ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

I don't want children, but sometimes I want to want them

By Rebecca Dingwell
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Qx8Q_0iBnghBW00

Courtesy of Rebecca Dingwell

  • Growing up, I thought I would get married and have kids, because that's what everyone did.
  • The more I thought about having kids, the more stress and anxiety I felt.
  • As an adult, I don't want children of my own and focus on being there for my nieces.

When I was a kid, I assumed I would grow up to marry and have a couple of kids. As far as I knew, this was the formula for adult life. I didn't see it as a choice , but as something that simply happened. The more I thought about it, the more it stirred up stress and anxiety in my young mind.

"I don't want anyone to have to be like me," I once confessed to a friend, my voice shaking with tears. I think I would have been 9 or 10.

Although I wouldn't be diagnosed with depression for several years — and I didn't know enough about autism yet to even consider the possibility — I felt something within me that I did not want to pass down to biological children .

If my hypothetical offspring were destined for isolation, loneliness, and melancholy, who was I to pluck them out of the ether and place them on Earth? There was no way I could carry the world for someone else. It would only crush us both.

Everyone told me I'd change my mind

If a child expresses hesitation about having children, the typical response is, "You'll change your mind when you're older." My mind did shift and change, but not in the direction people might have expected. With puberty and adolescence came lessons on pregnancy and childbirth. As a result, unplanned pregnancy became one of my greatest fears by the time I was a teenager. I still fear it.

Today, I can see the objective beauty in pregnancy and childbirth. They are beautiful in the way a snake unhinges its jaw to consume its prey is beautiful. Beauty exists in nature, even when nature is bloody. But I do not want firsthand experience of the beauty of pregnancy. Not any more than I would want a giant serpent wrapping its mouth around my head.

Adoption, I used to believe, was a reasonable solution. But I was wrong. Taking birth and genetics out of the equation didn't eliminate the anxiety. When I later fell in love with people who wanted children, I tried to imagine myself as a mother. My mind always stopped short while a sickly feeling stirred in my stomach. Even in daydreams, I could not conjure a patient, nurturing version of myself. She was mythical: a cryptid only captured in out-of-focus images.

I feel ashamed for not wanting children

There should be no guilt in choosing a life path without my own children, yet I still feel ashamed. I can't shake the feeling that I'm missing some vital part of womanhood because I have never felt "baby fever." At the same time, I will not let those feelings of inadequacy push me to do what would be unfair to myself and my would-be child.

I will not have kids, and I believe the decision is the right one for me, full stop. Despite my 10-year-old self's objections, plenty of disabled folks are amazing parents. I believe I could be a mother if I wanted. I just don't want to. I look at my two nieces with affection, but when I arrive home, I'm relieved there is no small human who reaches for me.

I don't simply lack the desire, I lack hope: the kind of hope that people must have to bring babies into a burning world. I am not the woman holding her infant at the end of the post-apocalyptic novel, offering optimism to the reader. My hands are already full.

That said, I want to take the sliver of hope I do have and offer it to my nieces. I want them to be anything. I want them to unhinge their jaws and devour everything they want from this life.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: ‘I was told my baby wouldn’t live beyond 10 years’

I had a perfect pregnancy and everything seemed fine with our son Sam – we named him when I was five months pregnant – until the 36th week. At a routine antenatal appointment, his heart rate became very low for a couple of seconds. We were worried and so my partner, Matze, and I went to the hospital. It was at the height of the pandemic, and Matze had to wait outside for a couple of hours. At an ultrasound scan by specialists, they found something in Sam’s brain – one of the ventricles, the cavities in the brain, was 0.2mm bigger than it should be, but I was told it probably wasn’t an issue.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hope I#Stress
Tracey Folly

Woman furious when 4-year-old daughter catches her husband kissing the nanny

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up, my mother had several friends who were like family. I thought of them as aunts, and I even called some of them auntie. One of my mother's closest friends was a woman who had been married to the same man for twenty years.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted

When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Maya Devi

Man with 15 wives and 107 children says he wants to marry more

A 61-year-old historian from Kenya is famous because he has fifteen wives and 107 children. He has confessed in an interview that he wishes to marry again and have more wives. The household is huge and is almost like a small neighborhood. They use more than ten loaves of bread each morning for breakfast.
Tracey Folly

Woman furious when she catches her father-in-law harvesting and selling her kale: 'Is there a problem?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Meddling in-laws have been around as long as there have been weddings. According to my mother, my paternal grandfather didn't know how to mind his own business, and that caused her a tremendous amount of trouble, especially in the early days of her marriage.
Mary Duncan

Wife leaves husband when she finds out he’s hidden two children from her for sixteen years

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Patty has had some wild things happen to her in her life, and I have been thinking of her a lot lately. The other day I was thinking about the time she ran herself over with her car, and today I was ruminating over the fact of why she got divorced and made out like a bandit with alimony.
Insider

Insider

606K+
Followers
34K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy