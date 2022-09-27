Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease that causes extensive inflammation of the joints, causing severe pain and discomfort in patients. But did you know that the disease is also commonly accompanied by neuropsychiatric complications, such as cognitive impairment and depression? Previous studies show that up to 70% of RA patients can have such cognitive disorders. These neurological symptoms are thought to be caused by neuroinflammation, which originates from systemic inflammation. However, the precise mechanisms of such cognitive impairment in RA remain unclear.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO