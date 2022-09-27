The Best Compression Socks To Wear For Walking And Working Out

Whether you’re an avid runner , a frequent customer at your local gym or a casual walker , you may be missing out on not-so-secret benefits that compression socks have to offer.

Dr. Michael Mazer , a podiatrist and associate of the American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons , told HuffPost that these particular benefits include increased stamina and less lower extremity discomfort post-exercise. He even mentioned studies that show a growing correlation between compression therapy and the world of professional sports .

“After a strenuous workout, high levels of waste products such as lactic acid can build up in the blood causing discomfort and diminished performance. Additionally the body, and muscles specifically, require oxygen-rich blood to circulate through the arteries and veins to help maintain peak performance,” Mazer said.

He explained that compression socks and stockings, which gently squeeze the legs and feet, help improve blood flow through the veins and reduce swelling. This is particularly beneficial during exercise because that pressure can “help clear waste products of exercise and assist your muscles’ natural ability to help pump blood through and back up against gravity to the heart.”

According to Dr. Holly Spohn-Gross , podiatrist and president of the California Podiatric Medical Association , compression can also play a central role in improving oxygen delivery to the muscles and reducing pain.

“Runners wear them for these reasons [as well as] weightlifters as they participate in short-burst exercises which also require better blood flow and oxygen delivery,” she said.

Mazer said that although we tend to develop various health conditions that can contribute to leg swelling as we age, older demographics are certainly not the only age group that can benefit from compression therapy.

“People who are constantly standing or walking on their feet for long hours for work or leisure can develop leg swelling from the rigors of their activities or even from gravity alone, regardless of age or health status,” he said.

Mazer also mentioned that aside from leg swelling, compression socks or stockings can be useful in treating a wide range of conditions including varicose veins and lymphedema and in preventing blood clots.

Spohn-Gross said that, when shopping around for socks, there are a few things you should keep in mind.

“The brand is not as important to me as the pressure,” she said. “Compression stockings range from 8 mmHg to 50 mmHg, with medical levels usually starting at 30 mmHg or greater.” (MmHg stands for millimeters of mercury, and is a unit of measure for pressure .)

Mazer said socks with increased levels of pressure tend to be used for more severe symptoms and, though your instinct might be to grab the strongest compression level possible, you should also take into consideration how comfortable and freely you’re able to move while wearing the socks.

If you’re interested in making compression socks your secret exercise weapon, don’t miss the below list of options that include pairs at different compression levels, lengths, sizes and fabrics.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.