Precautionary Antiviral Therapy Prevents Chronic Hepatitis C in Transplant Recipients
A short, preemptive regimen of direct-acting antivirals prevented chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection in all recipients of organ transplants from donors with the virus, according to findings from a multicenter study presented at the International Liver Congress in London. As a result of the opioid overdose crisis, donor organs...
Higher Hepatitis Viral Load Increases Risk of Vertical Transmission
Among pregnant women coinfected with HIV, a higher hepatitis C viral load increased the likelihood of transmitting HCV to children. This article was originally published on HCPLive.com. Pregnant women with higher viral loads of hepatitis C virus (HCV) are at an increased risk of transmitting the virus to their offspring.
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
COVID-19 Linked With Substantial Increase in Type 1 Diabetes in Children – As Much as 72%
According to a new research study that analyzed electronic health records of more than 1 million patients ages 18 and younger, children who were infected with COVID-19 show a substantially higher risk of developing type 1 diabetes (T1D). Researchers at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine report that...
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
Is It Multiple Sclerosis or Connective Tissue Disease?
Multiple sclerosis (MS) and connective tissue diseases (CTD) are autoimmune diseases that share many of the same symptoms. MS is a tissue-specific autoimmune disease that affects the myelin sheath (the fatty tissue surrounding nerves in the brain and spinal cord). MS has similar features to connective tissue diseases, which are...
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
First-of-its-kind study finds a treatment effective for rheumatoid arthritis patients with lung disease
For the first time, researchers have shown that a class of anti-fibrotic drugs slows the progression of interstitial lung disease (ILD) in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Research conducted in part at National Jewish Health showed that pirfenidone was safe and effective in these patients. The study, published earlier this month in the journal The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, is the first prospective treatment trial of patients with RA-ILD.
Is Leg Pain a Symptom of Diabetes?
Diabetes is not usually a direct cause of leg pain, but leg pain and numbness or tingling from neuropathy can be a symptom of undiagnosed or uncontrolled diabetes. Between 20% and 50% of people with diabetes experience painful nerve damage as a result of their condition. This nerve damage results from long-term high blood sugar, fat, and cholesterol levels. The exact neuropathy symptoms you experience will vary based on your specific type of diabetes and what complications you may develop.
How do beta-blockers help with heart failure?
Beta-blockers are a class of drugs that may help reduce heart rate and blood pressure, which can help lower the risk of heart failure and possible complications. Beta-blockers can help reduce heart rate and lower blood pressure, which can help treat cardiovascular conditions, such as heart failure. In this article,...
Fatty Liver Disease and Diabetes: What’s the Connection?
Living with diabetes can increase the risk of various complications, including nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). In this condition, excess fat builds up in the liver. Around. of people in the United States have NAFLD. But for adults who live with both obesity and type 2 diabetes, the estimates are...
How to Know if Methotrexate Is Working for Rheumatoid Arthritis
According to the Arthritis Foundation, 1.5 million people in the United States have rheumatoid arthritis. People with rheumatoid arthritis are often prescribed a drug called methotrexate to treat symptoms. How methotrexate works to treat RA. Methotrexate belongs to a class of drugs called antimetabolites. This type of drug slows the...
Type 2 Diabetes: Symptoms, Early Signs, and Complications
Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes. It is the impairment of the body's ability to regulate blood glucose levels. This happens when excessive sugar circulates your bloodstream, which eventually results in disorders of the nervous, circulatory, and immune systems. In type 2 diabetes, your pancreas doesn't...
Plasma KIM-1 Levels and Risk of CKD Progression
Kidney injury molecule 1 (KIM-1) is virtually undetectable in healthy kidneys. KIM-1, also known as hepatitis A virus receptor (HANCR-1; also known as TIM-1) is a type 1 transmembrane glycoprotein that is strongly upregulated by ischemic and toxic kidney injuries. In acute kidney injury (AKI) and chronic kidney disease (CKD), KIM-1 expression is upregulated in proximal tubules. There are few data available on the association between KIM-1 and risks of adverse clinical outcomes across a variety of kidney diseases.
Galecto's Myelofibrosis Candidate Reduces Bone Marrow Fibrosis
Galecto Inc GLTO announced results from a planned intermediate assessment of its ongoing MYLOX-1 Phase 2a trial of GB2064 for myelofibrosis. Fibrosis is a key disease mechanism of myelofibrosis that destroys bone marrow function. Four out of five evaluable patients who received GB2064 monotherapy for at least six months experienced...
Two birds one stone strategy to treat both joint pain and cognitive impairment in rheumatoid arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease that causes extensive inflammation of the joints, causing severe pain and discomfort in patients. But did you know that the disease is also commonly accompanied by neuropsychiatric complications, such as cognitive impairment and depression? Previous studies show that up to 70% of RA patients can have such cognitive disorders. These neurological symptoms are thought to be caused by neuroinflammation, which originates from systemic inflammation. However, the precise mechanisms of such cognitive impairment in RA remain unclear.
MorphoSys' Monjuvi Shows Long-Term Durable Response In Blood Cancer Settings
MorphoSys AG MOR announced data from the ongoing L-MIND study showing that Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix) regime provided long-term efficacy in relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) treated for at least two years, including six patients on treatment for five years or more. The regime includes Monjuvi plus lenalidomide...
Early Research Reveals Key Player in Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a condition in which excess fat builds up in the liver, affects nearly 1 in 4 Americans, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, and incidence has more than doubled over the past 20 years. The more severe form of NAFLD, when fat buildup in the liver is more than 5 to 10 percent, is known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). With NASH on the rise, researchers are pushing to understand more about the factors that influence the disease.
Drug trial shows promise for easing uterine fibroids
About three quarters of women will experience uterine fibroids before they reach the age of 50. With a range of often debilitating symptoms including excessive menstrual bleeding, they are the most common reason women undergo hysterectomies. And there is a lack of effective treatments—most therapies either only mask symptoms or are difficult for patients to tolerate.
