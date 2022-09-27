Otto Koivula joins on-ice skates as the Isles go down to two groups. After a day off, the New York Islanders returned to the ice for training camp Thursday. The team changed the practice groups, going from three to two, with 15 players heading to Bridgeport training camp, while one player was sent to junior. The Islanders also started practicing special teams for the first time this camp.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO