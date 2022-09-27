ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, NY

Liberty resident threatens to kill man with metal knuckle knife

LIBERTY – A Village of Liberty man was released on his own recognizance as per the state’s bail reform laws after he allegedly threatened to kill another man with a metal knuckle knife during an argument in the area of North Main Street and Law Street in Liberty.
LIBERTY, NY
Middletown man arrested after striking State Police car on Palisades

STONY POINT – A Middletown man, whose car rammed into a State Police car on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Stony Point, has been charged with aggravated DWI Leandra’s Law and endangering the welfare of a child. Police said Donald Bolling, 44, had a three-year-old in his 2001...
STONY POINT, NY
Liberty, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Liberty, NY
Restaurant owner convicted of torching business for insurance

GOSHEN – An Orange County Court jury Monday convicted a Newburgh man of arson, conspiracy, reckless endangerment, insurance fraud and tax fraud for torching his Town of Newburgh restaurant. Zef Gjurashaj, 60, faces 25 years to life in prison on the arson conviction when sentenced in December in connection...
NEWBURGH, NY
Putnam Sheriff seeking witnesses to fatal crash in Putnam Valley

CARMEL – Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville and his department are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 23-year-old Mahopac resident Tuesday night. The crash occurred on September 27th just before 9 p.m. on Wood Street in Putnam Valley. McConville said his agency responded at 8:55 p.m....
PUTNAM VALLEY, NY
Orange County sheriff pay raise scaled back

GOSHEN – A proposed 2.7 percent per year pay raise for the position of Orange County sheriff has been cut in half by county legislators meeting in committee. The sheriff currently makes $167,769 per year. The four-year proposal, which would have seen the 2.7 percent annual raise, bringing the...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Retiring Republican Orange County sheriff ‘supports’ Democratic candidate

GOSHEN -This November’s race for Orange County sheriff pits Republican Paul Arteta against Democrat Bernie Rivers. Arteta had defeated current Undersheriff Ken Jones in a bitter GOP primary. Jones is the righthand man to the retiring sheriff, Republican Carl DuBois, but he is “supporting” Rivers partially because Jones didn’t...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Ulster woman identified as jumper from Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge

KINGSTON – A 58-year-old Ulster woman has been identified as the person who jumped to her death from the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge early Monday afternoon. State Police said Diane Jones jumped on the eastern side of the bridge just before 1 p.m. Her body was located and recovered by marine units on the Hudson River.
KINGSTON, NY
FOUND… One week since Middletown teen went missing

MIDDLETOWN – It has been one week since Amayalise Perez disappeared. The 14-year-old Middletown girl was last seen leaving her friend’s house on Hanford Street in the City of Middletown on last Tuesday, September 20. Amayalise is about five feet, two inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, and with...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Public Safety
Acting council chair seeking city resident to replace Salem

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Democrats on the Poughkeepsie Common Council are unable to come to a consensus regarding the appointment of a new chairperson for the council. The seat became vacant when Councilmember-At-Large when Sarah Salem resigned just hours after being convicted by a jury of misdemeanor DWI on September 20th.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Despite recent drought, Beacon has ample water supply

BEACON – Florida may be underwater as Hurricane Ian continues to hammer the Sunshine State, but during the recent summer drought in the Mid-Hudson Valley, one community had an ample supply of water. Mayor Lee Kyriacou said the City of Beacon is fortunate because it has several water sources.
BEACON, NY
Democrat blames Mayor Rolison for city’s fiscal stress

POUGHKEEPSIE – A report issued by New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli indicated that the City of Poughkeepsie was in “significant fiscal stress” at the end of the 2021 fiscal year. Poughkeepsie is the only municipality in the state with that designation. The report sparked a war of words between Mayor Rob Rolison’s senate campaign and his Democratic opponent Julie Shiroishi.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
HHS awards Ellenville Regional Hospital $1 million to fight opioid use

ELLENVILLE – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through its Health Resources and Services Administration, has awarded $1 million to Ellenville Regional Hospital to help it reduce the morbidity and mortality of rural residents from substance use disorder. “Our rural communities have been deeply impacted by the...
ELLENVILLE, NY
Highland access project starts next week

BARRYVILLE – A Delaware River fishing access along Route 97 between Barryville and the historic Roebling Bridge will be closed for construction starting October 3 and continuing into spring 2023. Route 97 itself will remain open while the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation access site – known...
HIGHLAND, NY
Orange County Democratic Party selects new chairman

TOWN OF WALLKILL – The Orange County Democratic Committee has a new chairman, Zak Constantine, at 22 years old, believed to be the youngest county political party leader in the state. He said this is a crucial time for the party and the nation. “The pressure is really on...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Kingstonian project weeks away from approval

KINGSTON – The Kingstonian development in Kingston is awaiting site plan and special use permit approvals from the city planning board, and those are expected at next month’s session. The Kingstonian is a mixed-use project in Uptown Kingston that includes 143 apartments, a 427-car garage, 32 hotel rooms,...
KINGSTON, NY

