaur-like reptile species discovered in Arizona several years ago has been recently named after the former superintendent of Petrified Forest National Park. Fossils of the "Puercosuchus traverorum" species were first discovered...
The true story of when Congress almost released wild hippos into the Louisiana bayou
The hippopotamus is arguably one of the great physical comedians of the animal world. With its roly-poly body, Shrek-like ears and squat nostrils smushed into a giant snout, it's easy to forget that the absurd-looking creatures are actually quite dangerous to humans. According to the BBC in 2016, hippopotamuses killed an average of 500 people each year in Africa — far more than lions, which tend to inspire far more fear. Theodore Roosevelt himself understood this, and as such was understandably pleased when he managed to kill eight hippos during his famous 1909-1910 safari.
allthatsinteresting.com
The History Of The Ancient Elephant Bird — And How Humans May Have Driven It To Extinction
Elephant birds stood a towering 10 feet tall and weighed up to 1,700 pounds, but they were gentle giants who disappeared completely about 1,000 years ago. At the peak of its time, the elephant bird was certainly a sight to behold. Thriving on the African island of Madagascar, Aepyornis maximus is believed to be the heaviest bird to walk the planet.
France 24
Half world's birds in decline, species moving 'ever faster' to extinction
The four-yearly State of the World's Birds report, which provides a snapshot of the plight of species globally and more broadly a barometer for biodiversity, comes as the United Nations steers an international process to protect nature. "One in eight bird species is threatened with extinction, and the status of...
Squalicorax Was Known as the Dinosaur Devouring Shark
Squalicorax, also known as the crow shark, was a prehistoric shark that live 70-80 million years ago during the middle to the late Cretaceous period. Its most distinctive feature was its formidable teeth which are described as finely serrated blades.
Cannibalistic House Mice Destroying the Ecosystem of California Islands
The mice now inhabit an area roughly the size of two football fields.
What an ancient Maya city excavation taught scientists about the origins of reef fishes
Flutemouth emerged roughly 65 million years ago, in the shadow of the asteroid impact that killed the non-avian dinosaurs. Getty ImagesFossils pulled from the quarry of an ancient Maya city reveal the dawn of reef fishes.
Phys.org
Mystery of extinct New Zealand fish unraveled
Nearly 100 years after its last confirmed sighting, University of Otago researchers have revealed the genealogical story of the upokororo or New Zealand grayling. Study co-author Dr. Nic Rawlence, of the Otago Paleogenetics Laboratory, says very little is known about the extinct fish, with only 23 specimens known in museum collections.
12,000-year-old elephant remains discovered in Chile
Gomphotheres, an extinct relative of the modern elephant, roamed southern Chile thousands of years ago and might have been the target of group hunts by inhabitants of the region, Chilean scientists hypothesize after a recent discovery.
Phys.org
Surveying an island invaded by toads and frogs
A study of invasive toads and bullfrogs on Sado Island in the Sea of Japan offers insights into the threat of invasive species worldwide. Kiyoto Sawada and colleagues at the University of Tsukuba in Japan discuss their findings and recommendations for protecting Sado's native habitat and its biodiversity in the open access Journal of Asia-Pacific Biodiversity.
French Airbase Grows Hundreds of Plants Species, Including Rare Orchids
Researchers say military bases could make a great place for biodiversity.
