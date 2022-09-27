The Morris County Sheriff's Office wants the public to know, there's no Sergeant Joe Caruso on their payroll. The agency has heard from multiple members of the public who've been the target of an apparent phone scam. The call is coming from the number 973-291-2679. When individuals accept the call, they're greeted by "Sergeant Joe Caruso from the Morris County Sheriff's Office," and they're informed that they have a "failure to appear" warrant that can go away by paying a fine.

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO