Wildwood, NJ

2 charged in pair of crashes amid chaotic pop-up car rally in NJ

WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities announced charges Tuesday against two men in a pair of vehicle crashes — one of which killed two people — during a pop-up car rally in southern New Jersey over the weekend. Police across multiple communities struggled to control the chaotic situation. Videos on social media showed modified vehicles revving […]
WPG Talk Radio

Vehicle Found in Vineland, NJ; Cape May Court House Man Missing

Authorities found his car, but a Cape May Court House man is missing. New Jersey State Police say they are trying to locate Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House. According to authorities, Osmundsen was last seen Tuesday, September 27, just before 10 PM, walking away from his vehicle on Route 55, south of milepost 35 in Vineland.
Wildwood, NJ, Mayor to Car Rally Posse: We’ve Got You on Camera

Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron says the city has surveillance video of the cars involved in the pop-up rally that brought chaos to town and turned deadly Saturday night. Byron admits that the city was outmanned on Saturday when hundreds of cars converged on the town to take part in the unsanctioned H2Oi rally, but he insists the town has a surprise for those involved.
South Jersey cop accused of abusing his badge acquitted of most charges at trial

A South Jersey police officer accused of abusing his badge to collect an acquaintance’s $200 debt was acquitted last week of nearly all the charges he faced. Despite his courtroom win, Deptford Sgt. Rudy Ruiz’s legal troubles may not be over: Because the jury deadlocked on one of the seven charges against him, Gloucester County prosecutors could seek to retry him on that lone remaining count.
Suspect In South Jersey Sports Bar Shooting Charged With Murder

Charges against a former US Marine have been upgraded to murder after the shooting death of Chad Stuart, 31, of Vineland, authorities said. Walter J. Gilliano, 25, of Franklinville, was initially charged with attempted murder, after he shot Stuart in the head outside of Villari's Sports Bar around 4:45 a.m. Saturday, NJ Advance Media reports.
