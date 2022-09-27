Kansas City is going to get a beautiful stretch of fall weather for the next few days! On Wednesday morning, many will start the day with much cooler temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. By Wednesday afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies and high temperatures near 69 degrees. The chance for rain remains very low over the next week. Stay connected with the Storm Track 5 Weather Team via our apps.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO