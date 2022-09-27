ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The Best Compression Socks To Wear For Walking And Working Out

By Tessa Flores
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M4YuM_0iBnduNW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N333X_0iBnduNW00 A pair of no-show running socks , a knee-high medical-level stocking , and a multipack of copper-infused compression socks . (Photo: Amazon)

Whether you’re an avid runner , a frequent customer at your local gym or a casual walker , you may be missing out on not-so-secret benefits that compression socks have to offer.

Dr. Michael Mazer , a podiatrist and associate of the American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons , told HuffPost that these particular benefits include increased stamina and less lower extremity discomfort post-exercise. He even mentioned studies that show a growing correlation between compression therapy and the world of professional sports .

“After a strenuous workout, high levels of waste products such as lactic acid can build up in the blood causing discomfort and diminished performance. Additionally the body, and muscles specifically, require oxygen-rich blood to circulate through the arteries and veins to help maintain peak performance,” Mazer said.

He explained that compression socks and stockings, which gently squeeze the legs and feet, help improve blood flow through the veins and reduce swelling. This is particularly beneficial during exercise because that pressure can “help clear waste products of exercise and assist your muscles’ natural ability to help pump blood through and back up against gravity to the heart.”

According to Dr. Holly Spohn-Gross , podiatrist and president of the California Podiatric Medical Association , compression can also play a central role in improving oxygen delivery to the muscles and reducing pain.

“Runners wear them for these reasons [as well as] weightlifters as they participate in short-burst exercises which also require better blood flow and oxygen delivery,” she said.

Mazer said that although we tend to develop various health conditions that can contribute to leg swelling as we age, older demographics are certainly not the only age group that can benefit from compression therapy.

“People who are constantly standing or walking on their feet for long hours for work or leisure can develop leg swelling from the rigors of their activities or even from gravity alone, regardless of age or health status,” he said.

Mazer also mentioned that aside from leg swelling, compression socks or stockings can be useful in treating a wide range of conditions including varicose veins and lymphedema and in preventing blood clots.

Spohn-Gross said that, when shopping around for socks, there are a few things you should keep in mind.

“The brand is not as important to me as the pressure,” she said. “Compression stockings range from 8 mmHg to 50 mmHg, with medical levels usually starting at 30 mmHg or greater.” (MmHg stands for millimeters of mercury, and is a unit of measure for pressure .)

Mazer said socks with increased levels of pressure tend to be used for more severe symptoms and, though your instinct might be to grab the strongest compression level possible, you should also take into consideration how comfortable and freely you’re able to move while wearing the socks.

If you’re interested in making compression socks your secret exercise weapon,  don’t miss the below list of options that include pairs at different compression levels, lengths, sizes and fabrics.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

How to Reduce the Visceral Fat Around Your Middle

Slide 1 of 6: A new study from the University of Oxford suggests every extra inch around your middle increases the risk of heart failure by 10%. "A larger waist measurement is often a sign that you have too much visceral fat, which sits around our internal organs and impairs the way our heart and blood vessels function," says James Leiper, associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation. "Heart failure is a chronic and incurable condition that worsens over time, so these findings underline the importance of managing your weight now. People who carry more weight around their middle have an increased risk of higher cholesterol, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. These risk factors are all closely linked with heart and circulatory diseases, which can then increase the risk of heart failure." Worried about your belly fat? Here are five scientifically-proven ways to fight visceral fat. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
FITNESS
msn.com

What Is the Best Belly Fat Burner Pill?

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The best belly fat burner helps you gain a flatter stomach and fitter physique by removing excess flab from your tummy through safe, effective ingredients. Learn why we recommend PhenQ as the best belly fat burner pill.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Socks#Compression#Mercury#Gravity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
cohaitungchi.com

Foods to help increase blood circulation: What to know

There are many different foods that may be beneficial in maintaining a healthy blood flow. They include red hot peppers, beets, garlic, nuts, certain fruits, and some fish. You are reading: Foods that increase the strength of blood | Foods to help increase blood circulation: What to know. Red hot...
NUTRITION
petpress.net

7 Tips on How to Teach Your Dog “No” That Are Effective

Teaching your dog the word “no” is an important part of training. It’s one of the first commands you should teach your dog, and it can be used to stop bad behaviors before they become a problem. In this blog post, we will discuss how to teach...
PETS
IFLScience

"Breath Training" Twice A Day Can Lower Blood Pressure, Study Finds

Do you go to the gym to strengthen your body? Well, you may be missing out on training some vital muscles – the ones involved in breathing. New research shows that training these muscles each day can reduce high blood pressure and promote heart health. The cardiovascular and respiratory...
WORKOUTS
aarp.org

5 Signs of Dehydration

As our bodies age, our sense of thirst may not be as obvious as it once was. Here are five signs of dehydration to watch for in yourself and loved ones.
HEALTH
Healthline

Can Ice Baths Help You Burn Body Fat? New Research Says Yes

A new study suggests that ice baths may help burn body fat. Cold water exposure also appears to protect against insulin resistance and diabetes. Other health benefits were less clear, however. Experts suggest starting slow and doing your homework before you begin. The authors of a new review published in...
FITNESS
Las Cruces Sun-News

What we carry inside is what guides us

When I'm with someone mean or aggressive, I try to think about the circumstances that might have led to their emotions. They may have stubbed their toe. They might have a sick child at home. Their mother may have died. Even though these things don't have anything to do with me, I might...
LAS CRUCES, NM
MedicalXpress

New insights into how feet work when people walk

Though most people are born with two feet, and use them throughout their lives, feet function in complex ways that are not completely understood by scientists. Researchers have many open questions and unproven assumptions about feet and the mechanisms that arose from our evolution as bipedal, upright walkers. Now, new research from Penn State's Department of Kinesiology challenges long-held beliefs about how feet evolved and function and may contain implications for shoe designers.
DANIEL DAVIS
HuffPost

HuffPost

161K+
Followers
9K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy