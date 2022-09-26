If you stayed in place for Hurricane Ian, the Florida Division of Emergency Management is asking you fill out this stay in shelter survey. The shelter-in-place survey asks for some basic information such as the address where you are, how many people are with you, and if you have any pets or special needs. The main purpose of this survey is to gather information on the demographics of individuals that have made the decision to shelter in place.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO