Hurricane Ian Landfall Projection Much Farther South As Of The 11pm Tuesday Update
All of the Tampa Bay area will feel the impact of a massive hurricane, but where Hurricane Ian makes landfall plays a big part in terms on storm surge. As of the 11pm Tuesday advisory it looks like landfall could be much farther south than it was predicted just 24 hours ago. If it stays on the latest track it means less of a surge for Tampa Bay.
Wednesday Morning Hurricane Ian Update: Now a Category 4, Catastrophic Surge Expected For Southwest Florida
The strength of Hurricane Ian is frightening. It’s possible Ian could reach Category 5 status. Although the storm’s track still is south of Tampa Bay, this is still going to be a very brutal day in our area. Here are the latest observations from Denis Phillips and his team from ABC Action News along with other experts.
Safety Tips To Recover From A Hurricane
As Hurricane Ian passes through Tampa Bay, it’s important to remember safe ways to recover from a hurricane. After the worst is over, it still may be advised to stay in shelter as you are unaware of road conditions. If you have evacuated your home, it is best to stay in your shelter as you may not be able to access or have power at your house.
Show Us Your Hurricane Ian Photos
Hurricane Ian has had us in the Tampa Bay area on a rollercoaster ride since late last week. As the storm continues it’s trek across the state of Florida we want to see your photos. Do not put yourself in harm’s way for a photo. Please do it only...
Volunteers And Donations Needed For Hurricane Ian Relief
Hurricane Ian has passed through and many people in Tampa Bay woke up Thursday morning to minimal damage, some power outages, and debris. Unfortunately our friends South of us in Sarasota, Fort Myers, and Naples regions can’t say the same. Governor DeSantis and President Biden are urging those who can to volunteer to assist people with Hurricane Ian relief. Here are some quick ways you can help those affected.
Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida
As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
Stay In Shelter Survey For Those Who Bunkered Down For Ian At Home
If you stayed in place for Hurricane Ian, the Florida Division of Emergency Management is asking you fill out this stay in shelter survey. The shelter-in-place survey asks for some basic information such as the address where you are, how many people are with you, and if you have any pets or special needs. The main purpose of this survey is to gather information on the demographics of individuals that have made the decision to shelter in place.
Live Looks And Aftermath Of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian passed through south Florida Wednesday. Tampa Bay wakes up feeling very lucky with the way this storm shifted after seeing the devastating wreckage of south Florida. If you are able, please consider donating to the Red Cross Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Click here for more information. Tampa Bay...
