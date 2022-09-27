DENVER — The Avalanche lost to the Minnesota Wild 5-2 Tuesday in a preseason game at Ball Arena. Welcome back, Sam Girard. The Avs’ defenseman made his first game appearance Tuesday since being knocked out of the playoffs with a broken sternum in the St. Louis series. Girard joined Brad Hunt on the team’s top defensive pairing against Minnesota, and over 22:49 of ice time, Girard looked the part of a strong and fluid skater. Avs’ coach Jared Bednar said before the game: “I wouldn’t play him tonight if he wasn’t ready. It’s just getting back and starting to take some contact from opponents instead of your own teammates. He’s been doing everything in training camp with no complications.” Expect Girard to play extended preseason minutes to get his game feel back after a prolonged absence.

