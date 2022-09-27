ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Shell sees 2024 aviation fuel demand recovering to pre-pandemic levels

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OfiZF_0iBnf7iw00

SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Global aviation fuel demand is expected to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels of 300 million tonnes per year in the next one to two years, the head of aviation at Shell (SHEL.L) said on Tuesday.

Demand in the United States is back at 2019 levels while Europe's consumption has recovered to more than 80% and is on track for full recovery in the next year, Shell Aviation President Jan Toschka told Reuters on the sidelines of the 38th Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC).

"Asia has been a bit more of a bumpy road with markets opening up and closing down but mostly we expect Asia in particular, in the next year, to come back, but it might take another year before we see the full potential of the market," he said.

However, jet fuel supplies are tightening in Europe with the European Union's sanctions on Russian oil products kicking in on Feb. 5, causing the region to import more fuel from the U.S., China, India and the Middle East.

"The market needs to buy from refineries further away ... shipping and rail and all kinds of distribution are under more stress now with this new kind of routing (of trade)," Toschka said.

SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL

Shell is considering building two more sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plants in the United States, as it aims for renewable fuel to account for 10% of its global jet sales by 2030, Toschka said.

One of the projects would utilise the traditional hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids (HEFA) technology while Shell hopes to tap on newer technology for the second.

"There are limits to producing products based on HEFA ... we need to look into cellulosic material, alcohol to jet, less restricted feedstocks," he said.

Shell may also make a final investment decision for its Singapore SAF plant by end 2022 or early 2023, which is expected to come on stream in 2026 with up to half a million tonnes of SAF produced in the city state, he said.

Meanwhile, its Rotterdam biofuels plant is expected to start production in 2024 or 2025, Toschka said.

"We will be having more than 2 million tonnes of SAF annually by 2030," he added.

SAF from airlines and other sectors such as tech companies, accounting firms and banks, is gradually growing as companies strive to reduce their carbon footprint, but it's still at a relatively small percentage of the total aviation fuel market, he added.

Philippines' Cebu Pacific (CEB.PS) signed a memorandum of understanding with Shell on Tuesday, which will supply the low-cost carrier with 25,000 tonnes of SAF per year for five years starting from 2026. The airline said this was part of their long-term plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Aviation, accounting for 3% of the world's carbon emissions, is one of the most difficult forms of transportation to decarbonise.

To meet net zero goals by 2050, the industry would have to spend $50 billion a year and build 5,000 SAF plants, Toschka said.

Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Airline Introduces Electric Planes to Fleet

Transportation, using fossil fuels for cars, trucks, ships, trains and of course planes, makes up 27% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions, according to the U.S. Environmental Protections Agency Environmental Protection Agency. Passenger cars make up a majority of carbon emissions in the transportation industry at 45%. Trains and freight...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

A UK Aviation Start-Up Just Completed Its First eVTOL Flight

Vertical Aerospace last weekend flew its full-scale demonstrator model. The UK company said the VX4 eVTOL briefly took off over the ground with a pilot. The company claims the tethered flight makes it the first “British company to start flight tests with a new aircraft in over 20 years.” The flight-testing program is expected to continue for several years. Different stages of flight, including flying at higher altitudes and transitioning from vertical to forward flight, will be part of the process. Vertical hopes to have the aircraft certified by the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the EU’s EASA by 2025....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Wong
The Independent

EasyJet switches ‘green’ aviation focus from electric planes to hydrogen fuel

Britain’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, has switched its future focus from electric aviation to hydrogen fuel.Chief executive Johan Lundgren has launched what he says is the carrier’s “most ambitious airline net-zero roadmap to date”.Along with the engine-maker Rolls Royce, easyJet is making final preparations for its first hydrogen engine ground tests.The aim is to have an “easyJet-sized aircraft” – carrying around 200 passengers – by 2035.Previously easyJet had championed electric aviation, working with a US firm, Wright Electric, to promote battery-powered flight on short routes by 2030.Mr Lundgren told The Independent: “We continue to also work with Wright Electric as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

US Army's entire fleet of 400 Chinooks is GROUNDED thanks to engine flaw causing fuel leaks: Manufacturer Honeywell says faulty part came from a third party and was found in at least 70 aircraft

The US army has grounded its entire fleet of 400 Chinook cargo helicopters after fuel leaks caused engine fires. Cynthia Smith, a spokeswoman for the Army, said that the fleet was grounded during the past weekend. The leaks were caused by faulty O-rings that were installed in the Honeywell engines...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

GE Completes Testing New, More Powerful F-35 Stealth Fighter Engine

Though retooling the F-35’s engines could offer advantages, it might leave the F-35B behind. In a press release, General Electric announced the conclusion of testing for their F-35 fighter jet engine replacement program. This initiative seeks to boost the F-35 stealth fighter’s performance by affording the warplane greater range, acceleration, and an increased combat radius.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jet Fuel#Sustainable Aviation Fuel#Business Industry#Linus Business#Shell Aviation#The European Union#Russian
Business Insider

Air Canada just ordered 30 electric planes that can carry passengers up to 500 miles as the race for airlines to cut emissions intensifies

Air Canada announced Thursday that it had ordered 30 ES-30 electric aircraft from Heart Aerospace. The plane can fly up to 124 miles in all-electric mode or up to 500 miles with capacity limitations. The Swedish manufacturer has garnered firm orders from United Airlines and Mesa Airlines. Air Canada is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Russia says Nord Stream likely hit by state-backed 'terrorism'

MOSCOW/BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday that leaks spewing gas into the Baltic Sea from pipelines to Germany appeared to be the result of state-sponsored "terrorism", as an EU official said the incident had fundamentally changed the nature of the conflict in Ukraine.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Philippines
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Reuters

U.S. VP Harris says N.Korea's missile test was destabilising

PANMUNJOM, South Korea, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday North Korea's recent missile test was destabilising as she visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas a day after the reclusive North's test launch of two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast.
MILITARY
Reuters

The Dow is in a bear market. What does that mean?

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the oldest of Wall Street's three main stock indexes, dropped 1.1% on Monday, extending the decline from its January peak to more than 20%, meeting a common definition for a bear market.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia

Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

609K+
Followers
357K+
Post
282M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy