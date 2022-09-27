ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Signs you had an emotionally abusive parent

Slide 1 of 32: The perspective of a child is colored by unconditional love and naïve acceptance of whatever their "normal" is. This can make it difficult to recognize emotional abuse until later in life. We're so impressionable as children that our parents' natural human flaws will inevitably impact us all in some way. Emotional abuse is different in its ability to leave us with long-term scars and trouble with relationships in adulthood.Let's take a look at some of the trademark behaviors of an emotionally abusive parent and how it affects the child as they mature. Click through the gallery to get started.You may also like: These foods will make you look younger.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Setting Limits With Your Addicted Child

Parents whose adult children misuse substances may find themselves with understandable fears in the face of being manipulated and overwhelmed. Rushing in to solve your adult child's problems for them creates and sustains a dynamic of unhealthy self-esteem and dependence. Learning to set reasonable boundaries and limits may feel initially...
KIDS
International Business Times

Stressed? It May Make You Focus On Your Partner's Negative Behaviors

Stress can affect how people behave in a relationship, but how does it impact the way individuals see their significant others? Stressful life experiences may make someone more attuned to their partner's negative behaviors, researchers have found. For their new study, published Monday in the journal Social Psychological and Personality...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thebiochronicle.com

How to Relieve Anxiety in Your Dog

Anxiety can keep your dog from enjoying life and even be stressful to you as the owner. Anxiety happens for many reasons, including noises and stress in your dog’s environment. If your dog is suffering from anxiety problems, here are some steps for you to take to relieve your...
PETS
Santa Clarita Radio

Senior Mental Health: Why It’s Important And How To Improve It

Over the past few years, mental health and wellbeing has become a more important topic within society, and the mental wellbeing of senior members of our community has become something that we are giving more thought and consideration to. Most of us want our older relatives to be as happy and as healthy as possible; nobody likes seeing their parents, grandparents or other beloved family members experiencing depression, anxiety, or other mental health problems. While mental health is very personal to each individual, some things that can often be helpful for seniors include:
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Pediatricians offer latest advice on controlling head lice in kids

Head lice are ubiquitous still, so there's a good chance your son or daughter could develop an infestation. Now, the nation's leading pediatrics group is issuing new guidelines to help schools and families cope. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is emphasizing education to reduce stigma and manage infestations. The...
KIDS
BBC

Autism: Family's four-year fight to get autistic son home

The mother of an autistic man who spent four "horrendous" years in a mental health unit has spoken of her joy after he was released. Delays in finding a suitable residence for Christine's son Elliot meant he had to stay in hospital. The family had asked for temporary NHS help...
RELATIONSHIPS
Vox

The sleep advice no one tells you

If you’ve ever had a terrible, or even middling, night’s slumber — which studies and surveys suggest is a fair number of people — you’re well aware of the effects of poor sleep. Aside from the sluggishness and lethargy, lack of sufficient shut-eye can blunt thinking and reaction time and negatively impacts judgment. Long-term sleep deprivation has been linked with higher likelihoods of depressive moods, anxiety, diabetes, and obesity.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Why is my anxiety so bad?

Anxiety is a common sensation that many people experience. Different sources can contribute to anxiety and cause the feelings to worsen. Anxious triggers can vary from person to person. Anxiety can lead to feelings of nervousness, apprehension, and worry. It can also cause physical symptoms, such as shallow breathing, sweating,...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Applying Self-Acceptance When You’re Spinning Out of Control

Self-acceptance is correlated with increased physical health and well-being, greater resilience, and lower rates of anxiety and depression. Individuals are reluctant to cultivate self-acceptance for fear of complacency, mediocrity, and a lack of motivation to change and grow. To effectively cultivate self-acceptance, we need to be consciously aware of and...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

What's Happened to Emotional Resilience?

Many children lack resilience and feel overwhelmed by life for a variety of reasons. Our culture may condition people to believe that they shouldn’t have to struggle. Difficulty and discomfort can build resilience and character. My friend Jane was lamenting the fact that her 10-year-old daughter would be coming...
MENTAL HEALTH

