Was it that bad?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to doCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Offensive Woes Return for ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Drivers on James A. Reed Road may not know it's named after the 32nd mayor of Kansas City and former U.S. SenatorCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City was second to New York City in manufacturing garments for the U.S. after World War IICJ CoombsKansas City, MO
kshb.com
Beautiful fall weather continues in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. The dry and sunny weather continues through next week. Temperatures warm up a little going into the weekend, highs approach 80°. Overnight lows remain cool and refreshing the next 10 days. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Thursday: Mostly sunny and beautiful after such a cool...
KMBC.com
KC set for its coolest temperatures since May
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC’s coolest temperatures since May arrive Wednesday night. The rest of the week will be sunny with warm days and cool nights. KC’s coolest temperatures since May arrive Wednesday night. The rest of the week will be sunny with warm days and cool...
kshb.com
Kansas City's incredible weather will continue
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Tonight: Clear and crisp. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Low: 44°. Thursday: Mostly sunny and warming up after such a cool start. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. High: 72°. Friday: Sunny and warmer with light winds. Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph. Low: 49° High: 76°
kshb.com
Weather Blog - Kansas City stays dry while Florida goes under water
There is extensive devastating damage from Hurricane Ian that blasted into the southwest coast of Florida. The hurricane has weakened into Tropical Storm Ian, an incredible rapid weakening of a hurricane overnight. It is now tracking off the Florida coast and will turn into South Carolina, where it will make...
KCTV 5
FORECAST: A cold start to Wednesday morning
Kansas City is going to get a beautiful stretch of fall weather for the next few days! On Wednesday morning, many will start the day with much cooler temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. By Wednesday afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies and high temperatures near 69 degrees. The chance for rain remains very low over the next week. Stay connected with the Storm Track 5 Weather Team via our apps.
Kansas City natives in Florida feeling wrath of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian's heavy rainfall and strong sustained winds crashed into Florida, threatening some native Kansas Citians, among other homeowners.
townandtourist.com
30 BEST Restaurants in Kansas City (In Both Missouri and Kansas!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Kansas City is famous for its barbeque, and there are many fantastic barbeque restaurants to choose from. The city is also home to an array of different cuisines and restaurants.
It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to do
Starlight Theatre (stage), Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, philanthropist Thomas H. Swope donated 1,334 acres of land to Kansas City. It was named Swope Park and is the largest park in the city. In the years that followed, the Kansas City Zoo was developed as well as the oldest public golf course in Kansas City.
kshb.com
Chiefs fans make alternate plans ahead of Hurricane Ian
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Category 3 Hurricane Ian is headed for Florida’s western coast, putting the Chief’s Sunday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in jeopardy. Fans in the Kansas City area with plans to travel to the sunshine state are debating weathering the storm, with the safety of Floridians top of mind.
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Here are just some of the events going on around Kansas City this weekend, Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.
One Kansas City-area town among top 50 best suburbs to live in
Smithville ranked No. 39 on SmartAsset's list of best suburbs to live in. Lenexa, Belton and Blue Springs were also in the top 200.
Dozens of cars busted, broken into at Raytown apartments
Dozens of drivers woke up to a surprise at the Flats at Wildwood Apartments in Raytown, Missouri.
Chiefs broadcaster Art Hains diagnosed with West Nile Virus
Doctors diagnosed Kansas City Chiefs broadcaster Art Hains with West Nile Virus and plan to transfer him to a Kansas City-area hospital.
Need a ski chair? Snow Creek in Weston hosting online auctions for resort items
Snow Creek Resort in Weston, Missouri will be hosting two online auctions next month for 45 Jayhawk and Snowme Triple ski chairs.
Kansas City employs houseless people to ‘Clean Up KC’
Kansas City has launched a new $300,000 one-year pilot program, hiring houseless people to “Clean Up KC.”
kcur.org
Google Fiber's impact on Kansas City 10 years later
KC Digital Drive was founded in 2012 by the City of Kansas City, Missouri, and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, to address the digital equity issues revealed when Google Fiber launched in Kansas City and to mitigate the gaps in adapting to emerging technologies in the bi-state region.
How to upgrade Arrowhead Stadium for World Cup, no cost to taxpayers
There's been much ado about temporary changes to Arrowhead Stadium for the 2026 World Cup — but little in the way of specifics shared.
Why Hurricane Ian could impact food prices for months
Hurricane Ian could hit fertilizer plants in Florida, causing food prices to go even higher for months as farmers try to access supplies.
KCTV 5
See a line of lights in the sky? Those were the Starlink satellites
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- If you see a line of lights in the air, don’t fear: It’s the latest Starlink satellite launch. Over 50 satellites to help increase Internet connectivity were launched on Sept. 24. Another launch could happen on Sept. 30. You can track the satellites...
fox4kc.com
Rock Out To KC’s Best Tribute Bands At Merriam Drive Live!
