CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/29 Thursday morning forecast

Forecast: Today will be sunny with some high clouds. It will be a little cooler, too, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and chilly again with 50s in the city and 40s and 30s across our northwest suburbs. As for tomorrow, clouds will be on the increase, but it should stay dry. It will remain cool with highs in the 60s Looking Ahead: There's better agreement this morning that the remnants of Ian will spread into our area this weekend. The likelihood at this point is that showers/rain overspread parts of the area as early as late tomorrow night and linger through at least Saturday morning. However, it's still questionable how much rainfall we'll get. Low end amounts are around .5" in the city; high end amounts are closer to 4". Now, there's better agreement among the models that we'll end up with .5-1.5" around here, but obviously it's hard to ignore a 4" rainfall projection. And we could actually use the rain, but too much over a short period of time could cause some issues.
The Weather Channel

Late Fall, Early Winter Could Be Warmer Than Average For Much Of The U.S.

October-December is forecast to be warmer than average in much of the western and central U.S. The East will see temperatures that are close to what's typical for the three-month period. F​all officially begins Thursday, but for many in the U.S., this transition season into the start of winter could...
Primetimer

WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
Lootpress

Look Out! Experts Expect a Pest-Packed Winter Due to Looming Bitter Cold Temps

FAIRFAX, VA (LOOTPRESS) – The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) today released its bi-annual Bug Barometer® forecast, a seasonal projection of the pest pressure and activity Americans can expect to see in their respective regions of the country based on weather patterns, long-term forecasts and pest biological behaviors. According to the group’s entomology team, a mild, dry summer season could cause increased pest activity throughout much of the U.S. as forecasts show looming predictions for below-average temperatures and increased snow this winter.
Time Out Global

Winter is coming: temperatures are set to plunge to -2C next week

Long gone are the balmy summer days as we head into winter (this year, it seems we’re skipping autumn). And next week you should prepare for freezing weather as the Met Office has warned that temperatures could plunge to -2C. You might have already started feeling the cold as...
WOWT

Power outage affects north central Omaha residents

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A power outage has impacted more than 1,000 people, according to OPPD. OPPD says a power outage began at 12:52 p.m. and has affected 1,121 customers in north central Omaha. The outage is roughly from 88th to 108th Streets, and Bedford Avenue to Hamilton Street. OPPD...
OMAHA, NE
Narcity

BC's Month-By-Month Winter Weather Forecast Was Revealed & Here's When To Expect Snow

B.C.'s weather forecast for this winter dropped and the month-by-month prediction shows just when British Columbians can expect snow to hit the province. Vancouver's weather forecast usually looks pretty rainy throughout the winter, but this year will see above-normal snowfall in the southern parts of the province, according to the forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac.
AccuWeather

AccuWeather's 2022-2023 US winter forecast

Winter is fast approaching, but AccuWeather meteorologists say that it will shape up much differently than last winter in part due to a volcano that erupted on the other side of the globe. From the abundance of acorns in the fall to the bushiness of squirrel tails, there are many...
WCPO

Picture perfect Bengals forecast

We'll see a nice boost in temperatures today as highs return to the upper 60s and it will be a noticeable difference. As for our sky, it's mostly sunny this morning and completely clears out for this evening. There is no doubt about it, the Bengals game will be clear, dry and cool. At kickoff, the temperature will only be at 61 degrees.
CINCINNATI, OH

