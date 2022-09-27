ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Warren County proclaims October as Disability Employment Awareness Month

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – October will be Disability Employment Awareness Month, the Warren County Board of County Commissioners proclaimed as they celebrated and recognized the capabilities and contributions of persons with a disability. “There are all levels of abilities,” Commissioner Director Jason J. Sarnoski said. “The county supports efforts...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 27,142 positive cases and 231 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of September 28. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
COVID-19 case count in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on September 28, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Don't fall for this phone scam — Morris County, NJ doesn't have a 'Sgt. Caruso'

The Morris County Sheriff's Office wants the public to know, there's no Sergeant Joe Caruso on their payroll. The agency has heard from multiple members of the public who've been the target of an apparent phone scam. The call is coming from the number 973-291-2679. When individuals accept the call, they're greeted by "Sergeant Joe Caruso from the Morris County Sheriff's Office," and they're informed that they have a "failure to appear" warrant that can go away by paying a fine.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Hunterdon County Division of Geographical Information Systems launches web mapping app Hunterdon Harvest

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Food giveaways planned across Hudson County this week

A number of Hudson County municipalities are giving away food to those in need this week, including West New York, Bayonne, and North Bergen. West New York will hold a food drive for residents on Tuesday, September 27. The event is part of efforts by Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, and the West New York Board of Commissioners to ensure residents have access to the food they need.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
The NJ congressional race to watch in November (Opinion)

New Jersey's 11th Congressional District is one to watch on Nov. 8, 2022. Covering parts of Morris, Passaic, Essex and Sussex counties, the district is in play this year. Incumbent Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is under fire for her strong support of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi in a political climate that is shifting toward Republican challengers.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
33 arrested by Hudson County Sheriff's Office during 'Operation Fall Sweep' for warrants

33 people were arrested by the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office during their “Operation Fall Sweep” for warrants, Sheriff Frank Schillari announced. “Taking these alleged criminals off of our streets ensures the safety of all of Hudson County’s residents and visitors, improving the quality of life in our communities,” Schillari said in a statement.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Sheriff Arrests 21 Jersey City Residents in Warrant Sweep

The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 21 Jersey City residents during a warrant sweep across Hudson County on Saturday. Led by Sheriff Frank X. Schillari, the arrests were part of the HCSO’s “Operation Fall Sweep.”. “Taking these alleged criminals off of our streets...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

