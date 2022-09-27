Read full article on original website
3 takeaways from Avalanche preseason loss to Wild; Girard returns, Jost explosion, Nichushkin update
DENVER — The Avalanche lost to the Minnesota Wild 5-2 Tuesday in a preseason game at Ball Arena. Welcome back, Sam Girard. The Avs’ defenseman made his first game appearance Tuesday since being knocked out of the playoffs with a broken sternum in the St. Louis series. Girard joined Brad Hunt on the team’s top defensive pairing against Minnesota, and over 22:49 of ice time, Girard looked the part of a strong and fluid skater. Avs’ coach Jared Bednar said before the game: “I wouldn’t play him tonight if he wasn’t ready. It’s just getting back and starting to take some contact from opponents instead of your own teammates. He’s been doing everything in training camp with no complications.” Expect Girard to play extended preseason minutes to get his game feel back after a prolonged absence.
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Back to work against Devils, PK units, Alexis Lafreniere, and more
The New York Rangers had the day off on Wednesday after splitting back to back exhibition games (technically 1-0-1). In the club’s first preseason game on Monday, they easily took down the New York Islanders by a 4-1 score. Jimmy Vesey, Chris Kreider, K’Andre Miller, and Zac Jones were the goal scorers with Brennan Othmann notching two assists. Igor Shesterkin and Dylan Garand combined for the win.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks – 9/27/2022
The St. Louis Blues are off to a hot start in the 2022-23 preseason. After defeating the Dallas Stars last night, 4-0, the team is now 2-0. Tonight, they’ll be traveling northeast to the United Center to face-off against the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 PM. The team has a...
NHL
Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, September 28, the following roster transactions:. Joey Abate, Samuel Asselin, Francois Brassard, Justin Brazeau, Brandon Bussi, Josiah Didier, J.D. Greenway, Curtis Hall, Georgii Merkulov, Luke Toporowski, Eduards Tralmaks, Alex-Olivier Voyer, and Jacob Wilson will report to Providence Bruins Training Camp.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Columbus continues preseason with game at St. Louis
Blue Jackets look to keep win streak going against the Blues. Fresh off a win Wednesday night in Nationwide Arena, the Blue Jackets continue the preseason Thursday night with an 8 p.m. (ET) game at St. Louis. The game -- the fourth of eight preseason contests for the team --...
Adam Erne scores twice in Detroit Red Wings' 4-2 exhibition loss to Chicago Blackhawks
The Detroit Red Wings had their first look at some of their new players and hopeful prospects. The younger set on display Wednesday in an exhibition match against the Chicago Blackhawks included Simon Edvinsson and Elmer Soderblom; the new-look veterans included David Perron and Ben Chiarot. The Wings got a...
Biro nets two for Sabres in win over Flyers
The Sabres opened the home portion of their preseason schedule Tuesday night at KeyBank Center against the Philadelphia Flyers. Brandon Biro ended up scoring both goals for Buffalo in the 2-1 victory. Jonathan Koziol has a complete game recap:
NHL
Flyers Announce 'Hockey & Hounds' With Head Coach John Tortorella
The new segment on 97.5 The Fanatic will be a weekly discussion about both Flyers and Coach Tortorella's passion for animal welfare. PHILADELPHIA (September 28, 2022) - Today, the Philadelphia Flyers and 97.5 The Fanatic announced the premiere of its newest segment with Flyers Head Coach John Tortorella. Every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., Coach Tortorella will join hosts Tyrone Johnson, Ricky Bottalico, and Hunter Brody to discuss Flyers hockey as well as Tortorella's passion for animal welfare. In partnership with Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) and The Pennsylvania SPCA (PSPCA), the segment will also bring attention and awareness to local animals who are looking for a forever home.
