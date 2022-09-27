Read full article on original website
Related
A former bodyguard for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shares what his job was like and the biggest misconceptions about protecting celebrities
Mark "Billy" Billingham was a bodyguard for years for stars like Angelina Jolie and Russell Crowe. He says the work is less about looking intimidating and more about reading your client. He often used decoys to weed out security detail who would rat to paparazzi. Mark "Billy" Billingham has been...
TVOvermind
Tom Cruise’s Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger
Tom Cruise’s girlfriends have a particularly common trait. They continue to get younger as he gets older. While some may call these newer, younger girlfriends gold diggers or other unflattering names, we have to point out the obvious. Tom Cruise hasn’t aged in about 40 years. He may be in his 60s now (he was born July 3, 1962), but he still looks like a man much younger. Therefore, we aren’t inclined to call his younger lady friends gold diggers. Now, if they were dating the late Hugh Hefner, well, then we’d have a different opinion. Tom Cruise’s girlfriends might be attracted to his confidence, handsome outward appearance, personality, or talent. We don’t know, but we do know that Tom Cruise’s girlfriends are getting younger. Let’s talk about the women in his life.
msn.com
Demián Bichir isn't just lucky. Even Brad Pitt and George Clooney can't do what he can
Demián Bichir firmly believes that being a good parent means doing whatever it takes to protect your child, setting a good example and never, ever breaking the rules. The veteran Mexican actor shares that philosophy with Carlos Galindo, the undocumented immigrant he played in 2011's "A Better Life." His wrenching portrayal of the hardworking gardener struggling to make life better for himself and his defiant teenage son earned him an Oscar nomination for lead actor while also introducing him to American audiences.
Madonna Admits Her Marriages to Guy Ritchie and Sean Penn Weren't the "Best Idea"
Watch: Madonna Reveals Sex Obsession & Marriage Regrets. Madonna has some regrets. The "Vogue" singer recently shared a video of herself on YouTube featuring herself answering 50 questions from fans about her new album, Finally Enough Love, as well as her life and career. And when asked about a decision she now feels wasn't the best idea, Madonna didn't hesitate to respond.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sylvester Stallone Posts Photo Holding Hands with Estranged Wife amid Divorce: 'Wonderful...'
Sylvester Stallone took a walk down memory lane on Instagram Monday, sharing a throwback photo of himself holding hands with his estranged wife, Jennifer Flavin, a month after she filed for divorce from the actor. In addition to the photo of the pair, Stallone, 76, shared an old family photo...
Chris Rock: Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister calls comedian’s joke about murder ‘horrible’ and ‘distasteful’
Chris Rock has been criticised by Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister, Tanya Brown, for joking about the murder of her sibling in relation to his altercation with Will Smith at the Oscars earlier this year.During the Phoenix, Arizona, leg of his stand-up tour over the weekend, Rock revealed that the Academy had approached him to host the Oscars next year, an offer he declined. The Academy declined to comment when approached by The Independent.Rock told his audience that returning to the awards ceremony would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant”.Brown Simpson was murdered after...
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Walk Hand-in-Hand During NYC Outing
Watch: Why Zoe Kravitz Was "Drawn" to BF Channing Tatum. Zoë Kravitz was spotted holding hands with boyfriend Channing Tatum during a stroll in New York City on Sept. 18. Taking advantage of the sunny day, the Batman actress kept her look cool and casual by wearing a black sleeveless top, brown wide-leg pants and Adidas Samba sneakers. She accessorized with a black ballcap and shades. Meanwhile, the Magic Mike tar sported a blue T-shirt under a black button-down, as well as rust-colored jeans, brown sneakers and sunglasses.
Sylvester Stallone & Wife Jennifer Flavin Have Called Off Their Divorce: 'They Worked Out Their Differences'
That was quick! Just one month after Jennifer Flavin filed to divorce her husband of 25 years, Sylvester Stallone, the pair have made amends. "They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences," the actor's rep stated. "They are both extremely happy."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cameron Diaz Shared How Her Friendship With Jamie Foxx Played a Role in Her Return to Acting
Cameron Diaz is officially returning to acting after an eight-year retirement, and it looks like we have Jamie Foxx to thank for the unexpected turn of events. Appearing as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Hollywood icon shared how her acting experience and friendship with Jamie Foxx were integral to her return to the silver screen. Diaz shared, “I’ve also made two movies with Jamie, which is amazing… The last movie I made was Annie with Jamie, and so the first movie back is this film with Jamie. So, it’s amazing. He’s so great, he’s so easy, he’s so professional, he’s so talented, and just being able to work with him, it will be so much fun.”
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.・
‘Diff’rent Strokes’ star Todd Bridges weds Bettijo B. Hirschi at Beverly Hills mansion
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Todd Bridges, best known for his role as Willis on the 1970s and ‘80s sitcom “Diff’rent Strokes,” is a married man again. According to People magazine, the 57-year-old actor wed designer Bettijo B. Hirschi last week in Beverly Hills, California. The ceremony, first reported by TMZ, took place at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and a reception followed at Il Cielo restaurant.
Zac Efron Was One Of The Many Celebrities Who Left Hollywood During The Pandemic. Now He's Living Out Of A Van?
Zac Efron made the same transition that other actors made during the pandemic in leaving the United States for Australia. After selling his Los Angeles property, he made the move in 2021 to the beachy haven of Byron Bay. Now it seems like the High School Musical actor is spending his days now living out of a van.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jodie Turner-Smith Reveals Which Joshua Jackson Movies Give Her 'Warm, Fuzzy Feelings'
Smith even admits to "randomly wearing" shirts that sport the Dawson's Creek alum's teen idol face Jodie Turner-Smith is husband Joshua Jackson's biggest fan. Speaking with PEOPLE about their partnership with Motorola and its #TheCallThatStartedItAll campaign, the British actress-model, 36, confesses to being a fan of Jackson's long before they entered each other's lives. "I have a lot of warm, fuzzy feelings about The Skulls," she tells PEOPLE, citing his 2000 thriller while seated next to Jackson, 44. Smith even admits to "randomly wearing" shirts that sport the Dawson's Creek alum's...
Popculture
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin's Marriage Takes Another Wild Turn Amid Divorce Filing
Sylvester Stallone has plenty of experience with career comebacks, but now he's experiencing a marriage comeback. Stallone, 76, and Jennifer Flavin have reconciled, just over a month after Flavin filed for divorce. Flavin, 54, is "much happier" today since the two decided to give their 25-year marriage another try, a source told PEOPLE Monday.
Awful Announcing
Matthew McConaughey soccer movie ‘Dallas Sting’ scrapped over ‘disturbing allegations’
A few months back it was announced that Matthew McConaughey would portray soccer coach Bill Kinder in “Dallas Sting,” the true story of a high school girls’ soccer team that traveled to China and defeated some of the best teams in the world. Just six weeks before production was set to start, however, the film has been scrapped over “disturbing allegations.”
Celebrity Stepparents: Jada Pinkett Smith, LeAnn Rimes, Kurt Russell and More
Stepping up! Heather Rae Young, Jada Pinkett Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow and more stars have spoken fondly of their stepparenting roles over the years. “Blended families are NEVER easy … but we CHOOSE them,” the Red Table Talk host shared via Instagram in 2014. “When I married [husband] Will [Smith], I knew [his son] Trey was part of the package. Period! If I didn’t want that, I needed to marry someone else.”
International Business Times
'Nick Cannon Is Not My Sugar Daddy': Bre Tiesi Fires Back At IG User
Bre Tiesi fired back at an Instagram user who suggested she get a night nurse for her baby and have Nick Cannon pay for it. In a now-defunct Instagram story, Tiesi warned her followers against giving her unsolicited advice or making suggestions about the father of her child, saying Cannon is not her "sugar daddy."
There's a Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Movie Coming: Here's Your First Look
Watch: 4 NEW Bombshells From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Unsealed Court Docs. Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's legal battle is headed to the small screen. Nearly four months after the jury came to a verdict in the Pirates of the Caribbean star's defamation trial against the Aquaman actress, Tubi released the trailer for the upcoming Sara Lohman-directed movie, Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial.
Sylvester Stallone & Estranged Wife Jennifer Flavin Did Not Sign Prenup, $400 Million Up For Grabs
As Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are in the throes of their divorce, it was reported that $400 million is up for grabs given they do not have a prenup. The former flames, who called it quits after 25 years of marriage, agreed to settle their divorce in private, with the two filing new documents informing the judge that they would like to work out the terms of their agreement outside of court.
Comments / 0