Durham, NC

Duke legend set to be on ESPN much more often

By Matt Giles
 2 days ago

On Monday, ESPN announced via tweet that it signed Duke basketball alum JJ Redick to a multi-year extension. Plus, the network noted that the 38-year-old now has an expanded role, including as a regular analyst for NBA games and the draft while routinely appearing on First Take, Get Up, and SportsCenter.

News of Redick's extension and increased workload should come as no surprise.

After all, the famed sharpshooter has improved his likability in recent years, despite once embracing his reputation as one of the most hated college players of all time by opposing fanbases. At ESPN, he's served as a straight-shooter, entertaining folks by calling out the absurdity of hot takes from colleagues, particularly Stephen A. Smith.

Here's one example:

Redick, still the all-time leading scorer for the Blue Devils with 2,769 points across his decorated four-year college career, retired from playing basketball in September 2021, following 15 seasons in the NBA.

The former No. 11 overall draft pick, who averaged 12.8 points and made 41.5 percent of his 3-point attempts as a pro, has also been the host of "The Old Man and the Three" podcast since August 2020.

He debuted as an analyst for ESPN during the 2020-21 NBA season.

Along with four-year Duke basketball teammate Shelden Williams, JJ Redick remains the most recent player to have his number retired by the program.

Although Redick and Williams never won an NCAA Tournament title with the Blue Devils, they reached the Final Four in 2004 as sophomores and cut down nets at the ACC Tournament three times.

In the NBA, Redick's teams reached the playoffs in each of his first 13 seasons, giving him the longest active streak in this regard before his New Orleans Pelicans fell short of a postseason berth in 2020.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

