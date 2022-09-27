IBMA’s World of Bluegrass in Raleigh moves indoors. Your guide to music and more

IBMA Bluegrass Live is hitting stages this week, but with a major change to plans, thanks to Hurricane Ian.

Organizers with the International Bluegrass Music Association announced Tuesday that the highly anticipated festival will be moving indoors.

Typically a combination street festival and concert extravaganza, this annual celebration event draws bluegrass fans, musicians, producers and industry professionals from around the country.

The Main Stage performances planned for Red Hat Amphitheater are moving to Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, according to Judy McDonough, an IBMA spokesperson.

All scheduled performances at the five free Street Stages and all the scheduled vendors — which were expected to be outdoors along Fayetteville Street — are moving to the Raleigh Convention Center.

This will be the second time in the event’s history in Raleigh that the festival has been forced to change venues. In 2015, during Hurricane Joaquin, everything moved inside the Raleigh Convention Center.

IBMA’s World of Bluegrass starts Sept. 27 and continues through Oct. 1. The event — with its conference, awards show, concerts and free Bluegrass Live! music festival — is one of the biggest in Raleigh and routinely draws thousands of people to the area.

Despite the change in plans, Pat Morris, executive director of the International Bluegrass Music Association, is thrilled to be back in Raleigh for the 10th year. He said Raleigh has become a repeat destination for the Bluegrass Festival for its rich history with the genre and the city’s accessibility and walkability.

“I think Raleigh was visionary in how they designed things,” Morris told The News & Observer.

Bluegrass music fans and spectators pack Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 for the IBMA Bluegrass Live! festival. Scott Sharpe/ssharpe@newsobserver.com

Morris said the event was scheduled to happen rain or shine, “but we always hope for the shine.”

Up to 7 inches of rain could hit the Triangle this weekend, The News & Observer previously reported. The rain is likely to begin on Thursday night, hours before the street festival and outdoor concerts are slated to begin.

Since IBMA moved its annual week of events to Raleigh, attendance continued to climb before the pandemic. In 2019, over 218,000 people came to Raleigh, generating $18.65 million in total direct economic impact, according to the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau. The amount doesn’t include spending by locals.

Last year’s festival saw a drop in attendance in its return to in-person concerts and events as the area began to emerge from the pandemic. Events drew over 101,000 people and generated over $5.7 million , the visitors bureau reported. There was a vaccine requirement for some events, including the conference, ticketed concerts and the awards show.

The festival will be held in Raleigh through 2024 after IBMA and the City of Raleigh extended their contract , The N&O reported.

Emery Warner, 3, wears hearing protection as the Chatham Rabbits perform outside the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts during the IBMA World of Bluegrass festival in downtown Raleigh Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

IBMA events

IBMA’s Business Conference, an annual gathering of music industry professionals working with and for bluegrass musicians, kicks off the week. This indoor event begins on Tuesday at the Raleigh Convention Center with speaker sessions and a focus on professional development.

Tuesday also marks the start of IBMA’s Bluegrass Ramble . This three-night concert series opens the stage to lesser known performers looking to burst into the scene. Shows are held at venues including the Raleigh Convention Center, Jimmy V’s, the Lincoln Theatre, the Pour House and the Vintage Church.

Tickets are required in the form of a single-day pass or a full-week pass.

“It’s a great opportunity to see a whole variety of music from our showcase bands,” Morris said.

The Infamous Stringdusters warm up before performing at, and hosting the 32nd Annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday night, Sept. 30, 2021. Scott Sharpe/ssharpe@newsobserver.com

On Thursday, Morris and his team are preparing for the “biggest night in bluegrass” at the IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards . Musicians and industry leaders will be honored for their contributions to the artform.

“It’s one of the seminal events in the industry,” Morris said.

The ticketed show is held at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Billy Strings, Del McCoury Band, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Sister Sadie and Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway are nominated for the coveted Entertainer of the Year Award. All but Strings will perform at the awards show.

The awards show includes inducting influential bluegrass artists into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame. This year, that includes instrumentalist/vocalist Norman Blake; on-air personality and recording artist Paul “Moon” Mullins; and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Peter Rowan.

Del McCoury celebrates after sharing the Vocalist of the Year award at the 32nd Annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday night, Sept. 30, 2021. Scott Sharpe/ssharpe@newsobserver.com

Friday and Saturday is Bluegrass Live! , where attendees can listen to live performances at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium from some of bluegrass’s biggest names. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, The Jerry Douglas Band, Sierra Hull and The Infamous Stringdusters are all set to headline shows this weekend. Shows at Red Hat begin at 5 p.m. each night.

“It’s very balanced music,” Morris said.

Bluegrass Live! also features an arts market, kids activities, beer garden and an array of vendors selling arts, crafts, food and more. All of these activities will be available inside the Raleigh Convention Center this weekend.

Free shows begin at 12 noon and run through 11 p.m.

The festival is free to the public, though tickets are recommended for shows at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium to guarantee seats. Reserved seating is $50 per night. Tickets bought for Red Hat Amphitheater will be honored at the new venue.

“We try to have a great variety, different styles,” Morris said. “A great diversity of bands and sounds.”

Morris said he is particularly excited to welcome a new generation of fans to the bluegrass scene.

“We get new fans every year,” Morris said. “Everybody’s a part of it and everyone’s welcome.”

Raleigh Memorial Auditorium SHOW SCHEDULE (Note venue change)

Here is the schedule for shows at the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Show times subject to change. These shows were scheduled for Red Hat Amphitheater.

For a complete schedule of music, go to worldofbluegrass.org/festival .

Friday, Sept 30

5 p.m. Twisted Pine

6 p.m. Balsam Range

7:05 p.m. Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band

8:10 p.m. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

9:30 p.m. The Jerry Douglas Band with special guests

Molly Tuttle performs at World of Bluegrass at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, NC Friday Sept. 27, 2019. Scott Sharpe/ssharpe@newsobserver.com

Saturday, Oct 1

5 p.m. Della Mae

6 p.m. The Dan Tyminski Band

7:05 p.m. Dom Flemons & Shultz’s Dream featuring B.E. Farrow, Dante’ Pope and Tray Wellington

8:10 p.m. Sierra Hull

9:30 p.m. The Infamous Stringdusters

Sierra Hull plays with Bla Fleck’s My Bluegrass Heart featuring Michael Cleveland, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz & Bryan Sutton at IBMA Bluegrass Live! at Raleigh, N.C.’s Red Hat Amphitheater, Friday night, Oct. 1, 2021. Scott Sharpe/ssharpe@newsobserver.com

Road Closures

Because the event has been moved indoors, city traffic will proceed as normal. The festival will take place at the Raleigh Convention Center and the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, so increased traffic is expected at and around those venues.

Information

For other information, go to worldofbluegrass.org .