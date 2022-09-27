Buckingham Palace has unveiled King Charles' royal monogram, which will replace Queen Elizabeth's on state documents and mailboxes

King Charles III. Chris Jackson / Staff / Getty Images

King Charles III's royal monogram has been released by Buckingham Palace.

The monogram will replace the Queen's monogram on state documents and some post boxes.

The replacement will be gradual, according to a Buckingham Palace press release.

Buckingham Palace has released King Charles III's new monogram as the royal period of mourning comes to an end.

The monogram consists of Charles' first initial, and the initial of his title, Rex — Latin for King — alongside a crown, according to a palace press release sent to Insider.

The new design was shared on Twitter by royal biographer Omid Scobie.

—Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 26, 2022

The design was personally selected by the king from a series of designs prepared by The College of Arms, the press release states. The Scottish version of the monogram contains the Scottish crown, approved by Lord Lyon King of Arms, the press release adds.

The monogram will replace Queen Elizabeth's monogram, which had the initials "ER" alongside a crown. The Queen's monogram was used on government buildings, state documents, correspondence from the royal household, and some mailboxes.

Photos posted on Twitter by The Royal Family Channel show the differences between the two monograms.

—The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) September 27, 2022

The process of replacing the Queen's monogram with the new monarch's will be gradual and "at the discretion of individual organisations," the palace stated in the press release.

The monogram's release coincides with the end of the mourning period for the Queen.

The royal family announced the end of the royal mourning period on Twitter on Tuesday and subsequently changed its profile photo to an image of Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort.

—The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 27, 2022

"The period of Royal Mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has now ended," a spokesperson for the royal family wrote on Twitter.

"This account will continue to reflect the work of The King, The Queen Consort and other members of The Royal Family, as well as remembering the life and work of Queen Elizabeth," they added.