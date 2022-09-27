Read full article on original website
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Devils 4-1
Nikita Soshnikov snipes and William Dufour debuts in loss to Devils. A different lineup yielded the same result on Tuesday night, as the New York Islanders dropped a preseason contest 4-1 to the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. Nikita Soshnikov opened the scoring for the Islanders in the first...
NHL
Devils Take First Game of Home-and-Home vs. Rangers | GAME STORY
Wood, Hamilton, Bastian, Tatar and Haula all score in victory as Devils move to 3-0 in preseason play. It's not how you start, it's how you finish. And thankfully so for the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. After conceding the first goal of the game to the Rangers, a...
Sabres player Tage Thompson buys Jack Eichel's Waterfront Village townhouse
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel has sold his Waterfront Village townhouse to a current member of the team for $1.05 million. Sabres center Tage Thompson, and his wife, Rachel, paid $1,050,000 for Eichel’s 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom townhome at 29 Ojibwa Circle, according to Sept. 27 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Back to work against Devils, PK units, Alexis Lafreniere, and more
The New York Rangers had the day off on Wednesday after splitting back to back exhibition games (technically 1-0-1). In the club’s first preseason game on Monday, they easily took down the New York Islanders by a 4-1 score. Jimmy Vesey, Chris Kreider, K’Andre Miller, and Zac Jones were the goal scorers with Brennan Othmann notching two assists. Igor Shesterkin and Dylan Garand combined for the win.
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Kravtsov Offered Important Opportunity in Preseason
At this late stage of training camp, the New York Rangers have several line configurations taking shape. For now, winger Vitali Kravtsov is slotted in on the second line next to fellow Russian Artemi Panarin and centered by Vincent Trocheck. This is a golden opportunity for the young forward – who has yet to stay with the team – to make a real contribution.
NHL
Devils Face Rangers at the Garden | PREVIEW
New Jersey continues its preseason trek with a visit to MSG. The Devils look to remain undefeated in the preseason with their third game taking place against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST. You can watch the game on MSG or listen...
NHL
Rangers had tumultuous first training camp in 1926
Smythe put together strong team, was 'shattered' to be replaced by Patrick. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week, with NHL training camps underway, Fischler looks back 96 years...
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Isles Down to Two Groups at Training Camp
Otto Koivula joins on-ice skates as the Isles go down to two groups. After a day off, the New York Islanders returned to the ice for training camp Thursday. The team changed the practice groups, going from three to two, with 15 players heading to Bridgeport training camp, while one player was sent to junior. The Islanders also started practicing special teams for the first time this camp.
NHL
Blue Jackets down Sabres in preseason action
Bemstrom, Marchenko, Voracek, Meyer score in victory at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets earned a 4-1 win Wednesday night against the Buffalo Sabres at Nationwide Arena in preseason action. Game in a Paragraph. In the team's third preseason game of eight, Columbus came out hot and led by two after...
NHL
Sandin signs two-year contract with Maple Leafs
Defenseman was restricted free agent, will make $1.4 million per season. Rasmus Sandin signed a two-year, $2.8 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $1.4 million. The 22-year-old defenseman was a restricted free agent and did not attend Maple Leafs training...
NHL
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Rangers
BOSTON - For the first time in almost five months, hockey will be played on Causeway Street as the Bruins return to TD Garden on Tuesday night for their preseason home opener against the New York Rangers. Several Black & Gold veterans will make their exhibition debuts, including Charlie Coyle,...
NHL
Sept. 28: NHL Preseason Roundup
Kadri has assist in Flames debut; Zegras injured for Ducks. Nazem Kadri had an assist in his debut for the Calgary Flames, a 4-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Wednesday. Kadri signed a seven-year, $49 million contract ($7 million average annual value) with Calgary...
NHL
RECAP: Red Wings open 2022-23 preseason with 6-2 victory over Penguins
PITTSBURGH -- The Derek Lalonde era is officially underway for the Detroit Red Wings, who opened their 2022-23 preseason schedule with a 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena. Dominik Kubalik scored twice - once on the power play, once shorthanded - while Filip...
NHL
Caps Continue Preseason in Philly
Washington takes to the road on Wednesday night for the first of three straight preseason road tilts, against the Flyers in Philadelphia. The Caps opened up their exhibition six-pack on Sunday afternoon with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres at Capital One Arena. Following Sunday's game with the...
