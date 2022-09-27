Read full article on original website
Gov. Murphy dedicates New Jersey Department of Health Building in honor of Commissioner Judith M. Persichilli
TRENTON, NJ (Mercer County) – Governor Phil Murphy Wednesday joined state officials, public employees, and health care professionals in a ceremony to dedicate the New Jersey Department of Health’s office building in Trenton as the “Judith M. Persichilli Building.”. Governor Murphy unveiled the new name following his...
102nd annual Sussex County Firemen’s Association Inspection Day and Parade to be held this Saturday
FRANKLIN BOROUGH, NJ (Sussex County) – The 102nd Annual Sussex County Firemen’s Association Inspection Day and Parade will be hosted by Franklin Fire Department on Saturday, October 1and will step-off promptly at 1:00 p.m. The Franklin Fire Department was organized in the old store room of the New...
Warren County proclaims October as Disability Employment Awareness Month
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – October will be Disability Employment Awareness Month, the Warren County Board of County Commissioners proclaimed as they celebrated and recognized the capabilities and contributions of persons with a disability. “There are all levels of abilities,” Commissioner Director Jason J. Sarnoski said. “The county supports efforts...
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 27,142 positive cases and 231 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of September 28. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
Hunterdon County elementary school wins Best in New Jersey Farm to School Award
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas H. Fisher Tuesday presented Three Bridges Elementary School in Hunterdon County with the “Best in New Jersey Farm to School Award” during a visit to the school’s outdoor classroom. The presentation took place during...
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on September 28, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
Sussex County to hold expo to offer support resources for caregivers on Oct. 20
LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – The Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services recognizes the need for supports and services for caregivers. Caregivers are individuals who help an elderly or disabled family member or friend with tasks such as shopping or getting to...
Don’t fall for this phone scam — Morris County, NJ doesn’t have a ‘Sgt. Caruso’
The Morris County Sheriff's Office wants the public to know, there's no Sergeant Joe Caruso on their payroll. The agency has heard from multiple members of the public who've been the target of an apparent phone scam. The call is coming from the number 973-291-2679. When individuals accept the call, they're greeted by "Sergeant Joe Caruso from the Morris County Sheriff's Office," and they're informed that they have a "failure to appear" warrant that can go away by paying a fine.
Hunterdon County Division of Geographical Information Systems launches web mapping app Hunterdon Harvest
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Hunterdon County GIS Coordinator Patricia Leidner recently presented several updates from the GIS Division, including the collaborative development of Hunterdon Harvest, and several other newly created or updated web mapping applications at the County Commissioner Board meeting. The Division of GIS, established in 1998, creates...
Following 2 lifeguard deaths, NJ beach patrols flagged for violations
Compliance officers within the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development uncovered violations related to boat hazards, lightning policies, and record keeping, in a large-scale inspection of beach patrols that was prompted by the deaths of two young lifeguards. But the municipalities found to be in violation won't face...
N.J. teacher suspended for lessons on Hitler, swastikas sues school district
A teacher in Bergen County has filed a lawsuit against the school district where he teaches history, claiming he was suspended after parents and students complained about his lessons on the rise and fall of Adolf Hitler that included an assignment to make a propaganda-style poster. Robert Welsh, 53, of...
Feds slam N.J. bank for discriminatory lending, reach $13M settlement
Lakeland Bank must pay $13 million to settle federal claims that it avoided giving loans to Black and Hispanic clients in greater Newark. The post Feds slam N.J. bank for discriminatory lending, reach $13M settlement appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Ex-Newark Housing Authority official sentenced to 2 years in prison for embezzling $594k
A former Newark Housing Authority official has been sentenced to two years in prison for embezzling $594,425, using agency funds to purchase 1,509 electronic devices and reselling them online, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Venancio Diaz, 57, of Jersey City, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti in Newark...
Food giveaways planned across Hudson County this week
A number of Hudson County municipalities are giving away food to those in need this week, including West New York, Bayonne, and North Bergen. West New York will hold a food drive for residents on Tuesday, September 27. The event is part of efforts by Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, and the West New York Board of Commissioners to ensure residents have access to the food they need.
N.J. bank agrees to $13M settlement after avoiding Black, Hispanic customers seeking mortgages
A New Jersey-based bank agreed to pay $13 million to settle allegations it engaged in “redlining” — a form of housing discrimination in which a lender intentionally deprives Blacks and Hispanics of loans. “Lakeland avoided serving the credit needs of borrowers in majority Black and Hispanic census...
The NJ congressional race to watch in November (Opinion)
New Jersey's 11th Congressional District is one to watch on Nov. 8, 2022. Covering parts of Morris, Passaic, Essex and Sussex counties, the district is in play this year. Incumbent Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is under fire for her strong support of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi in a political climate that is shifting toward Republican challengers.
A store with trendy, hard to find items is expanding in NJ
It's called Showcase. If you're looking for something hard to find because it's new and trendy, Showcase is your go-to store. It's hard to define other than trendy. It could be health and beauty items. Toys. Candy. Home goods. It could be anything. The common denominator is stuff that's new and trending.
33 arrested by Hudson County Sheriff’s Office during ‘Operation Fall Sweep’ for warrants
33 people were arrested by the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office during their “Operation Fall Sweep” for warrants, Sheriff Frank Schillari announced. “Taking these alleged criminals off of our streets ensures the safety of all of Hudson County’s residents and visitors, improving the quality of life in our communities,” Schillari said in a statement.
